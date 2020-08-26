Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

After going at it with some pretty physical practices the last two days, the Patriots pulled back on the throttle a bit on Wednesday with a slower-paced workout in helmets, shorts and shells. The high-level intensity may have been missing but the competition was still well above that of a walkthrough despite the absence of pads.

Once again the defense dictated the day, making life difficult on Cam Newton and the offense, particularly during two-minute drills that more often than not have trouble getting started. Newton just can't seem to consistently connect with receivers down the field, whether due to the wideouts having trouble getting open or the quarterback misfiring when they do.

Some of the frustration of those struggles was visible on the field. Mohamed Sanu looked to have a step on the coverage on a deep in the first 11-on-11 action but Newton's throw was slightly long and glanced of his hands. Sanu clapped his hands in disgust as the ball eluded him, and Newton immediately looked to the sky lamenting this missed opportunity.

Bill Belichick talked about the importance of working through such struggles during his video conference prior to practice.

"We're in I'd say the dog days of training camp here. Just grinding through it day by day," he said. "This is really what our team needs to build its consistency and mental and physical toughness. Just a lot of practice repetitions and starting to put things together situationally, but I think we're at that stage where we spent a lot of time on a lot of the basic things, the majority of our schemes are in, and now it's really about developing the consistency that we need. That can only be done through a lot of practice repetitions and just seeing different things and executing plays at a high speed or close to high-speed tempo so we can carry that over into the game ultimately. So, we're just going to have to string a lot of these days together here in the next week-and-a-half, just one day at a time.

"That's where we're at, and we'll get a good chance going forward here to evaluate where everybody's at and how they're doing relative to the competition at their position or the competition on the other side of the ball and the players that they're competing against. So, as always, it will be interesting to see how all that turns out and what type of roles players will establish for themselves based on their performance."

In the last full team work, Newton tried to connect with rookie tight end Dalton Keene on a couple of occasions but again was unable to do so. On the first he tried to rifle a back shoulder throw down the seam into a tight window but rookie linebacker Josh Uche had excellent coverage and prevented the completion.

On the second, Keene again made his way down the seam only this time the communication seemed to be off and Newton's throw was well behind the tight end and went straight to Terrence Brooks, who made the easy interception.

On a positive note, Newton came back on the next snap and tossed a perfectly fade to Rex Burkhead in the corner of the end zone. The ball floated over the outside shoulder of Burkhead, who made a terrific diving catch in the back right hand corner of the end zone. The veteran running back leapt to his feet and emphatically spiked the ball after the touchdown.

So, it wasn't all bad for the offense, but at some point in the coming days it would be nice to see the execution rise on a more consistent level before the start of the regular season.