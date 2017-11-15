Tom Brady named AFC Offensive Player of the Week; Dion Lewis named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Tom Brady was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week and RB Dion Lewis was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for their performances in the Patriots 41-16 victory over the Denver Broncos last Sunday. It is Brady's NFL-record 30th Player of the Week Honor, including his third of the 2017 season after earning back-to-back awards in Week 2 and Week 3. It is the first time in his career that Lewis has earned the honor. It is the second time in team history that the Patriots have earned two AFC honors in the same week. In Week 12 of the 1998 season, QB Drew Bledsoe earned AFC Offensive Honors, while K Adam Vinatieri was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Brady completed 25-of-34 passes for 266 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions to help lead the Patriots to victory. Brady recorded his 86th career regular season win on the road, passing Peyton Manning (85) for the most in NFL history.
Lewis scored on a 103-yard kickoff return in the first quarter against the Broncos for his first career regular season kickoff return for a touchdown. He had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the AFC Divisional Playoff win vs. Houston on Jan. 14, 2017. It is the first kickoff return for the Patriots in the regular season since Devin McCourty scored on a 104-yard kickoff return vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 21, 2012. Lewis also added an 8-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for his first regular-season multi-touchdown game.