Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Tue Dec 29 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

After Further Review: Pats had no answers for Bills

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/29

Season's Beatings: Patriots stampeded by Buffalo  

Game Observations: Bills keep rolling vs. Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/28

Game Notes: Cam Newton ties team record for most rushing TDs by a QB with his 12th of the season.

Full Highlights from Patriots - Bills | NFL Week 16

Adrian Phillips, Chase Winovich, Gunner Olszewski honor their 'healthcare heroes' during warmups

Inactive Analysis: Defense loses two key players

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Bills

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Bills

Sounds of the Season: How 2020's artificial crowd noise became reality 

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats face division champs in primetime

Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 12/23: Herron is latest rookie to see an expanded role

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Unfiltered Notebook 12/22: Belichick praises Pats Pro Bowlers

Three Patriots Selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QBs, FAs and other rebuilding items

Week 16 NFL Notes: Playoffs Will Go On Without Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/21: Pro Bowler Gilmore reportedly needs surgery

After Further Review: Second-half ground attack does Patriots in

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/29

Dec 29, 2020 at 10:54 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Q: When you look over the last four or five weeks, what in your mind has kept the team from the steady progress that it seemed to be making towards the end of November?

BB: Well, this week we're just going to focus on the Jets. We always look at our self-scouting and so forth and look at things from previous weeks. We'll continue to do that and things that we've done well that we want to maybe try to build on and things that we haven't done well that we need to correct and address. So, there's always an element of that. That's pretty standard from week-to-week. So, we'll focus on the Jets, and they provide some very strong and unique challenges and the players that they have and the matchups with them. So, we'll get to work on the Jets and come up with the best plan that we can have.  

Q: What are some of those things that you think you've done well lately over the past few weeks?

BB: Yeah, well, we'll get into a more detailed study and analysis of it later on. Like I said, right now, really our big focus is on the Jets here. 

Q: Last night, five minutes into the second quarter, it was a 10-9 game and then things sort of got away from you pretty quickly. When you reviewed the game, what did you see that contributed to the struggles defensively as the game slipped away?

BB: Yeah, same things we talked about last night. Buffalo did a good job in all three phases of the game. They out-coached us and out-played us in every area. We just weren't able to keep up with them. 

Q: We talked last week about how you were going to be answering some team questions from the bigger-picture standpoint. As you've started to do that, what has stood out to you as to why the passing game hasn't been able to find its groove?

BB: Well, as we've said, I think it's a combination of things that we all can do better. So, that's what we'll work toward this week and work toward in the future. You know, look at everything, try to improve everything, whether it's design, execution, protection, route running, decision-making, etcetera. 

Q: Last week, we talked about the quarterback position. Is there anything that you wanted to say on that based on what we had discussed last week?

BB: No, I don't think so. 

Q: Over the last three games, do you think the performance against playoff-caliber teams is indicative of how far you guys are from those teams, or are there other contributing factors?

BB: Yeah, I don't know. Just take each game one game at a time. Not really worried about whether our opponent, what their record is or what their postseason is or isn't or anything else. We need to take each team at face value and look at how they're playing, what they're doing and how we can compete against them. 

Q: Do you think depth, especially on the defensive side of the ball with the opt-outs that you had, has been a problem this season compared to the depth you've had in the past?

BB: Yeah, again, we'll just look at each week and get ready to play the game. I don't know about comparing one year to another year or one situation to another situation. I mean, that's a lot more complicated.

Related Content

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/28

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their 38-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 28, 2020.
news

Buffalo Bills Postgame Quotes 12/28

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and select players comment on their 38-9 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday, December 28, 2020
news

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Find out what Buffalo Bills coaches and players are saying about their upcoming NFL Week 16 game against the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/23

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/22

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/21

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, December 21, 2020.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/20

New England Patriots coaches and players comment on their 22-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
news

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 12/20

Miami Dolphins coaches and players discuss their 22-12 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/18

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, December 18, 2020.
news

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/16

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Latest News

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/29

After Further Review: Pats had no answers for Bills

Game Observations: Bills keep rolling vs. Patriots

Season's Beatings: Patriots stampeded by Buffalo  

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/28

Game Notes: Cam Newton ties team record for most rushing TDs by a QB with his 12th of the season.

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Stats from Week 16

Buffalo Bills Postgame Quotes 12/28

Adrian Phillips, Chase Winovich, Gunner Olszewski honor their 'healthcare heroes' during warmups

Inactive Analysis: Defense loses two key players

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Bills

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Bills

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats face division champs in primetime

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Sign Kicker Roberto Aguayo To Practice Squad

Unfiltered Notebook 12/26: Every rep is an opportunity for young Patriots

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Madison Quinn from Pittsfield, Mass.

Unfiltered Notebook 12/24: Newton looks to maximize opportunities against Bills

Sounds of the Season: How 2020's artificial crowd noise became reality 

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Patriots News Blitz 12/24: Folk not slowing down

Advertising