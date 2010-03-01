Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Replay Tue Nov 23 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots fans thankful for huge AFC clash vs. Titans

Sights and Sounds: Week 11 vs Atlanta Falcons

Mac Jones on WEEI 11/22: "You have to heighten your focus and really lock in"

Pats will need their best vs. Titans in key AFC contest

Patriots slide into first

Josh McDaniels 11/22: "We always try to look at some of the things that have given us issues"

Bill Belichick 11/22: "It comes down to good team defense"

Inside the Locker Room Following Win Over Falcons

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Discussing wins over the Falcons and Browns, Trent Brown 1-on-1 

Patriots reflect on dominant defensive performance against Falcons on Thursday Night Football

Patriots This Week: Browns and Falcons lookback

Trent Brown treated high school football program to game-day experience in Atlanta 

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy featured in 'Wall Street Journal' for their work flipping houses 

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Trent Brown

Bill Belichick 11/19: "We're going to fight for every yard"

Press Pass: Players react to Thursday night shutout against the Falcons

What Went Right: Patriots shutout the Falcons

Game Observations: An open and shut(out) case 

4 Keys from Patriots 25-0 win over Falcons

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to seven straight wins over the Falcons

Three defenders making case to be top overall pick in draft

Mar 01, 2010 at 01:00 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ndamukong Suh thinks he should be the No. 1 pick.

Gerald McCoy and Eric Berry both contend they should go first, too.

Suddenly in the quarterback-driven NFL, defense is becoming all the rage. Early draft projections have Suh and McCoy, defensive tackles, going among the top four picks. Berry could join them in the top five, and none of the three defenders are shy about making their cases for who is the best.

McCoy and Suh can't exactly say the same thing though they are clearly the bigger stars now.

Suh came to the league's NFL Scouting Combine a little shorter than 6-foot-4 and 307 pounds, two months after joining the other Heisman Trophy finalists in New York. McCoy, a playful character with oodles of charisma, checked in at 6-4, 295.

Those two and Berry, of Tennessee, are presumably battling a pair of quarterbacks, Oklahoma's Sam Bradford and Notre Dame's Jimmy Clausen, to become this year's draft lottery winner.

History does not bode well for these defenders.

Quarterbacks have gone first in nine of the last 12 drafts. The last defensive tackle to go No. 1 overall was Cincinnati's Dan Wilkinson in 1994. Of the five defensive tackles taken No. 1 since 1964, only one -- Dallas' Russell Maryland -- played in a Pro Bowl. He made it once.

Coaches think McCoy, of Oklahoma, or Suh, of Nebraska, could change the legacy.

"You have to talk about a dominant defensive tackle, somebody that changes the game, somebody that changes schemes, changes how you would block it," St. Louis coach Steve Spagnuolo said, when asked to describe a franchise defensive tackle. "He gives offensive coordinators in the run game or the pass game a little bit of a headache. I think that's the type of guy you describe. Both of those guys are good football players."

The Rams have the No. 1 pick, the Lions are No. 2, and McCoy said he has already spoken to both teams. Suh had not spoken with the Rams as of Sunday afternoon.

Do they fit the mold of franchise-type players?

In McCoy's case, he says yes and illustrates the point by recounting the story of a 238-pound, 12-year-old kid from Oklahoma City.

"One time in little league, I tackled three people," McCoy said. "I came through and the quarterback didn't know who to give it to, so I just grabbed everybody."

Now that's chaos.

Suh has a more serious approach. He emerged as a Heisman contender after almost single-handedly stifling Texas' high-scoring offense in the Big 12 title game. He's also gaining a reputation as a serious, cerebral player with a massive body.

The questions about Suh are more about whether he can adapt to the NFL style, which will require him to play the run on the way to the pass.

"I think I can do that, I just haven't had the opportunity just yet to do that because of the scheme that we were in," Suh said Saturday in Indy. "I'm not saying that was a problem because there's opportunities in our scheme when I had a chance to do that, but it wasn't as much as some of the teams did. Gerald had that opportunity a little bit more."

Berry has more significant obstacles to overcome.

Safeties have rarely gone in the top 10, much less the top five. The last defensive back taken No. 1: Safety Gary Glick of Colorado A&M, who went to Pittsburgh in 1956.

Most teams place a premium on cornerbacks or pass rushers instead of interior linemen or big-hitting safeties.

Those days could be changing.

"I look at those two players, McCoy and Suh, and from my opinion, they're the two best players in the draft," said NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock. "They're both clean off the field. I like McCoy ahead of Suh, only because he's more disruptive in the pass game, but they're both great players."

The talent pool runs deep on defense this year.

Nearly two-thirds of the first round picks could come on defense. Among the possibilities are Florida cornerback Joe Haden and Gators defensive end Carlos Dunlap and linebackers Sergio Kindle of Texas and Rolando McClain of Alabama.

But in a year when half of the six players given franchise tags were defensive tackles, there could be up to five or more defensive tackles taken in the first round. Mayock said he has 14 defensive tackles projected to go in the first three rounds.

And it all starts with McCoy and Suh.

"Either one would be fine with me," McCoy said when asked about going first or second. "A one or two pick, a third pick, a 15th pick, a pick, I just want to get picked. I love football. I just want to play in the NFL. It's a dream and passion of mine. I just really want to play."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots fans thankful for huge AFC clash vs. Titans

Patriots fans are locked in on a huge AFC contest against the Titans, with their eyes on the top seed in the conference.
news

Pats will need their best vs. Titans in key AFC contest

After another surprising group of results on Sunday, the Patriots' upcoming game against the Titans will have a lot on the line.
news

Patriots slide into first

After posting a victory on Thursday against Atlanta, the Patriots got some help on Sunday.
news

Gillette Stadium to Host Eight MIAA State Football Championships on December 1, 2 & 6

For the 14th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience on New England's most famous football field.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots fans thankful for huge AFC clash vs. Titans

Pats will need their best vs. Titans in key AFC contest

Patriots slide into first

Gillette Stadium to Host Eight MIAA State Football Championships on December 1, 2 & 6

NFL to Offer Virtual Commemorative Ticket NFTs to Fans During 2021 Season 

Patriots super fan makes longest road trip yet from Foxborough to L.A.

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds: Week 11 vs Atlanta Falcons

Get an inside look at the Patriots 25-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Josh McDaniels 11/22: "We always try to look at some of the things that have given us issues"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Monday, November 22, 2021

Steve Belichick 11/22: "I'm just trying to take advantage of a couple days off. Reset a little bit. Come back a bit fresher and ready to go"

Patriots linebacker coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November 22, 2021

Jerod Mayo 11/22: "I'm really focused on this season... we'll see what happens at the end of the year"

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Cam Achord on Cody Davis 11/22: "Anybody that watched the game sees he has another gear"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cam Achord addresses the media on Monday, November 22, 2021

Do Your Job: The Role of a Coaching Assistant

Get an inside look at the role of a coaching assistant on the Patriots staff.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising