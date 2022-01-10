Official website of the New England Patriots

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/10

Jan 10, 2022 at 09:00 AM
HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

January 10, 2022

On the challenges of facing the Bills a third time this season:

BB: Good team, obviously. They're the third seed in the conference. We know they're a good team. They certainly played well in the last game we had against them. Yeah. We have a lot to get ready for.

On if it is possible to correct their execution this late in the season:

BB: We do enough good things to be competitive. We just need to be more consistent.

On what he has seen from Buffalo's offensive line:

BB: We're just really finishing up the Miami game. We haven't really started on Buffalo. We didn't know who we were going to play. We'll get onto them quickly, but not there yet.

On how preparations change for a team they are so familiar with:

BB: You've got to start all over again every week. It doesn't matter who you play. We've been focusing on one team for a full week here. To change our detail and focus to a new team is a big process. We'll begin that later today.

On the difference in preparation when having to play in the Wild Card round versus having a bye:

BB: We'll set up the schedule that we feel is best for the time that we have to prepare our team to be ready to go. We'll do that today and that's what it'll be. Same amount of time they have, so we'll, again, have to use our time efficiently, as will Buffalo, but it's the same for both teams.

On the message for those on the team who are going into their first playoff game:

BB: Try to play and coach well. It's a one-game season. It's no big mystery.

On if they have any added confidence knowing they had won in Buffalo earlier this year:

BB: I don't think we lack confidence.

