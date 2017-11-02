Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Nov 11 - 12:00 AM | Mon Nov 14 - 08:55 AM

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

How do the Patriots get the offense back on track?

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We understand the challenges ahead of us"

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Colts

Is Patriots defense primed to peak over final eight-game gauntlet?

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll try to do the best with the time we have"

Salute to Service: Why Patriots honoring TAPS families was personal for Joe Cardona

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Colts presented by CarMax

Bill Belichick 11/7: "We know a lot more about our team after nine games"

Game Notes: Patriots defense has season-high nine sacks, ties for most in Belichick era

4 Keys from Patriots win over the Colts

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Blowout Victory Over the Colts

Colts vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 9

Jones zips a 29-yard dart to Hunter Henry

Judon flies off the edge for his third sack of Ehlinger

Tackling Tech: The NFL's Role in Driving Sports Analytics

In this week's piece, Bob examines the use of different types of analytics in the NFL, which is helping driving the size of the market skyward according to a new research report.

Nov 01, 2017 at 09:00 PM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Bob Wallace

Tackling Tech

Email

Whether you love them, hate them, or are still undecided, analytics are quickly spreading through sports, especially in the pros, with a new industry forecast projecting the worldwide sports analytics market to jump from $764.3 last year to $15.5 billion in 2023, according to Market Research Reports Inc. 

If you think that numbers lie, remember that the National Football League Players Association announced in April an innovative and landmark deal with Whoop whereby the company would help members sell their personal performance data to interested parties.

tt1112017_1.jpg

And ICYMI, the NFL Network hired analytics expert Cynthia Frelund, to provide viewers her take on fantasy football and actual football on a regular basis. And NFL teams continue to hire analytics gurus inside and outside the front office.

It's believed that much of this huge growth in sports analytics will be fueled as sports organizations looking to leverage data collected from sensors. While that sounds feasible, remember that outfitting player gear such as shoulder pads with RFID chips (done in the NFL by Zebra Technologies) - and now in footballs used in games - is only the beginning.

Challenges, Opportunities

There are both challenges and opportunities on the road to wider-spread use of analytics in pro sports.

Time-sensitivity: The faster you can receive collected data the better. In fact, it was some time before data collected by sensors in players' shoulder pads was made available to its 32 clubs. Something closer to real-time data would clearly be of greater use by coaches and players alike.

tt1112017_2.jpg

What's measured: To be of optimal use, data needs to be collected on more than one attribute. In the case of athletes, just reporting on the athlete's heart rate is of limited use in the absence of context - such as pulse, activity and more.

Beyond collection: The earned knock on many wearable devices is that they collect data for display on a small watch screen. The key to building a usable data flow is the ability to move captured data (typically wirelessly) to a laptop or PC platform fitted with software to analyze the raw data.

A wearable without an output/communications means is like a football game without a score. Yet many wearable makers continue to use wrist band displays without further connections for fitness data display. Looks for this practice to fade as athletes (and their trainers/coaches) look to analyze player health.

Building Baselines: Sports teams need systems that enable trainers, coaches and others to use data to build a baseline that's designed to represent the healthy player/player in normal condition against which to compare data from the athlete's during practice, games, workouts and other activities.

Athlete Analytics

Catapult Sports appears to be ahead of the above-mentioned situation by providing athletes at teams such as the Buffalo Bills clothing-like wearables that measure plenty and serve as GPS transmitters. The garments include devices such as gyroscopes, magnetometers and accelerometers that measure things such as how fast a player runs as compared to how fast he's able to run, to the impact level of a tackle needed to bring down a ball-carrying running back.

tt1112017_3.jpg

One of the more interesting capabilities of the Catapult Sports system is its ability to create a baseline of how the athlete plays when healthy based on multiple measurements. Once this is done, trainers and coaches can determine whether a player can return to action. Seen through this lens, the system can help prevent injuries.

Using the Catapult Sports system's athlete baselining capability, trainers can determine what level of stress is best for athletes with or without past injuries, and in part to create recovery regimens for players requiring physical therapy and/or special workouts before returning to the active roster.

Fan Analytics

It makes solid sense to believe that much of the money spent on analytics in sports will come from will be targeted at fan engagement as opposed to play performance. Fans generate a very large amount of data that needs analysis be it their use of team and stadium apps, tweeting to vote for the next song to be played, sharing pictures and videos on Facebook and Instagram or signing up for contests and giveaways.

tt1112017_4.png

Extreme Networks, with Wi-Fi networks in over a dozen NFL venues, goes beyond enabling the above fan activities with their systems, provides a robust analytics package - Extreme Analytics - that shows its customers by application how their wireless networks are used.

