Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Oct 20 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Bailey Zappe 10/19: "Always had confidence to make it to the NFL, but still a surreal experience"

Press Pass: Monday Night Primetime

10 to Watch: Patriots face Bears on Monday Night Football

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is 'Taking Advantage of Every Day' While Living Out NFL Dream

Bill Belichick 10/19: Justin Fields "is a major threat every time he touches the ball"

Game Preview: Bears at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Bears at Patriots

Fullback-Less: How the Patriots Rushing Attack is Finding Success Without a Traditional Fullback

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays from Win over Browns

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 at Cleveland Browns

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking Patriots attack to the next level

NFL Notes: Zappe's play may give Belichick a choice

Bailey Zappe on WEEI 10/17: "It was a really great day for us as an offense"

Locker Room Celebration After Win Over The Browns

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe's Performance and More From Patriots Win Over Browns

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Browns presented by CarMax

5 Surprises from revamped Patriots defense

Bill Belichick, players react after Patriots coach ties George Halas in all-time wins

Bill Belichick 10/17: "It's a marathon and we're in the first mile"

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots 38-15 Victory Over the Browns

Texans overcome Gaffney's gaffe for big win

Jabar Gaffney knew he was in a lot of trouble as soon as the ball slipped out of his hands and rolled out of the end zone.

Nov 01, 2004 at 04:00 PM

HOUSTON (AP) _ Jabar Gaffney knew he was in a lot of trouble as soon as the ball slipped out of his hands and rolled out of the end zone.

His premature celebration gone awry, Gaffney went through the motions anyway. He performed the ``Reliant Leap'' to celebrate and ran over to the sideline for plenty of high-fives and hugs.

``Afterward, I thought, just hurry up and kick it (the extra point),'' Gaffney said.

No such luck. Jacksonville coach Jack Del Rio challenged the touchdown and the play was overturned after a quick replay review. The Jaguars quickly seized upon Gaffney's gaffe, scoring a field goal on the ensuing possession.

Didn't matter. The Houston Texans never flinched.

Shaking off that first-quarter momentum shift, the Texans went right on dominating the Jaguars in a 20-6 victory Sunday that confirmed their status as a playoff contender.

Houston (4-3) climbed above .500 for the first time in franchise history this late in a season, and also moved into a second-place tie in the division with Indianapolis. Both teams are a half-game behind Jacksonville.

Texans coach Dom Capers admitted he was a little surprised at his young team's composure after such a deflating turn of events.

Was I concerned when that happened? Yes,'' Capers said.But did we make a big deal out of it? No.''

Instead, a mistake that might have sunk the Texans' hopes and spirits just a year ago just gave them more incentive to quickly get the points back.

Even then, no one was complaining or overly concerned on the sideline,'' guard Zach Wiegert said.It was like, 'Oh well. We'll just go get another one.' That's kind of where we are as a team right now. We have a lot of confidence in each other.''

Gaffney, an emerging third-year receiver, was able to laugh about his blunder after the game. Rest assured no one would have been laughing had Jacksonville gone on to win.

It was real big for the team to overcome that mistake,'' Gaffney said.I guess it's a lesson learned. I don't want to see what would have happened if it came out the other way.''

Meanwhile, Houston showed uncommon poise down the stretch for a team that has usually been out of the playoff race by autumn.

David Carr completed 26 of 34 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown, the defense kept Jacksonville out of the end zone and Capers' gutsy decision to run a fake field goal in the fourth quarter worked out perfectly.

They even managed to avoid the costly emotional outbursts that doomed the Jaguars despite being lured into a handful of shoving matches and oodles of trash talk throughout the afternoon.

Afterward, Texans players were careful not to boast too loudly about the impressive win over a divisional rival. But it was clear everyone had sensed a shift in the team's attitude.

We stepped up and made a statement,'' defensive end Robaire Smith said.I think people are going to have to start taking notice.''

In fact, the Texans were in such a good mood that Gaffney was spared a lot grief for his silly turnover.

Jabar knows he made a mistake,'' Capers said.I'm sure when that game was over, he took a real deep breath.''

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign WR Raleigh Webb to the 53-Man Roster off the Baltimore Practice Squad; Sign DL Ron'Dell Carter to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Raleigh Webb to the 53-man roster off the Baltimore practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed DL Ron'Dell Carter to the practice squad.

news

Patriots roll strikes for sickle cell with McCourty Twins at 'McCourty Bowl'

Devin and Jason McCourty hosted the McCourty Bowl on Monday to raise funds for pediatric care and programs that support children and adults with sickle cell disease at Boston Medical Center and the Next Step Foundation.

news

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 10/19

Read the full transcript from Patriots QB Bailey Zappe's press conference on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

news

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is 'Taking Advantage of Every Day' While Living Out NFL Dream

The Patriots quarterback could make his third career start on Monday night vs. the Bears.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign WR Raleigh Webb to the 53-Man Roster off the Baltimore Practice Squad; Sign DL Ron'Dell Carter to the Practice Squad

Patriots roll strikes for sickle cell with McCourty Twins at 'McCourty Bowl'

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 10/19

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is 'Taking Advantage of Every Day' While Living Out NFL Dream

10 to Watch: Patriots face Bears on Monday Night Football

Game Preview: Bears at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Monday Night Primetime

Patriots players Bailey Zappe, Deatrich Wise Jr., Devin McCourty and more address the media on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Deatrich Wise 10/19: "It's just awesome playing Monday night, so I'm looking forward to it"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

David Andrews on playing the Bears 10/19: "They can do a lot of things"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Bailey Zappe 10/19: "Always had confidence to make it to the NFL, but still a surreal experience"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Devin McCourty on the Monday night game 10/19: "Playing prime time is always fun"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Bill Belichick 10/19: Justin Fields "is a major threat every time he touches the ball"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising