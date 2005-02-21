Titans cut Carter, Rolle, Mason, three others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 21, 2005) -- Receiver Derrick Mason and cornerback Samari Rolle were among six players released by the Tennessee Titans in an effort to get under the NFL salary cap.

In addition to Mason and Rolle, the Titans released starting defensive lineman Kevin Carter and right tackle Fred Miller. They also cut fullback Robert Holcombe and kicker Joe Nedney.

Mason led all NFL receivers last season with a career-high 96 catches for 1,168 yards and seven touchdowns. The eight-year veteran was the first player in franchise history to have four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Rolle, considered among the league's top cover cornerbacks, was arrested last week on a domestic assault charge. A Pro Bowl selection in 2000, Rolle played in 12 games last season before having surgery on his left knee. He had only one interception and 28 tackles.

Carter was the veteran on a very young defensive line last season. He played both end and tackle while mentoring the Titans' five draft picks. Miller is a nine-year veteran who started at right tackle the past five seasons for Tennessee.

Holcombe's roster spot has been in jeopardy since the Titans drafted Troy Fleming last April. Fleming had better numbers rushing and catching.

Nedney has missed all but one half of the past two seasons with a torn ACL, then a torn hamstring.

The Titans are the league's third-winningest team since 1997, and general manager Floyd Reese said they are paying the price now for trying to maintain that success.

"We're done manipulating. Now we're going to fix this," Reese said.

Reese said the cuts will clear 80 percent of the $27 million that the team is over the cap. The Titans are reworking a few other contracts, and Reese said these moves will allow the team to tender offers to their 10 restricted free agents and all their exclusive-rights free agents.

Tennessee has the sixth pick overall in the upcoming draft, their highest since selecting Steve McNair third overall in 1995.

AP NEWS

The Associated Press News Service