The Hall to host Science Day on April 22

Apr 19, 2010 at 02:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (April 9, 2010) - NFL personnel are fond of referring to the league's annual draft as an "inexact science." The first round of that so-called "inexact science" will be held Thursday, April 22, with the Patriots holding the 22nd pick. On that same day, kids at The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon will practice some "exact" science.

Part of The Hall's educational mission and partnership with Raytheon involves promoting math and science to students. If your child likes to use his/her imagination, The Hall is the place to be on April 22, with three sessions of the popular Mad Science program and two "Invention with Art and Technology" workshops.

The Mad Science sessions, titled "Eggbert and Ice," are open to children and families of all ages and last about 45 minutes each. The Mad Scientist will interact with kids in the audience, who will have the chance to take part in fun scientific experiments. The sessions will begin at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The "Invention with Art and Technology" workshops, suitable for students ages 8-12, will combine technology and art in the creation of playful inventions. Participants will plug lights, motors, sensors and other devices into a PicoCricket computer and then program their inventions to spin, light up and play music. The "Invention with Art and Technology" workshops will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required for the "Invention" workshops and each session is limited to 20 students. Call 508-549-0555 to register.

ABOUT THE HALL AT PATRIOT PLACE PRESENTED BY RAYTEHON

The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon is the crown jewel of Patriot Place and the only sports and education experience of its kind. Through a dazzling array of interactive multimedia exhibits and artifacts never before viewable by the public, The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon showcases the tradition of the New England Patriots, explores the history of football in New England, and promotes math and science education for thousands of schoolchildren each year. In 2009, The Hall received a Gold MUSE Award from the American Association of Museums and The Hall's signature film, "Patriots Way," won a CINE Golden Eagle Award. The Hall was named to Boston Globe Magazine's Best of the New, and was a Yankee magazine Editor's Choice recommendation. For more information, please visit www.thehallatpatriotplace.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

