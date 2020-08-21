Training camp blogservations: Pats slow things down

On the ninth day, the Patriots rested … for the most part.

The players were back on the field Friday morning but wore helmets and shorts and were out of pads for the second time in three days. The practice was more of a walk-through than some of the other high intensity workouts the team has conducted when not in pads thus far this summer.

That was by design as Bill Belichick explained the need to review some of the elements of the system that have been installed as well as the down-and-distance situational work that has been done to this point.

"We're wrapping up the week here with a day that we're starting to put some things together, different down-and-distance situations, we've covered most of the major kicking situations," he said. "Obviously, not a lot of end-of-game type plays, I'm not talking about that, but just the general situations that come up, the normal situations that come up on offense, defense and special teams. I think we're getting to the point here where we've hit most of those and review them again today."

Moving forward the Patriots will continue to cover various elements and enter a critical stretch for overall team development.

"Next week will give us a good opportunity, I would say, to start practicing and hitting on the second, third times through type of thing so that we're closer to where we want to be in terms of understanding, not just what we want to do, but how we want to do it and what are some of the variables that can come up," Belichick added. "We had a pretty solid week of practice, three days of contact and high-speed practices the other days. We're really coming into the next week-and-a-half or so, the really important weeks of the camp in the development and preparation of our team from an overall standpoint. Then the final week or 10 days obviously will be more focused on Miami.

"Just keep taking it day by day here and try to string some good days together and build our consistency and overall fundamentals of our team that we'll need to carry us throughout the games this season."

Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer handled the bulk of the quarterback work on Friday, particularly in the full team rep portions of practice. The work was not done at full speed and saw most passes completed while the defense generally backed off.

So, not a lot to evaluate from a performance level on Friday but a good chance for the coaches to see where the players stand at this point in terms of their development.