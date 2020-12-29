Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/29

Q: When you look over the last four or five weeks, what in your mind has kept the team from the steady progress that it seemed to be making towards the end of November?

BB: Well, this week we're just going to focus on the Jets. We always look at our self-scouting and so forth and look at things from previous weeks. We'll continue to do that and things that we've done well that we want to maybe try to build on and things that we haven't done well that we need to correct and address. So, there's always an element of that. That's pretty standard from week-to-week. So, we'll focus on the Jets, and they provide some very strong and unique challenges and the players that they have and the matchups with them. So, we'll get to work on the Jets and come up with the best plan that we can have.

Q: What are some of those things that you think you've done well lately over the past few weeks?

BB: Yeah, well, we'll get into a more detailed study and analysis of it later on. Like I said, right now, really our big focus is on the Jets here.

Q: Last night, five minutes into the second quarter, it was a 10-9 game and then things sort of got away from you pretty quickly. When you reviewed the game, what did you see that contributed to the struggles defensively as the game slipped away?

BB: Yeah, same things we talked about last night. Buffalo did a good job in all three phases of the game. They out-coached us and out-played us in every area. We just weren't able to keep up with them.

Q: We talked last week about how you were going to be answering some team questions from the bigger-picture standpoint. As you've started to do that, what has stood out to you as to why the passing game hasn't been able to find its groove?

BB: Well, as we've said, I think it's a combination of things that we all can do better. So, that's what we'll work toward this week and work toward in the future. You know, look at everything, try to improve everything, whether it's design, execution, protection, route running, decision-making, etcetera.

Q: Last week, we talked about the quarterback position. Is there anything that you wanted to say on that based on what we had discussed last week?

BB: No, I don't think so.

Q: Over the last three games, do you think the performance against playoff-caliber teams is indicative of how far you guys are from those teams, or are there other contributing factors?

BB: Yeah, I don't know. Just take each game one game at a time. Not really worried about whether our opponent, what their record is or what their postseason is or isn't or anything else. We need to take each team at face value and look at how they're playing, what they're doing and how we can compete against them.

Q: Do you think depth, especially on the defensive side of the ball with the opt-outs that you had, has been a problem this season compared to the depth you've had in the past?