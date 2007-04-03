Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Dec 26 - 02:00 PM | Wed Dec 27 - 11:55 AM

NFL Notes: Some Pats fans not happy with Santa

Patriots Mailbag: Draft plans, QB thoughts and more

Locker Room Celebration: Matthew Slater's Huddle Break Down, Coach Belichick's Speech and More

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe, Christian Barmore and More From the Patriots Win Over the Broncos

Resilient Patriots Playmakers Come Through in Clutch vs. Broncos

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Upset Win Over the Broncos on Christmas Eve in Denver

6 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Broncos

Game Notes: DL Christian Barmore has first career three-sack game

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/24

Patriots at Broncos Full Highlights | NFL Week 16

Coach Bill Belichick 12/24: "Good to come out here and win"

Bailey Zappe 12/24: "I'm on cloud nine"

Can't-Miss Play: Ryland channels Vinatieri on 57-yard, go-ahead FG in final seconds

Gesicki's first TD since Week 7 extends Pats' lead to 15-7 vs. Broncos

Christian Barmore looks like Aaron Donald on 9-yard sack vs. Wilson

DeVante Parker is gold at end of Zappe's 30-yard rainbow

Can't-Miss Play: Ezekiel Elliott's epic hurdle sparks 15-yard TD

Christian Barmore boosts his 2023 sack total to 6.5 via Wilson takedown

Can't-Miss Play: 41-yard launch! Zappe goes way downtown to Douglas for leaping grab

Zappe slings 20-yard pass to Pharaoh Brown up the seam

Titans GM: Talks start for Chargers' Turner

The Tennessee Titans are interested enough after visiting with San Diego running back Michael Turner that they have talked with his agent and the Chargers about how much he might cost.

Apr 03, 2007 at 04:00 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 3, 2007) -- The Tennessee Titans are interested enough after visiting with San Diego running back Michael Turner that they have talked with his agent and the Chargers about how much he might cost.

Turner met with the Titans on April 2, and general manager Mike Reinfeldt said they gave him a physical that went well. Turner also met with coach Jeff Fisher to help him get a feel for the restricted free agent best known as LaDainian Tomlinson 's backup.

"We've had some general discussions with Bus as far as compensation and with San Diego to see what they might want," Reinfeldt said of Turner's agent, Bus Cook. "Everything is under discussion."

The Titans reportedly aren't the only team interested in Turner, a three-year veteran out of Northern Illinois. San Diego tendered Turner at the highest possible rate, and he would cost any team first- and third-round picks in the draft April 28.

But the Chargers would get nothing for Turner if he plays out this season and leaves as a free agent in a year, so a trade also is possible. Reinfeldt said he is not working on a timetable.

"It would seem to behoove everyone to get something done well before the draft," he said.

The 5-foot-10, 237-pound Turner has put up impressive numbers but has only one start in his three seasons. He has 157 carries for 941 yards and five touchdowns. He has had a run of at least 30 yards in each of those seasons, including a 73-yarder last year against Tennessee.

Reinfeldt said part of the challenge in valuing Turner's potential is figuring out if he is the kind of running back who can handle a heavy workload for two or three years.

The Titans, who released veteran Travis Henry last month, have three running backs on the roster including last year's second-round draft pick in LenDale White. Veteran Corey Dillon also will be visiting the Titans either later this week or early next week.

"(Dillon has) had an amazing career. He's had some huge years ... He's still a good player, someone who understands the game well. It might be he's looking for a good situation, and I think the Titans interest him," Reinfeldt said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Some Pats fans not happy with Santa

Despite the dramatic win in Denver on Christmas Eve, some Patriots fans weren't thrilled with their gift.
news

Resilient Patriots Playmakers Come Through in Clutch vs. Broncos

The Patriots leaned on a number of young playmakers in their win over Denver, as new faces are emerging with strong season finishes.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Draft plans, QB thoughts and more

Lots of draft-related questions in this week's Patriots Mailbag.
news

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe, Christian Barmore and More From the Patriots Win Over the Broncos

The Patriots quarterback is making plays to elevate his supporting cast, while Barmore is rising into stardom right before our eyes. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Notes: Some Pats fans not happy with Santa

Resilient Patriots Playmakers Come Through in Clutch vs. Broncos

Patriots Mailbag: Draft plans, QB thoughts and more

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe, Christian Barmore and More From the Patriots Win Over the Broncos

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Upset Win Over the Broncos on Christmas Eve in Denver

Game Notes: DL Christian Barmore has first career three-sack game

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill O'Brien 12/26: "I love coaching this group"

Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Jerod Mayo 12/26: "These guys have that never quit attitude"

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Locker Room Celebration: Matthew Slater's Huddle Break Down, Coach Belichick's Speech and More

Go inside the Patriots locker room immediately after their win over the Broncos.  Watch as the players celebrate, Coach Belichick gives his postgame speech to the players and Matthew Slater breaks down the team huddle.

Cameron Achord on Chad Ryland 12/26: "He knew he had the opportunity to win the game"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Billy Yates 12/26: "Every week we ask our guys to be ready to roll"

Patriots assistant offensive line coach Billy Yates addresses the media on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

DeMarcus Covington on Buffalo Bills 12/26: "It all starts with Josh Allen"

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington addresses the media on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising