Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Feb 25 - 12:00 AM | Mon Feb 28 - 11:55 PM

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Patriots Mailbag: Looking at the draft, free agency and more

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots superfan finds strength from football to fight cancer

Black History Month is about role models for Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Deatrich Wise

Richard Seymour reacts to Ty Law surprising him with Hall of Fame news

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

Patriots Cheerleaders 2022 Auditions in Full Swing

Josh McDaniels thanks Patriots, fans in full-page Boston Globe ad

5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

Apple TV+ orders New England Patriots event docuseries "The Dynasty" 

NFL Notes: There will be plenty on Belichick's plate

Patriots Mailbag: Rebuilding the coaching staff

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

Tech: The 49ers & Ntek Deliver 4K Football Content

Nov 18, 2015 at 08:00 PM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Bob Wallace

Tackling Tech

Email

710x380-tackling-tech-2016-thumb.jpg

Though the days of watching live NFL games in 4K on ultra-high definition (UHD) sets seem far away, at least one team has invested in the cameras and more to shoot a weekly pre-game show as well as an original series created by an internal group of producers for wide scale viewing.

The San Francisco 49ers are well into their 4K journey to bring engaging content shot in the 4K format, which provides four times higher resolution than 1080p HD sets, to their far-flung fans.

With that goal in mind, the 49ers have signed a licensing deal to deliver its 4K content to those with UHD TVs via a Netflix-similar, 4K streaming service featuring live and video-on-demand content including movies, concerts, IMAX documentaries and much more.

NanoTech Entertainment Inc.'s UltraFlix service can be viewed on UHD sets from Samsung, Sony and Vizio with more to come. That includes the new Roku 4. Should other teams join the 49ers, live games shot in 4K may not be many years away.

49ersultraflix-tech.jpg

The 4K 49ers

The 49ers were thinking fan experience when they built their new, tech-infused venue, Levi's Stadium. The team targeted the fan in the stands experience by installing 400 miles of data cabling, 12,000 network ports and 40 gigabits of bandwidth to support venue mobile apps and much more.

The 49ers created a 40-person production team to oversee 13 stadium cameras for in-stadium broadcasts during games. That crew also uses 10 Sony cameras included in the overall project to create non-game action 4K content.

The 49ers have created a series called The Faithful, a documentary series put together by its in-house producers that focuses on the team's fans. It has also created a pre-game show that shot in 4K, according to Team Spokesman Dan Beckler.

The stadium's heavy-duty networking infrastructure is needed in part to handle the distribution of video content in the more bandwidth demanding 4K format around the facility to viewing points. Large UHD screens will show attendees video images in a far higher resolution than almost all have in their living rooms and man caves.

1051118-tech-ntek.jpg

Ntek's 4K Service

Unlike Netflix' monthly subscription streaming service, UltraFlix uses a hybrid free/pay-per-view approach for its content. It has over 100 hours of free content with the rest being available as you would rent a movie. The big bonus here however is that Ntek won't charge anything for all the 4k content provided by the 49ers, said Ntek Sales and Marketing EVP Aaron Taylor

The 4K pioneer operates a 4K streaming service called UltraFlix which claims it already have 500 hours of 4K content, including films from the MGM library, 34 IMAX documentaries, 50 rock concerts, extreme sports footage and 100 hours of free content.

No-sports movie services (Netflix) and movie houses have been leading the 4K programming effort in the U.S.

Ntek has been hurriedly working with UHD TV makers to embed their UltraFlix app in their sets and with others to embed the app in their set-top boxes and connected devices. It was initially available in Samsung and Sony UHD sets.

In fairness, some of the content is shot in native 4K, while other programing has been shot in 35 and 70 mm and "scanned" into 4K said Taylor. Finally, some high-quality 1080p programming is "upscaled" to 4K – a practice that allows those with UHD sets to still watch HD content on their 4K UHD sets.

1051118-tech-verizon.jpg

Partners for Progress

Ntek needed two tech partners to get its service's content to the home. The first was with video processing kingpin Harmonic, which helped encoded the content in preparation for distribution over the web.

The second was with Verizon's Edgecast content delivery network (CDN) which optimizes the delivery of video content to consumer devices. Ntek claims working with Verizon's CDN results in live UHD video with uninterrupted viewing at 8 megabits per second.

A CDN element was a no-brainer given the need to maintain a high-quality viewer experience for video content that is much more bandwidth demanding the HD. As you know, there's little tolerance for quality problems when you are paying for a video service be it cable type TV, Netflix, or online video.

Live 4K programming necessitated the CDN partnership though content distribution networks have been used to stream live sports since the turn of the century when CBS Sports and Akamai Technologies delivered live March Madness game coverage.

1051118-tech-levi.jpg

Come Together

Ntek's service, and efforts with the 49ers, are solid evidence that the 4K ecosystem is coming together quicker than many believe.

