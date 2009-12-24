Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Sep 23 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 25 - 10:40 AM

Analysis: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Questionable for Sunday's Home-Opener vs. Ravens

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

Wilfork's lasting legacy remains with Patriots

Scouting the Ravens: How Will Bill Belichick Aim to Shut Down Lamar Jackson?

Are RPOs Coming to the Patriots Offense in Mac Jones's Second Season?

10 to Watch: Patriots look to slow down Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Patriots Trade OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad

Analysis: Patriots Trade OT Justin Herron to Raiders for 2024 Draft Pick Swap

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays from the win over the Steelers

24 Former Patriots Named as Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Punter Jake Bailey's Key Adjustment Led to Game-Changing Play for Patriots Special Teams

NFL Notes: Pats happy to have Agholor

Patriots Mailbag: Can the offense continue to improve?

Mack Wilson breaks down dynamic pass deflection

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Steelers

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Shows Ability to Attack Man Coverage in Win Over Steelers

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/19: "We have to continue to grow as an offense"

Titans trying to replace two starting LBs during short week

The best piece of advice that linebacker Colin Allred has received in the past couple days came from the man he's replacing.

Dec 24, 2009 at 12:00 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The best piece of advice that linebacker Colin Allred has received in the past couple days came from the man he's replacing.

The second-year Tennessee Titans linebacker still doesn't have his own football card. So Keith Bulluck, the 10-year NFL veteran whose season is over because of a torn left anterior cruciate ligament, told Allred to earn that card by playing a great game in his place.

"I'm really excited, but it's bittersweet to honest with you," Allred said Wednesday. "You don't want to see Keith Bulluck go down, especially you don't want to see the severity of the injury. It's like replacing your big brother or your mentor or anybody who has a job can say somebody who showed them the ropes and one day you have to walk in for them. It's kind of tough. I'm excited about it. I'm going to give it everything I've got."

The last time the Titans were without two defensive starters because of injuries, the result was a 59-0 snowy beatdown in New England in October. Now Tennessee is without Bulluck, its leading tackler, and linebacker David Thornton before Friday night's critical game with the San Diego Chargers (11-3).

Bulluck remains on the Titans' roster for now as he awaits surgery on his left anterior cruciate ligament. Thornton had surgery on his shoulder Tuesday and is on injured reserve. Bulluck is the team's leading tackler with 118, and he also had three interceptions.

Allred is taking Bulluck's spot in what will be the first NFL start of his career. Rookie Gerald McRath will make his fourth start, and middle linebacker Stephen Tulloch, Tennessee's second-leading tackler, will put the defense in the right spots.

"Tully's doing fine, and so is Colin and Gerald, too," Titans coach Jeff Fisher said. "They know what to do, they understand the challenges, they understand the potential problems with the matchups. So they'll be fine."

Allred technically is a second-year pro, but he has been with the Titans since 2007 when he spent the first 13 games on the practice squad. A graduate of Baylor, he has deferred enrolling in law school at California-Berkeley while he pursues football. Fisher said the 6-foot-1, 238-pound Allred knows all three linebacker positions.

As Allred talked to reporters at his locker, center Kevin Mawae walked by and yelled out, "Sixth man up, sixth man up."

"If you look at successful teams like the Colts, they have that kind of next-man-up mentality," Allred said. "That's what we're trying to develop here. I know what I'm doing. I've been here, so I feel like it will go well."

McRath had plenty of starting experience at Southern Mississippi before coming out of school early, and he ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine with a time of 4.49 seconds. He has 24 tackles in his limited play as a rookie, but as he found himself the target of reporters, a team official tapped him on the shoulder to turn around for the TV cameras.

Safety Michael Griffin believes the Titans are better positioned to move on now than in October when the secondary was without cornerbacks Cortland Finnegan (hamstring) and Nick Harper (broken right forearm) and nickel back Vincent Fuller (broken right forearm). That forced rookies Ryan Mouton and Jason McCourty to start in New England.

Going into Week 16? No rookie jitters with McGrath and Allred, and Griffin said Tulloch is ready as well.

"He was overshadowed by David Thornton and Keith Bulluck," Griffin said. "As a whole, we had three great linebackers, and right now we have one great linebacker. But we have younger guys who have the capability of becoming great linebackers in this league."

The Titans could be without another defensive starter. Harper missed a second consecutive practice because of a sore shoulder, and Rod Hood worked in his place. Hood had three interceptions while Harper was out, but he hasn't played in five consecutive games. Fisher said he expects Harper to be ready.

Notes: DT Tony Brown (knee/quadriceps muscle) also missed a second practice but told reporters he will play. "This is one they'll have to pull me out," he said. "I'm planning on going." ... DE Kyle Vanden Bosch (neck) also sat out a second day of practice, but he's expected to play.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Analysis: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Questionable for Sunday's Home-Opener vs. Ravens

How will the Patriots replace Meyers and Dugger if they can't play on Sunday?

news

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Patriots' Cody Davis named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 3

Davis earned this week's honor after two recent sessions of "Cody's Gamers" -- his charitable initiative that serves to cheer up patients at Boston Children's Hospital through video games.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/23

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Questionable for Sunday's Home-Opener vs. Ravens

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

Patriots' Cody Davis named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 3

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/23

Wilfork's lasting legacy remains with Patriots

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Steelers Lookback and Ravens Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

All Access: Ravens Preview, Patriots Prepare to Induct Vince Wilfork

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Bill Belichick breaks down some of the key plays in the Patriots first win of the season. In addition, follow Davon Godchaux's journey to the NFL, and, as the Patriots prepare to induct Vince Wilfork into the Hall of Fame, look back at some of the best moments through the years of the induction ceremony.

Cody Davis On Boston Children's Hospital 9/23: "Being able to still use that technology to still visit the kids has just been amazing"

Patriots defensive back Cody Davis addresses the media on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Damien Harris 9/23: "It's our job to go out as players and run the plays, and run them at high levels"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Josh Uche

Tamara Brown goes one on with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche and they talk about the preparation for their home opener against the Ravens.

The Journey: Davon Godchaux

On this edition of "The Journey", follow along with Davon Godchaux as he journeys from a young child all the way into the NFL.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. Will also be live streamed on Patriots.com and official social accounts.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising