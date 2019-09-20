Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/20

BB: Alright, well, we're definitely plugging away this week with the Jets. This is a big challenge for us. Obviously, Coach [Adam] Gase has done a great job of game planning against us in the three years he was in Miami and caused us a lot of problems. I have a ton of respect for him, the job that he does and the problems that he presents. Coach [Gregg] Williams also does a great job. That's a very aggressive defense, they have a lot of good players. They're a very physical group. They put a lot of pressure on you, so we'll have to deal with that. Of course, Coach [Brant] Boyer in the kicking game – same thing there. That's a group that has good speed, they have good size, they play very aggressively, good schemes, they do a lot of things in terms of the overall scheme that can cause you problems. We've had a lot to prepare for this week. We'll finish up our situational stuff, preparations and be ready to go on that. I know there are questions about Antonio [Brown]. We take all the situations with our team seriously and there are some things that we're looking into, but I'm not going to have any comment on any of the off-the-field situations or questions on that. Anything on football, I'm happy to answer.