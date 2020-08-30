Official website of the New England Patriots

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Newton: 'Every day is a new challenge'

Newton: 'Every day is a new challenge'

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Camp-Cast 8/26: Day 13 Recap, Michel Returns

Camp-Cast 8/26: Day 13 Recap, Michel Returns

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/26

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/26

Unfiltered Notebook 8/25: Harris bringing his best

Unfiltered Notebook 8/25: Harris bringing his best

Training camp blogservations 8/25: Tempers and temperatures heating up

Training camp blogservations 8/25: Tempers and temperatures heating up

Depth Perception: The Secondary

Depth Perception: The Secondary

Camp Cast 8/25: Day 12 Recap, Competition Ramps Up

Camp Cast 8/25: Day 12 Recap, Competition Ramps Up

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Training camp standouts and concerns

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Training camp standouts and concerns

Unfiltered Notebook 8/24: Rookies trying to catch on

Unfiltered Notebook 8/24: Rookies trying to catch on

Training camp blogservations 8/24: Harry making progress

Training camp blogservations 8/24: Harry making progress

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Aug 30, 2020 at 05:29 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-nick-folk-ds
David Silverman/New England Patriots

After a change in plans the media was allowed to observe one final training camp practice on Sunday afternoon in a windy and sun-splashed Foxborough. The Patriots wore helmets and shells after donning only helmets on Friday inside Gillette Stadium.

So, with two straight non-contact practices sandwiched around a day off it is likely that Bill Belichick intends to get started in earnest on Monday with his preparations for Miami and Seattle, the Patriots first two opponents.

Until then there weren't a ton of notable goings-on Sunday. A handful of players were limited and went to the lower fields for some conditioning work, a group that included but was not limited Devin McCourty, Julian Edelman and Adrian Phillips. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers took part in the session but wore a red, non-contact jersey. He spoke with the media after practice and expressed some frustration about the undisclosed injury that has cost him some time this summer.

There was a lot of 11-on-11 work with the offense and defense working against scout teams for the most part. Cam Newton continues to get plenty of work and he also continues to look more comfortable in the offense. While the tempo was not ratcheted up as high as we've seen on some days, Newton delivered the ball quickly and seems to be getting more comfortable in the system.

That was especially true whenever he targets Mohamed Sanu. The two spent a lot of time together at practice and they connected on a handful of throws on Sunday. With Edelman not taking any reps, it appeared that Sanu was the lead receiver.

Practice ended with some two-minute drills with Newton and Brian Hoyer each leading a drive. Newton found Devin Asiasi on a cross to start his drive. He then completed an out to N'Keal Harry, who made a nice adjustment after slipping while coming out of his break but still managed to make the catch from his knees. A couple of short tosses to Sanu led to a Newton spike at the 31 to set up a 49-yard field goal, which Nick Folk clanked off the right upright. That was Folk's only miss in five attempts, however.

The same cannot be said of Justin Rohrwasser, who made just two of his six attempts. The rookie missed three straight from 48 yards, hooking all three to the left. Then he came up short from 54 yards out to cap Hoyer's two-minute drive to end practice.

It would appear that Folk has the edge in that matchup and it's possible that Rohrwasser could be headed for the practice squad, although there's still a couple of weeks before that decision needs to be made.

With 16 practices now in the books, here are some observations from the final one we had the opportunity to watch.

*Harry worked with Matthew Slater and Cody Davis blocking punts early in practice. Harry lined up off the edge and Davis served as the blocker while the wideout would vary his rushes from inside to outside. His strength and athleticism could be valuable in a role that the Patriots had a lot of success with a season ago. Slater worked up some inside rushes up the middle.

*When the special teams came together later in practice Jake Bailey seemed to be working on lot on directional kicks. He appeared frustrated with himself after one short one to the right, and he evidently took out some of that anger on his next attempt, which he sent flying into orbit roughly 65 yards downfield. Gunner Olszewski was on his horse backpedaling to his goal line to snag it.

*The defensive linemen work on recovering fumbles during one of their warm-up drills. The ball would be "fumbled" near the goal line and the players had to deflect them back into the field of play, where they could potentially be recovered by teammates. It's always fun to watch 300-plus pound men trying to get the football in their hands.

*During the special teams work, Newton and the rest of the quarterbacks spent time with Sanu, Sony Michel, James White, Asiasi and Meyers. Newton threw a few balls to Asiasi during the side session, and the rookie looks like he will be a part of the Patriots passing game this fall.

*Not sure who was responsible for the song list at Sunday's practice but the old school dance music was a personal highlight of camp. Plenty of upbeat tunes including Earth, Wind & Fire, Michael Jackson and other '70s and '80s legends were prevalent throughout. The Patriots.com reporters weren't the only ones who seemed to enjoy it as several players were seen dancing on the field as they made their way to various drills throughout the afternoon.

*In addition to Meyers, Olszewski, Jonathan Jones, Joe Thuney, D'Angelo Ross and Michael Onwenu all spoke with the media via video conference after practice.

*With the media's portion of training camp now complete, we will begin our regular-season mode of coverage on Monday with reporters limited to a small sampling of practice each day.

Related Content

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out
news

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

The Patriots final training camp practice open to the media took place inside Gillette Stadium.
Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace
news

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Some extended scrimmaging highlighted Thursday's action but the defense continues to rule.
Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way
news

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Cam Newton and the offense continue to search for some consistency as training camp wears on.
Training camp blogservations 8/25: Tempers and temperatures heating up
news

Training camp blogservations 8/25: Tempers and temperatures heating up

The action is starting to pick up during training camp.
Training camp blogservations 8/24: Harry making progress
news

Training camp blogservations 8/24: Harry making progress

The offense received a boost from WR N'Keal Harry on Monday.
Training camp blogservations: Newton taking control
news

Training camp blogservations: Newton taking control

Cam Newton took the majority of reps on Sunday and the offense made some strides.
Training camp blogservations: Pats slow things down
news

Training camp blogservations: Pats slow things down

No pads at Friday's practice as the coaches focused more on instruction and review.
Training camp blogservations: Goal line wake-up call
news

Training camp blogservations: Goal line wake-up call

The defense livened things up with a tremendous goal line collision late in practice on Thursday.
Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push
news

Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push

Wide receiver Damiere Byrd has shown the ability to get open throughout camp thus far.
Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back
news

Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

The offense closed Tuesday's practice with some strong work on the goal line.
Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game
news

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

The pads came on Monday and the emphasis was on the running game with Rex Burkhead and Damien Harris leading the way.

Latest News

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 

Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 

Brandon Copeland poses challenge to media: hold each other accountable

Brandon Copeland poses challenge to media: hold each other accountable

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Patriots Release WR Will Hastings

Patriots Release WR Will Hastings

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/28

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/28

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/26

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/26

Unfiltered Notebook 8/25: Harris bringing his best

Unfiltered Notebook 8/25: Harris bringing his best

Training camp blogservations 8/25: Tempers and temperatures heating up

Training camp blogservations 8/25: Tempers and temperatures heating up

Depth Perception: The Secondary

Depth Perception: The Secondary

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Training camp standouts and concerns

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Training camp standouts and concerns

Unfiltered Notebook 8/24: Rookies trying to catch on

Unfiltered Notebook 8/24: Rookies trying to catch on

Training camp blogservations 8/24: Harry making progress

Training camp blogservations 8/24: Harry making progress

Patriots Re-Sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Michael Barnett

Patriots Re-Sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Michael Barnett

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/24

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/24

Unfiltered Notebook 8/23: Edelman has young receivers on right track

Unfiltered Notebook 8/23: Edelman has young receivers on right track

Advertising