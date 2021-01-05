The American Cancer Society and National Football League Award $50,000 Grants To Two Boston Health Centers To Safely Increase Cancer Screenings During COVID-19

BOSTON, MASS. – Dec. 21, 2020– The American Cancer Society and National Football League (NFL) have awarded grants to two local health systems to safely increase cancer screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant funding was made possible through the Society's partnership with the NFL and the League's Crucial Catch campaign.

Codman Square Health Center in Dorchester has been awarded a $50,000 grant to focus on colorectal cancer screenings, and East Boston Neighborhood Health Center in East Boston has been awarded a $50,000 grant to focus on breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings. The work on both projects will occur during a 15-month period, which began in October 2020.

The grants are part of the Society's latest Community Health Advocates implementing Nationwide Grants for Empowerment and Equity (CHANGE) program, which provides funding opportunities as part of the Society's commitment to reduce cancer disparities. The American Cancer Society is committed to saving lives and addressing the burden of cancer through early detection.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to decreases in breast, colorectal, and cervical cancer screenings. These postponed screenings are creating a backlog that systems need to address as healthcare facilities gradually re-open for non-COVID-19 care," said Korey Hofmann, MPH, Cancer Control Strategic Partnerships Manager. "These funds will help support health centers as they create and adopt new processes and protocols to tackle this backlog and safely restart cancer screening."

"For more than a decade my family and the New England Patriots have been avid supporters of the NFL's Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign," said Josh Kraft, President of the New England Patriots Foundation. "Together with the American Cancer Society, the Patriots have provided millions of dollars to help our community with tools to reduce cancer risk and to better understand early detection to find cancers before they have a chance to grow and spread. The CHANGE grants will support the efforts of two outstanding health centers that are providing lifesaving services to those who live in and around Boston."

"We aim to return breast, colorectal, and cervical cancer screening rates to 2019 levels," said Dr. Karin Leschly of the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center. "Our neighborhoods have been particularly hard hit with COVID-19 cases. This affects our operations for non-urgent medical needs and increases community members' fear and anxiety regarding access to routine preventative care. This CHANGE grant will enable us to hire a cancer screening navigator to focus on detailed patient tracking, patient reminders, patient education and motivation, and utilization of quality improvement methodology. We will also be able to focus on activities across five health center sites in East Boston, Winthrop and Boston's South End to support these various interventions to increase cancer screenings."

"COVID-19 completely upended the way we have traditionally provided care," said Rachel Hindin, MD, at Codman Square Health Center in Dorchester. "Colon cancer screening rates have dropped off notably since the start of the pandemic. We have remained connected to our patients by utilizing telehealth, but the ACS and NFL grant will enable us to provide more focused screening for our patients."