Tippett named a finalist for Hall of Fame induction

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Former Patriots linebacker Andre Tippett, a five-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL's 1980s All-Decade Team, has been named as one of 17 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2008. Tippett, a finalist for the second consecutive year, joins 13 other modern-era players, two players selected by the Hall of Fame's Senior Committee and one contributor in the pool from which this year's Hall of Fame class will be selected. The Hall of Fame's 44-member Selection Committee will meet in Phoenix on Saturday, Feb. 2 to choose between four and seven players from the finalist pool for election to the Hall of Fame. Further details on the selection process and a list of the other finalists can be found in the attached release from the Hall of Fame.