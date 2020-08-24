Training camp blogservations 8/24: Harry making progress

*Practice began with some rookie initiations as Matthew Slater took the hose and watered down an area of the practice fields near the conditioning hills. All rookies, including first-year coaches, then dove through the puddles while carrying a football and being doused by the special teams captain. Lots of laughs emanated from the area before the team went to work.

*The Patriots added a pair of players to the roster and both were on the field and participated immediately. Kicker Nick Folk, who had two stints with the team in 2019, donned No. 6 and booted some field goals late in practice. Defensive lineman Michael Barnett, an undrafted rookie out of Georgia, wore No. 76 and also took reps on his first day. The 6-4, 304-pound Barnett lined up on the inside during pass rush/protection drills and went against David Andrews on one rep, getting decent push up the middle.

*There was an extended period of pass rush/protection work for the offensive and defensive linemen. First it was 1-on-1 and then two- and three-men games were added to the mix. The offensive line appeared to have a significant edge on the reps I watched. Isaiah Wynn handled Shilique Calhoun while Andrews got the better of Byron Cowart. Jermaine Eluemunor did a solid job against John Simon on another rep. Justin Herron also was impressive during this drill.

*Despite the strong play of the offensive line during the drill, when the 11-on-11 got going the group seemed to struggle keeping the pocket clean. Jarrett Stidham's reps were greatly disrupted at times when two and three blue shirts immediately shot into the backfield. Most of the struggles appeared to come when the backups were involved but it wasn't perfect when the frontline players were in the lineup either.

*Damiere Byrd tried to split a double team of Justin Bethel and rookie Myles Bryant early during the first team period but Newton's deep ball floated and was easily picked off by Bryant.

*Gunner Olszewski is enjoying a nice camp, showing significant improvement in terms of speed and quickness. He's been open as often as any receiver in camp. But he's also having a hard time holding onto the football, either dropping passes or fumbling after the catch. He was so frustrated with himself after a fumble near the goal line that he immediately shot to his feet and took a lap around both fields. Ball security with Olszewski is something to keep an eye on.

*Michael Jackson has shown some physicality at corner throughout camp. He's received a lot of reps and generally has been competitive in his coverage. He did a great job against Edelman during a 1-on-1 drill. At 6-1, 210 pounds he has some size to go with that physicality and perhaps can add some depth to an already deep and talented cornerback depth chart. He also should be a solid candidate to perform on special teams.

*Both kickers attempted three field goals toward the end of practice, all coming from roughly 33-46 yards from both hashes. Justin Rohrwasser went first and appeared to make two of his three attempts. His middle try from 40 yards and the right hash may have hooked outside the upright to the left, although it was tough to tell definitively from our vantage point. Folk followed with three kicks on his own and made them all. The veteran looked to be in midseason form as all three went right down the middle. Both made short field goals when asked to rush onto the field in a simulated, end-of-game/half situation.

*For the first time this summer there were some rookies available to the media after practice. Linebacker Josh Uche and tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene spoke via video conference, as did Calhoun, Lawrence Guy and Rex Burkhead.