The package has been used in multiple Super Bowls as well as by team such as the New England Patriots, who were the first to implement a Wi-Fi network (from Extreme) in 2012.

Get Smart(er)

Beyond monetizing the fan, analytics are used by coaches to break down what used to be game film the day after a game. But nowadays, its video analytics that are put to work to help analyze the performance of the last game and look at game video on the next opponent.

Among the video editing and analysis software vendors here are XOS Digital and Agile Sports Technologies Inc. (which owns Hudl). Typically, video analytics software and services enable coaches to analyze film themselves, or upload it for analysis by others. In both instances, coaches can run and/or receive standard or customized reports based on the film analysis.

As you might expect, these reports focus on player and play statistics, tendencies, trends and commonalities - the core staples of sports, especially football - that have been mainstays in game preparation since the radio days of American sports.

The Bottom Line

There's no guarantee that analytics will boost your team for worst to first on a tight budget, nor is it assured that athlete analytics will help players avoid injury yearound. However, sorting through mountains of player- and fan-generated data can provide practitioners of analytics has resulted in the ability to make better-informed decisions, on the field, in the marketing department, and in the front-office, faster.

Stay tuned!

Bob Wallace is a technology journalist with over 30 years of experience explaining how new services, apps, consumer electronic devices and video sources are reshaping the wide world of sports. Wallace has specific expertise in explaining developments at the intersection of sports and technology. He's the Founder of Fast Forward Thinking LLC.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How do the Patriots get the offense back on track?

The Patriots will do some self-scouting during their bye week.

news

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

12 rookies have contributed for the Patriots through the first nine games as a youth movement picks up steam in New England.

news

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the Patriots' first half of the 2022 season and look forward to what lies ahead in the final eight games.

news

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

The Patriots got in a final pre-bye-week practice session before getting a long weekend off to rest up and reset for the final season push.

news

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

Patriots fans are wondering how to get their team on track during the bye and what lies ahead in the team's final eight games.

news

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

With the bye week upon us, it's time to take a look at some midseason award winners around the league.

news

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

How do the Patriots get their offense back on track during the bye week?

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Blowout Victory Over the Colts

The Patriots led by their defense and special teams cruised to a 26-3 win.

news

Inactive Analysis: Damien Harris, Christian Barmore Inactive for Patriots vs. Colts on Sunday

Although the Patriots are down several key contributors, Kyle Dugger returns after a one-game absence.

news

Scouting the Colts: How the Pats Offense Catches Fire and Slows Down Indy's Rushing Attack

How will the Patriots contain Jonathan Taylor and continue making progress on offense?

news

Analysis: Patriots Place OT Marcus Cannon on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves

The Pats made a series of roster moves on Saturday.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How do the Patriots get the offense back on track?

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Is Patriots defense primed to peak over final eight-game gauntlet?

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap, New England Heads Into Bye Week

Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Indianapolis Colts and what the team needs to improve most during the bye week and some predictions for the second half of the season. Plus, Fantasy Football starts, sits and sleepers for NFL Week 10.

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week Edition, Colts Recap, 1-on-1 with Deatrich Wise Jr.

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, go inside the Patriots locker room as the Patriots celebrate their win over the Colts, long snapper and Navy Lieutenant Joe Cardona reminds his teammates of the importance of Salute to Service month. Coach Belichick surprises Scott Zolak with an important anniversary, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Deatrich Wise Jr., and we introduce you to Schwartzie in the next installment of "Tales from the Tailgate".

Mac Jones surprises Jordan Boys & Girls Club with game tickets vs. Jets

atriots quarterback Mac Jones visited the Jordan Boys and Girls Club to reveal he will be representing them on his 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Jones also surprised the local organization with tickets to the home game against the Jets as Play 60 ambassadors for the game.

One-On-One with Deatrich Wise Jr.

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. and he talks about the defense building upon their success. Wise also talks about their bye week and coming back ready to go.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Colts Recap, Bye Week Banter, 1-on-1 with Jonathan Jones

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Colts and preview the Patriots heading into their bye week. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jonathan Jones.

Salute to Service: Joe Cardona, Marcus Jones and Matt Sokol reflect on their military background

As the NFL's Salute to Service month kicks off, Patriots players Joe Cardona, Marcus Jones and Matt Sokol sit down to talk about their military family connections and what representing their armed forces community means to them.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising