Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Sat Apr 30 - 08:45 PM | Sun May 01 - 11:57 PM

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots Select Tyquan Thornton

Matt Groh 4/29: "When you come back up, you don't want to miss out on a player"

'22 Draft Day 2: More dealing, more new players for Patriots

Get to know newest Patriots after first three rounds of 2022 NFL Draft

Analysis: Belichick may be putting faith in returning LBs

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

College Highlights: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

Patriots select Marcus Jones with No. 85 pick in 2022 draft

Tyquan Thornton 4/29: "Getting the phone call from the Patriots was a dream come true"

Patriots select Tyquan Thornton with No. 50 pick in 2022 draft

College Highlights: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Cole Strange: "I know for a fact I'm going to enjoy it here"

Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro

Meet Ben Lepper, the Make-A-Wish kid whose life was changed by the NFL Draft

Cole Strange introduced as Patriots 2022 first-round pick

'22 Draft Day 1: Patriots trade down, then make Strange pick

Analysis: Pats miss opportunity with trade down

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Potential Patriots for Draft Day 2

Transcript: Andrew Stueber Conference Call 4/30

New England Patriots seventh-round draft pick Andrew Stueber addresses the media via conference call, Saturday, April 30.

Apr 30, 2022 at 03:17 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Patriots OL - Andrew Stueber – 2022 Draft, Pick 245

Conference Call

April 30, 2022

Q: Congratulations. What has this day been like for you?

AS: It's been pretty stressful. I think you talk to anyone who's gone through the draft. It's a pretty stressful day. But you've just got to keep holding out hope, and I think it always ends up on the good side though, to those who work hard and those who kind of have worked hard, I think it always ends out and so, I'm happy where I am. I've loved the Patriots organization and their team throughout my whole childhood growing up and everything, and I'm really excited to get there and start working.

Q: As a Darien native, it looks like you just said Patriots were your team. What were some of your memories as a kid growing up of following the team?

AS: I definitely remember having great rivalries between the Patriots and the Giants, a couple Super Bowls between them. So, that was kind of a great memory growing up, kind of always seeing that. So, it was a pretty stark divide between either the Giants or the Patriots either way which side you leaned on, but definitely it was great growing up. I remember watching Patriots games growing up. They were always such a dominant team, and they played football with just such passion. It was such a great team to watch growing up.

*Q: Were you a Giant's fan growing up? *
AS: No, I was a Patriots growing up, too. I was a Michigan fan growing up, too. Obviously a Tom Brady fan (inaudible) but growing up too, I was still a Patriots guy.

Q: I was curious about your relationship with guys that have gone from Michigan to New England guy?
AS: Yeah, definitely. That's one thing I'm very excited to go to. I already know some of the guys there pretty closely. I played with them, obviously Mike [Onwenu], Cam [McGrone], Josh Uche, Chase Winovich was there, he is no longer there, but they have spoken nothing but high things about the whole program. It's exciting to kind of go there and know that I have former teammates and friends there who can help me kind of guide along. I think that's the biggest thing, especially for an O-lineman is when you get there, you kind of start attached to the veteran guys and see how they work, how they operate, what their routine is like, and knowing a guy already going into it, I think it would help that transition. I'll be able to ask them questions and kind of bounce off ideas and see how he does his business because obviously Mike has had such a great career so far and you know, he's nothing but going upwards. And so, I think that's a great person to kind of get behind and just see how he does his work, what his routines like and I'm just really looking forward to it.

Q: Regarding the fan base that you alluded to being split between Giants and Patriots fans. How often did you hear from people in the run up to the draft?

AS: Well, obviously going into this whole process, you try not to have preferences of where you go. At the end of the day, you just want any team to take you to give you the opportunity to play. That's all you need, an opportunity, all you need is a spot. So, obviously growing up in New England, there's definitely people asking about the local teams, the Patriots, the Giants and the Jets but once the draft shakes out, you have no idea how it's going to go. So, it was mostly just kind of waiting for the opportunity for the call. I'd be happy with whatever team would give me the opportunity and the Patriots did. So, I'm grateful for them. I'm excited to get there and work. And I can't wait to get there and learn everything about the organization and how they play football.

