Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

5 Takeaways from Drew Bledsoe's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery

Matthew Slater weighed 'responsibilities off the field' in decision to re-sign

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

Slater excited to be back for a 15th go-round with Patriots

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

Texans release leading tackler Sharper

The Houston Texans released veteran linebacker Jamie Sharper...

Apr 01, 2005 at 10:04 AM

HOUSTON (April 1, 2005) -- The Houston Texans released veteran linebacker Jamie Sharper, continuing an offseason makeover of a defense that ranked in the bottom third of the NFL for the second straight season.

Sharper, entering his ninth year, had started all 48 games over the past three seasons at middle linebacker for the Texans since coming to the club in the 2002 expansion draft.

Sharper led Houston with 137 tackles in 2004 and also led the team in that category in 2002 but became expendable during an offseason in which the Texans are trying to add more speed to their 3-4 defense. Sharper had asked the team for his release three weeks ago after the Texans gave him permission to seek a trade.

Sharper spent the first five years of his career with Baltimore. He was a key starter on the dominant defense that led the Ravens to a Super Bowl title in 2000.

Two weeks ago, Houston also released linebacker Jay Foreman and safety Eric Brown, who had both been starters since the franchise's inaugural season in 2002. The Texans restocked their linebacker corps, though, by signing speedy free agent Morlon Greenwood to a five-year deal last month.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Patriots All Access: Free Agency

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, go behind the scenes with the Patriots scouting department in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. In addition, we discuss what the recent free agent signings and departures mean for the team, and Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

One-on-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater to discuss returning for another season to play with the Patriots. Slater also discusses why he takes it upon himself to share knowledge, experience and leadership with younger players.

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Get an inside look at the Patriots scouting department, as we bring you into the meeting rooms, and behind the scenes in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, as the team building portion of the calendar is in full swing.

Nick Folk 3/24: "It's all kind of culminated here in New England"

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Thursday, March 24, 2022

The Journey: Kyle Dugger

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger's football journey has taken him from a small town in Georgia, to Lenoir-Rhyne University, to Foxboro, Massachusetts - all for the love of the game.

James White 3/21: "I'm feeling pretty good"

Patriots running back James White addresses the media on Monday, March 21, 2022.
2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
