Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

After a change in plans the media was allowed to observe one final training camp practice on Sunday afternoon in a windy and sun-splashed Foxborough. The Patriots wore helmets and shells after donning only helmets on Friday inside Gillette Stadium.

So, with two straight non-contact practices sandwiched around a day off it is likely that Bill Belichick intends to get started in earnest on Monday with his preparations for Miami and Seattle, the Patriots first two opponents.

Until then there weren't a ton of notable goings-on Sunday. A handful of players were limited and went to the lower fields for some conditioning work, a group that included but was not limited Devin McCourty, Julian Edelman and Adrian Phillips. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers took part in the session but wore a red, non-contact jersey. He spoke with the media after practice and expressed some frustration about the undisclosed injury that has cost him some time this summer.

There was a lot of 11-on-11 work with the offense and defense working against scout teams for the most part. Cam Newton continues to get plenty of work and he also continues to look more comfortable in the offense. While the tempo was not ratcheted up as high as we've seen on some days, Newton delivered the ball quickly and seems to be getting more comfortable in the system.

That was especially true whenever he targets Mohamed Sanu. The two spent a lot of time together at practice and they connected on a handful of throws on Sunday. With Edelman not taking any reps, it appeared that Sanu was the lead receiver.

Practice ended with some two-minute drills with Newton and Brian Hoyer each leading a drive. Newton found Devin Asiasi on a cross to start his drive. He then completed an out to N'Keal Harry, who made a nice adjustment after slipping while coming out of his break but still managed to make the catch from his knees. A couple of short tosses to Sanu led to a Newton spike at the 31 to set up a 49-yard field goal, which Nick Folk clanked off the right upright. That was Folk's only miss in five attempts, however.

The same cannot be said of Justin Rohrwasser, who made just two of his six attempts. The rookie missed three straight from 48 yards, hooking all three to the left. Then he came up short from 54 yards out to cap Hoyer's two-minute drive to end practice.

It would appear that Folk has the edge in that matchup and it's possible that Rohrwasser could be headed for the practice squad, although there's still a couple of weeks before that decision needs to be made.