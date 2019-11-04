Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Pregame Show (audio only) Thu Nov 18 | 05:55 PM - 08:00 PM

Patriots All Access: Falcons Preview

Notebook: Pees' defense will provide a tough new challenge for Mac 

Bill Belichick on Kyle Pitts 11/17: "It's going to be a tough matchup for us"

Josh McDaniels 11/17: "It's a never ending process"

Matthew Judon, Carl Davis Jr. give away 500 turkeys in Roxbury

What They're Saying: Atlanta Falcons

Patriots standout stats through 10 games

Mac Jones 11/16: "Nail the opportunity when it's there"

Sights and Sounds: Week 10 vs Cleveland Browns

Belestrator: Preparing for Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts

Judon, Hightower see Patriots defense coming together

Players to Watch: Patriots at Falcons

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Cleveland Browns

NFL Notes: Jones' response right out of 2001

Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

Patriots Mailbag: Focusing on emerging playmakers

A Change of Tune: Patriots safety Phillips finding harmony in New England

Breaking down Patriots' offensive outburst vs. Browns

Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Falcons

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 11/4

Nov 04, 2019 at 02:00 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

CONFERENCE CALL
Monday, November 4, 2019

Q: It appeared your run defense struggled last night against the Ravens, especially sideline-to-sideline early in the game. When you watched the film, was it more a matter of the Ravens executing or your defense not controlling gaps?

BB: It was a combination of things. They're a good running team. We've got to coach better, we've got to play better, we just have to do a better job all the way around, so it was a little bit of everything.

Q: What did you see from the adjustments made in the second and third quarter where it seemed like your defense settled in a little bit better?

BB: Yeah, I don't know. I mean, we had our moments, but in the end, they did more than we did. We just have to do a better job. It's not any one thing or any one play or player or scheme or anything. We just have to coach better and have to play better. 

Q: What was your viewpoint on the action of the Ravens snapper, Morgan Cox, on the neutral zone infraction that they called on Shilique Calhoun?

BB: It doesn't matter what I think. It's the officials' game to call. 

Q: It looked like the ball moved a little bit. On his head coming up, is that a close call when you see that?

BB: Well, I think you should talk to the officiating department and ask them exactly how they officiate the play, and then that would be the right answer for you.

Q: In terms of how you coach your guys in that situation, whether they try to draw them off or not, is there any rule there for your player that you ask them to follow in that situation?

BB: Yeah, of course.

Q: And what is that?

BB: That's what we need to coach and execute the plays better.

Q: The pitch-and-catch from Tom Brady to James White that went for 30 yards, what helped it come together?

BB: It was an adjustment that we made and a great throw and a great catch. I mean, coverage was pretty good, but it was a great throw and a great catch, just like the play to [Mark] Andrews on third-and-5. It's the National Football League. Great players do that. 

Q: What did you learn about Lamar Jackson last night? Was it pretty much what you expected or did you take away some new things?

BB: Yeah, I mean, I think we've seen plenty of him. Obviously, there's a lot of things we could do better based on last night's game, so you learn something every week. 

Q: A lot of players played 100 percent of the offensive snaps last night. Did going into a bye week have any impact on that decision to ask more of these players, knowing there is an extra week to recuperate?

BB: No, I don't think we thought at all about the bye week. We were thinking about trying to compete as well as we could in the game last night. That's what was in our thought process. 

Q: On Julian Edelman's fumble, is that a situation where you have to tip your cap to the defender for punching the ball loose?

BB: Well, we're going to have guys punching at the ball every week. I mean, this is the National Football League, so that will happen 10 times in every game. 

Q: On Brady's interception, what happened on that play? Do you have a sense of what he was seeing and why he threw that?

BB: Yeah, I didn't really talk to Tom about that after the game or after the play. So, yeah, we kind of moved on. We'll talk about that when he comes in.

Q: From your perspective, what did you see on that?

BB: Yeah, I mean, did you ask him about it after the game?

Q: I wasn't able to, unfortunately.

BB: Yeah. Well, like I said, I didn't really talk to him about that play either. 

Q: How would you rate the offensive line play from last night? Did you see any adjustments made that got better as the game went on? Did Tom take a pretty good beating yesterday?

BB: I think I covered this, but all the way across the board in all three phases of the game – offense, defense, special teams – certainly the coaching and the playing and fundamentals all could be and need to be better. So, that goes for every position, every player, every coach. We've just got to do a better job. I don't know how else to put that except that's the truth. 

Q: For our purposes, you don't want to break it up group-by-group? You're satisfied putting everybody in that group?

BB: Yeah, because that's the way it is. It's not about rating what did or didn't happen. It's about correcting the mistakes and improving on them, and there's a lot of room for all of us to do that, and that's what we'll focus on – every player, every unit, every coach. I mean, when you look at it collectively, there are things we could have done better in every area that would have helped us, and we all need to address those and we all need to improve on them.

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Atlanta Falcons

Find out what Atlanta Falcons coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/16

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference from Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/15

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, November 15, 2021.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/14

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Quarterback Mac Jones and select players comment on New England's 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
news

Cleveland Browns Postgame Quotes 11/14

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield and select players comment on their 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/12

Read the full transcript from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, November 12, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/10

Read the full transcript from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/8

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, November 8, 2021.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/7

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Mac Jones and select players comment on their game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
news

Carolina Panthers Postgame Quotes 11/7

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Sam Darnold and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
news

What They're Saying: Carolina Panthers

Find out what Carolina Panthers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/5

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, November 5, 2021.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

We can't make this up: Partial lunar eclipse after Patriots-Falcons game to last three hours and 28 minutes

Julian Edelman shares funny Tweet about his Patriots-Falcons game experience in retirement

Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots at Falcons

Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Falcons

Patriots activate DL Chase Winovich to the 53-man roster; Place LB Josh Uche on Injured Reserve; Release WR Malcolm Perry from Injured Reserve

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator: Preparing for Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts on this edition of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Wednesday, November 17th at 7:00 pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Patriots All Access: Falcons Preview

On a special Wednesday night edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we re-live Jakobi Meyers' first NFL touchdown reception. Bill Belichick explains the challenges of preparing his team on a short week, and in celebrating the 20th anniversary of the franchise's first Super Bowl championship, we look back at a decision that helped springboard a dynasty.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Bill Belichick on Kyle Pitts 11/17: "It's going to be a tough matchup for us"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Josh McDaniels 11/17: "It's a never ending process"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Steve Belichick on Matt Ryan 11/17: "There is always an element of extended plays"

Patriots linebacker coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Cam Achord on punt returns 11/17: "Make sure you make smart decisions"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cam Achord addresses the media on Wednesday, November 17, 2021
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising