Titans, veteran WR Moulds agree to terms

The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with veteran receiver Eric Moulds, adding some needed experience to the roster for quarterback Vince Young. "Eric is a proven and productive receiver in this league," general manager Mike Reinfeldt said in a statement.

Jul 25, 2007 at 04:00 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 25, 2007) -- The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with veteran receiver Eric Moulds, adding some needed experience to the roster for quarterback Vince Young.

"Eric is a proven and productive receiver in this league," general manager Mike Reinfeldt said in a statement. "He provides us a big target with sure hands and his veteran leadership is a valuable addition to our receiving corps."

The 11-year veteran spent 2006 with Houston after playing for Buffalo his first 10 seasons in the NFL. He has caught at least 67 passes in each of his past nine seasons, which is more than anyone caught for Tennessee in 2006.

With David Givens still recovering from a torn ACL, Moulds can help a receiving corps where Brandon Jones and Roydell Williams, a pair of 2005 draft picks going into their third season, currently are the projected starters.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Moulds has started 149 of his 170 career games and has 732 career receptions for 9,653 yards and 49 touchdowns. He needs 347 yards receiving to become the 26th player in NFL history with 10,000 career yards.

Assistant coach Fred Graves, hired by the Titans earlier this year to coach the receivers, worked with Moulds from 2001-03. Moulds had a career-best 100 catches and 10 touchdowns in 2002.

