Tackling Tech: The NFL's Role in Driving Sports Analytics

Extreme Networks, with Wi-Fi networks in over a dozen NFL venues, goes beyond enabling the above fan activities with their systems, provides a robust analytics package - Extreme Analytics - that shows its customers by application how their wireless networks are used.

The package has been used in multiple Super Bowls as well as by team such as the New England Patriots, who were the first to implement a Wi-Fi network (from Extreme) in 2012.

Get Smart(er)

Beyond monetizing the fan, analytics are used by coaches to break down what used to be game film the day after a game. But nowadays, its video analytics that are put to work to help analyze the performance of the last game and look at game video on the next opponent.

Among the video editing and analysis software vendors here are XOS Digital and Agile Sports Technologies Inc. (which owns Hudl). Typically, video analytics software and services enable coaches to analyze film themselves, or upload it for analysis by others. In both instances, coaches can run and/or receive standard or customized reports based on the film analysis.

As you might expect, these reports focus on player and play statistics, tendencies, trends and commonalities - the core staples of sports, especially football - that have been mainstays in game preparation since the radio days of American sports.

The Bottom Line

There's no guarantee that analytics will boost your team for worst to first on a tight budget, nor is it assured that athlete analytics will help players avoid injury yearound. However, sorting through mountains of player- and fan-generated data can provide practitioners of analytics has resulted in the ability to make better-informed decisions, on the field, in the marketing department, and in the front-office, faster.

Stay tuned!