Q: The Patriots are a team that really values versatility on the offensive line, you've played inside and out. How attractive do you think the versatility that you have from Michigan is and what do you anticipate when you come to New England in terms of where you'll be and where you'll get the biggest look?
AS: Yeah, I think versatility is the name of the game at the next level. If you're able to play tackle or guard or even all three, you're stock and you're kind of how much the team values you definitely goes up just in terms of your versatility. So, going to Michigan and being able to play almost every position except center, it really helped me. I've had exposure to a lot of these different positions and so, when I get there it's really whatever spot the coach and the team wants to put me in that they think is the best position to make the team win. And so, when I get there, I'm going to go in there with an open mind. I'm going to try and learn the playbook as best I can, as fast as I can at every position. So, whatever position they want to play me at that they think will benefit the team the most and help us win games, I'll be more than happy to get there.

Q: In the lead up to the call and getting close to the end of the seventh round, did you start to prepare for the possibility you could go undrafted?

AS: Yeah, definitely a stressful day overall. I'm kind of emotioned out at this point, as you can kind of imagine but you prepare for the worst and hope for the best in situations like this. So, as it starts hitting you in the draft, you start seeing where your possibilities are, where your options are but still not losing hope and you kind of still hope for the best. I think the best situation for me came with the Patriots obviously selecting me. I think it was a dream come true. I couldn't be more thankful for them for giving me this opportunity. Obviously, it was a stressful day, but it was a happy ending and so that's all you can ask for.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Matt Groh Post-Draft Press Conference 4/30

Read the full transcript from Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh's post-draft press conference on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Conference Call 4/30

New England Patriots fourth-round draft pick Bailey Zappe addresses the media via conference call, Saturday, April 30.

news

Transcript: Pierre Strong Jr. Conference Call 4/30

New England Patriots fourth-round draft pick Pierre Strong addresses the media via conference call, Saturday, April 30.

news

Transcript: Chasen Hines Conference Call 4/30

New England Patriots sixth-round draft pick Chasen Hines addresses the media via conference call, Saturday, April 30.

news

Transcript: Jack Jones Conference Call 4/30

New England Patriots fourth round draft pick Jack Jones addresses the media via conference call, Saturday, April 30.

news

Transcript: Sam Roberts Conference Call 4/30

New England Patriots sixth-round draft pick Sam Roberts addresses the media via conference call, Saturday, April 30.

news

Transcript: Matt Groh Press Conference 4/29

Read the full transcript from Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh's press conference on Friday, April 29, 2022.

news

Transcript: Marcus Jones Conference Call 4/29

Read the full transcript from Patriots third round pick (85th overall) Marcus Jones conference call with the New England media on Friday, April 29, 2022.

news

Transcript: Tyquan Thornton Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots second round draft pick Tyquan Thornton addresses the media via conference call, Friday, April 29.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 4/28

Read the full transcript from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

news

Transcript: Cole Strange Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots first round draft pick Cole Strange addresses the media via conference call, Friday, April 29.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

'22 Draft Day 3: Patriots pick up seven more rookies

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

Analysis: Day 2 and 3 all about speed

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

Transcript: Matt Groh Post-Draft Press Conference 4/30

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matt Groh 4/30: "We're always looking to add tough players and speed"

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh addresses the media on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

College Highlights: Andrew Stueber, OL, Michigan

Watch college highlights from Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Stueber. Stueber was drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round (245th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots select Andrew Stueber with No. 245 pick in 2022 draft

The New England Patriots select Michigan Wolverines offensive tackle in Round 7 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 245 overall pick.

College Highlights: Chasen Hines, G, LSU

Watch college highlights from LSU guard Chasen Hines. Hines was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (210th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots select Chasen Hines with No. 210 pick in 2022 draft

The New England Patriots select LSU Tigers guard Chasen Hines in Round 6 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 210 overall pick [via a trade with the Los Angeles Rams].

College Highlights: Sam Roberts, DL, Northwest Missouri State

Watch college highlights from Northwest defensive lineman Sam Roberts. Roberts was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (200th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

An 18-person nomination committee selects Logan Mankins, Mike Vrabel and Vince Wilfork as the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame finalists. Patriots fans now have until May 16 to vote for the finalist most deserving of hall of fame enshrinement.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising