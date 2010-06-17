Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Jan 21 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jan 23 - 11:55 PM

Kraft Family to Celebrate 28 Years of Owning the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Lighthouse Awards

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots Roster Rundown

2001 Flashback: Snow Bowl remains an all-time Patriots classic

Mac Jones, Patriots teammates share season-ending messages on social media

Patriots Mailbag: On to the '22 offseason

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

Patriots path forward goes through AFC East

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/15

Game Observations: Patriots get the cold shoulder in Buffalo

4 Keys from Patriots playoff loss to Bills

5 Patriots make Pro Football Focus' highest-graded list

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

Titans' Johnson airs frustration over lack of negotiations

Jun 17, 2010 at 02:00 AM

FRANKLIN, Tenn. -- Chris Johnson has returned to Tennessee for football, just not with the Titans. The running back coming off a historic season still wants a pay raise and isn't happy with his contract status.

He just wouldn't comment about it Wednesday.

The Associated Press' 2009 NFL Offensive Player of the Year held his second annual camp for children Wednesday and refused to comment when asked about a contract paying him $550,000 for 2010. Johnson lives in Orlando, and the camp is his first visit to Tennessee since the season ended with him becoming only the sixth person in NFL history to run for at least 2,000 yards.

"We are out here just to talk about the camp today. No contract talks or anything like that," Johnson told reporters.

Johnson is expressing his frustrations on Twitter. He tweeted Tuesday that he had talked to his agent and it wasn't "good news." Asked about those tweets Wednesday, Johnson repeated, "No contract talks."

The two-time Pro Bowler said early this offseason he wants to be the highest-paid offensive player in the NFL, a bold goal for a running back. The Titans maintain Johnson remains under contract for three more seasons thanks to the five-year, $12 million deal he signed after being drafted 24th overall out of East Carolina.

His agent, Joel Segal, declined to comment at Johnson's camp. Johnson said Tuesday that Segal updated him during a phone call on the apparent lack of progress in talks with the Titans, according to the running back's tweets.

"I'm feeling lk [Darrelle Revis of the Jets] rt now at least dey offering him something dey not offering me nothing," Johnson tweeted.

Johnson wasn't done tweeting.

"How do u wnt player 2 honor their contract but the team dont have 2 honor it. If u dont wnt 2 pay a player early dont cut a player early."

And he went on.

"Its like how u expect ur players to give they all and put their bodies on the line when you not willing to give them what they deserve," Johnson finished up.

Titans general manager Mike Reinfeldt was out of town Wednesday and not immediately available for comment. Coach Jeff Fisher had been invited by Johnson to make an appearance at his camp.

"And my invitation is still open to him for our camp," Fisher said Tuesday.

The Titans wrap up their offseason program with the last of four on-field practices on June 25. They report for training camp July 30, with the first practice July 31. Will Johnson report on time or continue his holdout?

"I don't know," Johnson said.

Johnson's popularity was obvious with approximately 500 children taking part in his second annual camp Wednesday at the private Battle Ground Academy just south of Nashville. He also had help from sponsors and ProCamps, which plans and runs camps for NFL players like Adrian Peterson, Philip Rivers, Reggie Bush and Chad Ochocinco.

More than 110 of the campers took part with help from the YMCA, and Johnson had about 30 children in the camp whose homes were damaged in the May 1-2 floods that hit nearly two-thirds of Tennessee. Johnson, with sponsors Nike and Powerade, made an undisclosed donation Tuesday to the American Red Cross for flood relief.

"I actually didn't see the damage that it did," Johnson said. "I heard a lot about it, and a place that showed me a lot of love I just wanted to show some love back and give a donation back toward the city."

Fisher runs a voluntary offseason program with no mandatory minicamps. That means Johnson hasn't missed anything that could result in a fine. He didn't take part in the team's offseason program last year but attended most of the Titans' on-field practices.

Johnson planned to return to Florida once the camp concluded to resume his personal training program. He said his workouts include football drills, and he also talks regularly with offensive coordinator Mike Heimerdinger, so he doesn't anticipate his absence hurting him once he rejoins the Titans.

"We got a long camp. We got a whole month of camp before the first game. We got a whole preseason so that should help," Johnson said of learning any tweaks to the offense.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Lighthouse Awards

It's time for our annual Patriots Unfiltered Lighthouse Awards, recapping the superlative moments and performances of the Patriots 2021 season.
news

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

It will be another critical offseason for the Patriots as they look to build on their 2021 playoff campaign.
news

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.
news

Patriots Roster Rundown

With the season over it's time to look at the roster and start analyzing how it might take shape in the coming weeks.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Lighthouse Awards

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Patriots Roster Rundown

2001 Flashback: Snow Bowl remains an all-time Patriots classic

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Kraft Family to Celebrate 28 Years of Owning the New England Patriots

We flashback to January 21, 1994, the day that Robert Kraft purchased the Patriots, which kept the team in New England.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from the Divisional game Patriots vs Raiders

Watch full highlights from New England's Divisional Game against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, January 19, 2002.

Mac Jones' top plays 2021 season

Watch New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' top plays during the NFL 2021 season.

Adrian Phillips 1/17: "I feel like this team has accomplished a lot of things"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Jakobi Meyers 1/17: "I feel like a much better player, a much better man"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Ted Karras 1/17: "We are all going to have to get back to work"

Patriots center Ted Karras addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising