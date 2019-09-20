Official website of the New England Patriots

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/20

Read the full transcript from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on September 20, 2019.

Sep 20, 2019 at 03:05 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

PATRIOTS HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

BB: Alright, well, we're definitely plugging away this week with the Jets. This is a big challenge for us. Obviously, Coach [Adam] Gase has done a great job of game planning against us in the three years he was in Miami and caused us a lot of problems. I have a ton of respect for him, the job that he does and the problems that he presents. Coach [Gregg] Williams also does a great job. That's a very aggressive defense, they have a lot of good players. They're a very physical group. They put a lot of pressure on you, so we'll have to deal with that. Of course, Coach [Brant] Boyer in the kicking game – same thing there. That's a group that has good speed, they have good size, they play very aggressively, good schemes, they do a lot of things in terms of the overall scheme that can cause you problems. We've had a lot to prepare for this week. We'll finish up our situational stuff, preparations and be ready to go on that. I know there are questions about Antonio [Brown]. We take all the situations with our team seriously and there are some things that we're looking into, but I'm not going to have any comment on any of the off-the-field situations or questions on that. Anything on football, I'm happy to answer.

Q: Does the off-field stuff with Antonio Brown make it more difficult or complicate your feelings toward working with him on the field?

BB: Well, when we work on football, we work on football.

Q: Can you talk a little bit about Antonio Brown's role this weekend?

BB: No. I'm not going to get into that. We're going to do what's best for the team, like we always do.

Q: How do you weigh with your players their performance on the field with their behavior off the field?

BB: Well, that's a big picture question. We answer it the best we can. There's no set formula.

Q: How important is the behavior off the field?

BB: Everything's important.

Q: Do you expect to have Antonio available to you on Sunday.

BB: He's on our roster.

Q: With more headlines coming out about Antonio Brown, does any of this affect his status with the team?

BB: Yeah, I think I've already addressed this, so we're going to get ready for the Jets here. I'm happy to answer any football questions, but I'm done with the rest of it.

