Tebow leaning toward attending draft; 17 others confirmed

Florida quarterback Tim Tebow hasn't informed the NFL if he will attend this week's draft in New York, but he's leaning toward being there, a source close to the situation told NFL Network insider Michael Lombardi on Monday, because he believes he could be a first-round pick.

No one has directly told Tebow that he might be a first-rounder, Lombardi reported, but the sense from the quarterback's camp is that it appears to be a strong possibility.

Tebow's status has become the top pre-draft story. He was scheduled to visit the Denver Broncos on Monday, and he already has met with the Washington Redskins, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.

Right now, 17 players are confirmed to attend the draft, which runs from Thursday through Saturday. Arizona tight end Rob Gronkowski was the latest addition to what most likely will be the final list of attendees, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.

The draft attendee list also includes (in alphabetical order):