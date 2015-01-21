Official website of the New England Patriots

The Hall at Patriot Place to display the 2014 AFC Championship Trophy

Fans can pose beside Patriots 2014 AFC Championship trophy this weekend with admission to The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon.

Jan 21, 2015 at 06:05 AM
New England Patriots

**

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. –** The New England Patriots are on to Super Bowl XLIX and The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon is putting the team's 2014 Lamar Hunt AFC Championship Trophy on display this weekend for fans to see. The trophy will be available for photo opportunities with admission to The Hall.

Guests who bring their own cameras will be able to pose beside the trophy for a photo in The Grand Hall. The trophy will be available at The Hall from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 25.

Fans visiting The Hall can also view the Patriots' three Vince Lombardi trophies from inside The Hall of Champions presented by Raytheon, take a photo on a Super Bowl Parade Duck Boat from inside The Fan Zone and enjoy the feature film, "Patriots Way" from inside The Raytheon Theater. Interactive exhibits include a field goal kick simulator, a listen-in on coach-to-quarterback communication and a vertical leap test.

Additionally, The Hall is chronicling the 2014 season as it unfolds through an exhibit that displays artifacts from milestones and record-setting performances that occur this season. Artifacts currently on display include:

  • The jersey worn by Tom Brady when he eclipsed 50,000 career passing yards on Oct. 5 against the Bengals in Week 5, along with the ball he threw to accomplish the feat.
  • The gloves worn by defensive lineman Chris Jones and the ball he blocked during a game-winning field goal attempt to preserve a Patriots' 27-25 victory over the New York Jets in Week 7 on "Thursday Night Football."
  • The gloves and jersey worn by Gronkowski when he caught his 50th career touchdown pass in his 59th career game on Nov. 2 against the Broncos. Gronkowski became the second-fastest player (tied with Randy Moss) to reach the 50-touchdown reception plateau. Gronkowski wore the same jersey on Oct. 26 against the Chicago Bears, when he teamed with Brady to set a franchise record for most touchdown connections between a quarterback and receiver of any position. The tandem entered the game having connected for 45 career touchdowns (tied with Drew Bledsoe and Ben Coates for most in franchise history), but Gronkowski's three touchdown receptions against the Bears established a new team record.
  • The game-worn jersey and ball running back Jonas Gray carried to score his fourth touchdown of a career-best performance against Indianapolis in Week 11. Gray finished the game with 201 rushing yards and scored a team-record four rushing touchdowns with one touchdown in each quarter. Gray's performance earned him the NFL's AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for Week 11.
  • The jersey worn by Stephen Gostkowski and the ball he kicked in a Week 15 win against the Dolphins to surpass Adam Vinatieri as the Patriots all-time leading scorer.
  • The ball caught by wide receiver Brandon LaFell to give the Patriots a 35-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Game at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 10. The 23-yard score was also Brady's third touchdown pass of the game to give the legendary quarterback an NFL record 46 career touchdown passes in the postseason. Brady added to his record with three more touchdown passes in the Jan. 18 AFC Championship Game against the Colts.

NOTE: The exhibit will also include items from the 2014 AFC Championship win vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

The Hall's featured exhibit, "New England Faithful: 20 Seasons with the Krafts," looks back at the Kraft family's first 20 years of ownership and highlights the team's and the owner's many accomplishments over two decades. The exhibit touches on Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft's purchase of the team and its rise to prominence in the NFL.

The Hall is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Visit www.thehallatpatriotplace.com for ticket prices and more information.

The Patriots defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 45-7, in last weekend's AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium to capture the franchise's eighth conference championship and seventh since Kraft purchased the team in 1994. Kraft is the first owner in NFL history to have his team appear in seven Super Bowls.

The Patriots will face the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday, Feb. 1. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m.

ABOUT THE HALL AT PATRIOT PLACE PRESENTED BY RAYTHEON
The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon is the crown jewel of Patriot Place and the only sports and education experience of its kind. Through a dazzling array of interactive multimedia exhibits and artifacts never before viewable by the public, The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon showcases the tradition of the New England Patriots, explores the history of football in New England, and promotes math and science education for the thousands of schoolchildren expected to visit each year. For more information, please visit www.thehallatpatriotplace.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

