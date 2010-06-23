Tatupu remembered at comedy benefit

]()"These scholarships will go to athletes who represent themselves with the character and compassion that Mosi lived by," noted Nelson, who coached alongside Tatupu at Curry as well.

The event is scheduled to repeat itself annually. Although son Lofa Tatupu couldn't be there due to his commitment to his own NFL team, the Seattle Seahawks, many members of Tatupu's family came to witness the public celebration of a life well lived. The first-time fundraiser is sure to remain in the hearts and minds of everyone in attendance for years to come. Meanwhile, listen for Tatupu's name to be spoken regularly in the New England football community. It's a good thing, too. He was truly a Patriot for the ages.