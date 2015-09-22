Take Two-sday: Danny Amendola's great blind grab

"I was talking to him after and I said, 'Danny, that was an unbelievable play.' And he was like, 'I didn't even see the ball. I looked up and it was right in the sun. So I just threw my hands up there,'" Brady relayed to WEEI.

A short completion and two short runs later Stephen Gostkowski hit his fourth field goal of the day from 25 yards out with 1:18 to play.

The three points gave the Patriots an eight-point advantage. That meant that after Buffalo took over on its own 20 after Gostkowski's seventh touchback of the day that the home team would have to drive 80 yards for a touchdown and get a two-point conversion to even extend the game with only 1:15 to play.

As Brady alluded to in his postgame comments, it was Amendola's big catch at a big time that put New England in position for the key three points.

Last week leading up to the Bills game Bill Belichick talked about the idea that a team can play 50-plus minutes of football and a game can come down to one play. You make it and you win. You don't and you might lose.

Amendola's "unbelievable" catch was one of those types of key plays.