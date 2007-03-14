Titans, former Colts CB Harper agree to terms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 13, 2007) -- Nick Harper is going from the Super Bowl champion Colts to a division rival, the Tennessee Titans.

The free-agent cornerback agreed to a three-year deal with the Titans, agent Ian Greengross said.

"Nick was impressed with what he saw when the Colts played the Titans," Greengross said. "They played the Colts close the first time and beat the Colts the second time. He likes where they are heading."

The 5-foot-10 Harper spent the past six seasons with Indianapolis. The 32-year-old had three interceptions and 58 tackles last season as a starter.

He visited Tennessee last week and said the Titans were his top choice.

That could be in part because the future of cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones' is in question after a series of off-field incidents. Titans coach Jeff Fisher recently expressed his displeasure with Jones for failing to inform the team of two arrests last year in Georgia. Jones also was interviewed by police after a triple shooting at a Las Vegas strip club on Feb. 19.