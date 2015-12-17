Tech: Virtual Reality Gets Real for Pro Sports in 2016

After a frenzied year of investments, product launches and studio interest, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the nation's largest consumer electronics trade group, is proclaiming 2016 the year of legitimacy for virtual reality. That should mean new and better viewing options for sports fans.

While QBs in college football in the NFL have been early fans of virtual reality systems as a way to hone their skills with extra reps and without risking injury, many see VR as a mean to provide remote fans 50-yard line viewing experience for a price – and with many amenities.

The NFL has already expressed interest in VR, without getting into specifics on planned uses or timeframes. When asked for additional info, a league spokesman said the NFL will discuss the topic further soon. Pioneer NextVR would not say if it has any dealings with the NFL, but it will announce new content partnerships early next month.

"Virtual reality is the next big entertainment platform," proclaimed Steve Koenig, senior director of market research for the CTA (formerly the Consumer Electronics Association). "2015 was the year of experimentation with VR be it 360 degree cameras and hardware." The CTA has been tracking the technology and vendor activity in the fast-growing industry segment from several perspectives (including, but far beyond sports).

For consumers, 2016 will be the first year they can get their hands on 'real' VR technology, he added.