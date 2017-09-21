Tackling Tech: What's a DAS and Why NFL Fans Should Care

Since then, the venue's wireless infrastructure was upgraded early last season to stay ahead of fans' social media and image transmission needs, whether fans were in attendance for a stadium concert or a Patriots game. Again, the venue teamed with Extreme for the wireless makeover .

Change is a constant in technology as is what you can get for it. Extreme, which has Wi-Fi networks in 10 or so NFL venues, offers a powerful analytics package that the Patriots, and hosts of the last few Super Bowls have used as a capacity planning tool and much, much more.

The Bottom Line

I've literally said it before, and I'll say it again: Long gone are the days when fan engagement at Gillette consisted of occasional replays on the big screen and out-of-town game score updates. Keeping pace with the latest venue wireless technology has resulted in an extreme makeover with fans provided a multitude of messaging and video sharing options throughout matches. Team apps and broadening content access from mobile devices have changed the fan engagement game in Foxboro.

