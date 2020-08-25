Training camp blogservations 8/25: Tempers and temperatures heating up

*Stephon Gilmore returned after missing the last four practices. A Boston Herald report indicated the missed time was due to a personal issue, and Belichick said Monday during his weekly appearance on Sportsradio WEEI that Gilmore the absences were excused. He did not show much rust in his return, locking up with most of the receivers he met during the morning.

*Early in practice Kyle Dugger, Terez Hall and Jakobi Meyers went to the lower field for some conditioning work.

*The OL/DL drills saw some strong work by the blockers. Joe Thuney, Jermaine Eluemunor and David Andrews were impressive in their reps. Andrews' strength really shows in that environment as he anchors well and prevents the pass rusher from consistently gaining much penetration. Lawrence Guy and Rashod Berry were among the defenders enjoying success. Berry, who remains listed as a tight end as well as a defensive end on the roster, really got the better of fellow rookie Justin Herron on two occasions. Several defensive players ran laps during the drill, which usually means they jumped offside. At the end of the period, all of the blue shirts went for a lap.

*At the same time as the big guys were going at it the receivers and defensive backs got some work. It seemed there was a focus on getting running backs down the field against linebackers, and with much success. James White was 5 yards behind Ja'Whaun Bentley on one easy connection. Later when the 11-on-11 work was in focus, J.J. Taylor got behind his man and hauled in a long pass from Newton for about a 30-yard gain.

*The 7-on-7s again saw Newton take the bulk of the reps. Harry made an impressive grab over Jason McCourty, high-pointing the pass before coming down and holding on despite some contact. Harry is starting to make plays more regularly the last couple of days.

*When the first full team period began about halfway through practice, there was some simulated crowd noise coming from the speakers. At first it sounded like the offense was operating on an airport runway, but the noise didn't seem to bother the players much.

*One thing that has been rather consistent when the 11-on-11 work takes place is the pass rush. The defense has been able to get bodies around the passer fairly quickly, and therefore the timing on many plays has been disrupted. Derek Rivers was quite noticeable in this department on Tuesday. He did a nice job setting the edge on a couple of running plays, breaking in for a would-be tackle for loss once and applying heavy pressure on a couple of passes. Rivers has been the victim of some tough luck in his young career with a pair of torn ACLs in three season, but he could have a chance to claim a significant role on the edge if he can stay healthy.

*Watching Newton throughout practice can be an interesting experience. The quarterback enjoys playing and his mannerisms are fun to track. While working near the goal line at one point and was able to run into the end zone and celebrated his touchdown with a patented basketball Euro-step toward the goal post and finger roll over the cross bar.

*For the second straight day both kickers got some work late in practice. Nick Folk led off and went 3-for-3 on kicks ranging from 28-50 yards. Justin Rohrwasser then hit from 28 and 50 but pushed his 43-yarder form the left hash wide right. Folk got another attempt, this one from 53 yards out, a connected to cap off the final two-minute drive.

*Speaking of the last drive, it did not go well for the offense. Newton had a couple of short completions but was unable to sustain any momentum. He tried to hit Gunner Olszewski across the middle but the receiver was blanketed. James White's attempted slant was also snuffed out. The latter play came on what would have been fourth down, leading the defense to direct the offense off the field. Another set of downs didn't work out much better. Newton hit Ryan Izzo to start things, but a short throw to Mohamed Sanu led to a spike with :36 left. Then Newton scrambled before finding White for another short gain, leading to another spike with just :21 to go. A failed screen had the clock running and Newton barely spiked it with just one tick remaining, leading to Folk's bomb to close it out.

*Terrence Brooks, Chase Winovich and Damien Harris were among those chatting with the media via video conference after practice.