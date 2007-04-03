Titans GM: Talks start for Chargers' Turner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 3, 2007) -- The Tennessee Titans are interested enough after visiting with San Diego running back Michael Turner that they have talked with his agent and the Chargers about how much he might cost.

Turner met with the Titans on April 2, and general manager Mike Reinfeldt said they gave him a physical that went well. Turner also met with coach Jeff Fisher to help him get a feel for the restricted free agent best known as LaDainian Tomlinson 's backup.

"We've had some general discussions with Bus as far as compensation and with San Diego to see what they might want," Reinfeldt said of Turner's agent, Bus Cook. "Everything is under discussion."

The Titans reportedly aren't the only team interested in Turner, a three-year veteran out of Northern Illinois. San Diego tendered Turner at the highest possible rate, and he would cost any team first- and third-round picks in the draft April 28.

But the Chargers would get nothing for Turner if he plays out this season and leaves as a free agent in a year, so a trade also is possible. Reinfeldt said he is not working on a timetable.

"It would seem to behoove everyone to get something done well before the draft," he said.

The 5-foot-10, 237-pound Turner has put up impressive numbers but has only one start in his three seasons. He has 157 carries for 941 yards and five touchdowns. He has had a run of at least 30 yards in each of those seasons, including a 73-yarder last year against Tennessee.

Reinfeldt said part of the challenge in valuing Turner's potential is figuring out if he is the kind of running back who can handle a heavy workload for two or three years.

The Titans, who released veteran Travis Henry last month, have three running backs on the roster including last year's second-round draft pick in LenDale White. Veteran Corey Dillon also will be visiting the Titans either later this week or early next week.