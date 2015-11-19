Tech: The 49ers & Ntek Deliver 4K Football Content

Looking Ahead

So, is it 4K frenzy or frustration for sports-minded consumers?

Well, it's almost Black Thursday again and the bombardment of sales of UHD TV sets has begun again in earnest. In the absence of live sports programming shot in the higher resolution format is it still wait-and-see with 4K TV?

The answer appears to be yes if you are expecting live sports such as NFL games in 4K soon, but no if you believe it's the future and you're looking to upgrade your HD set at bargain prices to watch a slowly growing library of non-sports content shot in 4K (remastered movies, original series, etc.)

The cold hard truth when it comes to the NFL and 4K is that the league has far higher priorities to address than a NFL-wide upgrade to UHD.

The Bottom Line

Some connected with the NFL believe 4K for live games is a matter of time (a when, not an if) that isn't yet close. That shouldn't surprise fans given that the move from standard definition (SD) to the high resolution HD was achieved for many as part of a process not a flash cutover. And non-HD content was not left behind.

Convincing its broadcast partners to invest the sizable funds needed for cameras and other equipment needed to shoot live NFL games in 4K resolution is, predictably, taking time, with much of the focus on generating a healthy return on investment for the substantial financial undertaking.

We'll have to stay tuned to see if 4K initiatives like that of the 49ers are followed by others and next-level league and broadcaster interest in the higher definition viewing format.

Seeing is believing, but if you choose to venture out late next week for evidence, shop responsibly!