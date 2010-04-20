Official website of the New England Patriots

Can't-Miss Play: Dugger's THIRD defensive TD of 2022 comes via 39-yard pick-six off Bridgewater

Nick Folk's 49-yard FG trims Dolphins' lead to four points in third quarter

Mac Jones delivers 29-yard laser to backpedaling Tyquan Thornton downfield

Rhamondre Stevenson's cutting ability nets 16-yard on multi-move explosion

Mac Jones anticipates Henry's location perfectly on 29-yard connection

Tyquan Thornton gets open near pylon for first TD grab since Week 6

Thornton stretches up sideline for Mac Jones' 24-yard floating connection

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place Rookie CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Betting Breakdown: Week 17 vs. Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

Can Judon and the pass rush lead the Pats to the playoffs?

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

10 to Watch: Playoffs on the line for Patriots-Dolphins

Patriots get another crack at Miami's speedy receivers

NFL Notes: Changes on the horizon on offense

After Further Review: Can the Patriots Build on Second-Half Performance vs. Bengals?

Tebow leaning toward attending draft; 17 others confirmed

Florida quarterback Tim Tebow hasn't informed the NFL if he will attend this week's draft in New York, but he's leaning toward being there, a source close to the situation told NFL Network insider Michael Lombardi on Monday, because he believes he could be a first-round pick.

Apr 20, 2010 at 02:00 AM

Apr 20, 2010 at 02:00 AM

Florida quarterback Tim Tebow hasn't informed the NFL if he will attend this week's draft in New York, but he's leaning toward being there, a source close to the situation told NFL Network insider Michael Lombardi on Monday, because he believes he could be a first-round pick.

No one has directly told Tebow that he might be a first-rounder, Lombardi reported, but the sense from the quarterback's camp is that it appears to be a strong possibility.

Tebow's status has become the top pre-draft story. He was scheduled to visit the Denver Broncos on Monday, and he already has met with the Washington Redskins, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.

Right now, 17 players are confirmed to attend the draft, which runs from Thursday through Saturday. Arizona tight end Rob Gronkowski was the latest addition to what most likely will be the final list of attendees, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.

The draft attendee list also includes (in alphabetical order):

  • Tennessee safety Eric Berry
  • California running back Jahvid Best
  • Oklahoma quarterback Sam Bradford
  • Iowa offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga
  • Wake Forest cornerback Brandon Ghee
  • Florida cornerback Joe Haden
  • Texas defensive tackle Lamarr Houston
  • Oklahoma defensive tackle Gerald McCoy
  • Georgia Tech defensive end Derrick Morgan
  • Penn State defensive tackle Jared Odrick
  • Oklahoma State offensive tackle Russell Okung
  • Clemson running back C.J. Spiller
  • Nebraska defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh
  • Georgia Tech wide receiver Demaryius Thomas
  • Tennessee defensive tackle Dan Williams
  • Oklahoma offensive tackle Trent Williams
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Inactive Analysis: TE Hunter Henry Officially Active vs. Dolphins, But Pats Secondary Will be Short-Handed

The Patriots are dealing with multiple injuries at the cornerback position.

news

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 17 game on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

news

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

The New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

news

Analysis: Patriots Place Rookie CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

With several injuries in the secondary, the Pats are moving pieces around at cornerback.

Can't-Miss Play: Dugger's THIRD defensive TD of 2022 comes via 39-yard pick-six off Bridgewater

New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger intercepts a pass thrown by Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and returns it for a touchdown. Dugger's return marks the seventh defensive touchdown, a franchise record, and the fourth consecutive game with a defensive score, also a franchise record for the Patriots.

Nick Folk's 49-yard FG trims Dolphins' lead to four points in third quarter

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk makes a 49-yard field goal.

Mac Jones delivers 29-yard laser to backpedaling Tyquan Thornton downfield

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones throws a 29-yard completion to wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.

Patriots flood Bridgewater with 12-yard sack

New England Patriots defensive tackle Carl Davis and other Patriots' defenders team up to sack Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for a 12-yard loss.

Rhamondre Stevenson's cutting ability nets 16-yard on multi-move explosion

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushes for a gain of 16 yards.

Mac Jones anticipates Henry's location perfectly on 29-yard connection

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones throws a 29-yard completion to tight end Hunter Henry.