In the meantime, progress has been made outside the live-game programming realm this year with media conglomerate Comcast debuting a 4K set top box, TiVo selling its new 4K-capable Bolt DVR like hotcakes and Roku launching the model 4 device which is equipped with 4K support. BT is launching a 4K sports channel in the U.K.

Add this 4K content to all the current HD content that can viewed on UHD sets via a feature called upscaling, and it's a bit tougher to look away from sales prices of sets already leaking out in advance of Black Friday, online Monday and the rest of the yearend holiday shopping season.

A quick look at sales flyer teasers shows that 55-inch UHD sets can be had for $799 to $979, with larger 65-inch sets coming on sales for about $1,500. Combine falling set prices with introductions of TiVo's 4K compliant DVR and media conglomerate Comcast's new 4K set top box and the 4K picture appears far brighter than forecast.

1051118-tech-uhd.jpg

Looking Ahead

So, is it 4K frenzy or frustration for sports-minded consumers?

Well, it's almost Black Thursday again and the bombardment of sales of UHD TV sets has begun again in earnest. In the absence of live sports programming shot in the higher resolution format is it still wait-and-see with 4K TV?

The answer appears to be yes if you are expecting live sports such as NFL games in 4K soon, but no if you believe it's the future and you're looking to upgrade your HD set at bargain prices to watch a slowly growing library of non-sports content  shot in 4K (remastered movies, original series, etc.)

The cold hard truth when it comes to the NFL and 4K is that the league has far higher priorities to address than a NFL-wide upgrade to UHD.

The Bottom Line

Some connected with the NFL believe 4K for live games is a matter of time (a when, not an if) that isn't yet close. That shouldn't surprise fans given that the move from standard definition (SD) to the high resolution HD was achieved for many as part of a process not a flash cutover. And non-HD content was not left behind.

Convincing its broadcast partners to invest the sizable funds needed for cameras and other equipment needed to shoot live NFL games in 4K resolution is, predictably, taking time, with much of the focus on generating a healthy return on investment for the substantial financial undertaking.

We'll have to stay tuned to see if 4K initiatives like that of the 49ers are followed by others and next-level league and broadcaster interest in the higher definition viewing format.

Seeing is believing, but if you choose to venture out late next week for evidence, shop responsibly!

Bob Wallace is a technology journalist with over 30 years of experience explaining how new services, apps, consumer electronic devices and video sources are reshaping the world of communications as we know it. Wallace has specific expertise in explaining how and why advances in technology, media and entertainment redefine the way football fans interact with the league, teams, players and each other. He's the Founder of Fast Forward Thinking LLC.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After Kraft's purchase of Patriots became official fans recall waiting in snowstorm to secure season tickets 

No one imagined six Super Bowls and 10 AFC Championships were to come that snowy day in February of 1994.
news

5 Positions of Patriots need to watch at NFL's Scouting Combine

The NFL's Scouting Combine is back in 2022, as the top college prospects descend upon Indianapolis ready to meet with teams and demonstrate their size, speed and skill. Here are the position groups Patriots fans should be keeping an eye on.
news

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Bill Belichick Foundation announces 2021 grant and scholarship recipients

The New England Patriots coach granted 13 scholarships and 32 grants.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

After Kraft's purchase of Patriots became official fans recall waiting in snowstorm to secure season tickets 

5 Positions of Patriots need to watch at NFL's Scouting Combine

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Bill Belichick Foundation announces 2021 grant and scholarship recipients

Patriots Roster Rundown

Patriots Mailbag: Looking at the draft, free agency and more

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Seymour to the HOF and Mac Jones 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Richard Seymour receives the knock of a lifetime and can Matthew Slater, who is not on Twitter, guess his teammates tweets? Plus, we go one-on-one with quarterback Mac Jones. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Mailbag: How can Patriots help Mac Jones in Free Agency and Draft?

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions in this edition of offseason Mailbag.

One-on-One with Mac Jones

We caught up with Mac Jones in Los Angeles during Super Bowl week, where he reflected on playing in the Pro Bowl and attending the NFL Honors ceremony and discussed his plans for making the most of the offseason.

Do Your Life: Jerod Mayo's Journey and Leadership

We sit down with Jerod Mayo, former Patriots first round pick, former executive and current Patriots inside linebackers coach, on his childhood, first years in New England, coaching path and views on leadership in the latest episode of Do Your Life presented by Putnam.

Celebrating Black History Month: Matthew Slater

Patriots special teams Pro Bowl leader Matthew Slater reflects on the importance Dr. Martin Luther King had on the fight for Black Americans rights and how his family's experiences continue to motivate him today.

Devin McCourty reflects on the importance of Black history

Patriots safety Devin McCourty Devin McCourty reflects on the importance of recognizing & learning about Black history, not just this month, but every month.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising