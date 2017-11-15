Official website of the New England Patriots

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Vikings presented by CarMax

Patriots offense comes to life vs. Vikings

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving Night

7 Keys from Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

Pool Report: Interview with NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson

Patriots vs. Vikings Highlights | NFL Week 12

Bill Belichick 11/24: "We just came up short"

Mac Jones 11/24: "I thought we played with a lot of effort and toughness"

Photos: Patriots at Vikings Week 12

Rhamondre Stevenson sets up his blockers beautifully on 40-yard catch-and-run

Jones drops 40-yard bomb in a bucket to Parker

Hunter Henry shakes two Vikings defenders en route to a 37-yard TD

Nick Folk's third FG ties the game at 16 headed into halftime

DeVante Parker shows some fancy footwork on toe-tapping 14-yard reception

Jahlani Tavai lays the boom on a 2-yard TFL of Dalvin Cook

Marcus Jones weaves through special teams traffic on 46-yard kick return

Jonathan Jones sets up Pats in the red zone off of Cousins misfire

Mac Jones keeps his composure, finds Meyers for 26 yards

Mac Jones with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots at Vikings

Tom Brady named AFC Offensive Player of the Week; Dion Lewis named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Tom Brady was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week and RB Dion Lewis was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for their performances in the Patriots 41-16 victory over the Denver Broncos last Sunday.

Nov 15, 2017
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. –  Tom Brady was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week and RB Dion Lewis was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for their performances in the Patriots 41-16 victory over the Denver Broncos last Sunday. It is Brady's NFL-record 30th Player of the Week Honor, including his third of the 2017 season after earning back-to-back awards in Week 2 and Week 3. It is the first time in his career that Lewis has earned the honor. It is the second time in team history that the Patriots have earned two AFC honors in the same week. In Week 12 of the 1998 season, QB Drew Bledsoe earned AFC Offensive Honors, while K Adam Vinatieri was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Brady completed 25-of-34 passes for 266 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions to help lead the Patriots to victory. Brady recorded his 86th career regular season win on the road, passing Peyton Manning (85) for the most in NFL history.

Lewis scored on a 103-yard kickoff return in the first quarter against the Broncos for his first career regular season kickoff return for a touchdown. He had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the AFC Divisional Playoff win vs. Houston on Jan. 14, 2017. It is the first kickoff return for the Patriots in the regular season since Devin McCourty scored on a 104-yard kickoff return vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 21, 2012. Lewis also added an 8-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for his first regular-season multi-touchdown game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

