The Kraft Family, Patriots and Fiserv will host the Remembering Our Fallen Memorial at Patriot Place

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Nov. 10, 2020) – The Kraft family and the New England Patriots have a longstanding commitment to supporting those who have served and those who continue to serve our country. As part of the Salute to Service campaign, the Patriots and Fiserv will pay tribute to our fallen service members by hosting the Remembering Our Fallen Memorial.

The memorial is designed as a tribute to all of the men and women that have lost their lives in the War on Terror. It features 32 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of more than 5,000 military members that have lost their lives defending our country since Sept. 11, 2001. It also recognizes service men and women who died from training accidents or attacks while stationed stateside or overseas.

The memorial will be on display outdoors at Patriot Place and will be open to the public from Tuesday, Nov. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 15. It will be free and open to the public from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. each day. The memorial will be located across from Splitsvillle Luxury Lanes | Howl at the Moon. Visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing etiquette.

"We are honored to host the Remembering Our Fallen Memorial at Patriot Place," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "Thanks to the support of Fiserv, we will be paying tribute to all of the brave men and women that have lost their lives while defending our country during the War on Terror. We hope that visitors will take a moment to honor the many patriots who paid the ultimate sacrifice."

This memorial was unveiled nationally at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 2017. Organizers tour the country with this memorial, paying tribute to the ultimate Patriots. It ensures that the service men and women are never forgotten, while also shining a light on the invisible wounds of post-traumatic stress that many of our military and veterans experience.

"We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom. We must remember these American heroes and speak their names when we see their family members," said Bill Williams, vice president and co-founder of Patriotic Productions, the non-profit responsible for this memorial. "This memorial is created to travel, stopping in cities and communities all across the nation so more people will have the opportunity to honor and remember our Fallen from one of the longest wars in our nation's history. We are thankful to Kraft family and the New England Patriots for hosting this beautiful and somber memorial."