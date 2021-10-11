Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Oct 11 | 08:55 AM - 05:30 PM

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

NFL Week 5: Full highlights from Patriots - Texans

Nick Folk drills 21-yard game-winning FG

Hunter Henry hauls in a 13-yard Touchdown vs. Houston Texans

Mac Jones' improv shovel pass nets Hunter Henry first-down passage

Matthew Judon's second sack of the drive ends Texans' TD chances

Jonnu Smith makes 24-yard grab despite personal foul from Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Damien Harris powers through Texans' defender for TD

Kendrick Bourne dodges pursuit on 15-yard catch and run

Kendrick Bourne storms through Texans via end around

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots at Texans

Game Day Roster Update: O-line, Secondary ailing 

Patriots All Access: Texans Preview

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Notebook: Collins grateful to be back in New England

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/11

Oct 11, 2021 at 10:38 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

PRESS CONFERENCE
Monday, October 11, 2021

On his primary takeaway from the second half of yesterday's game:

BB: I mean, there were some good things in the game. There were some things that we didn't do well enough. I thought our situational football was better at the end of the half, at the end of the game, but still some things we need to clean up. 

On if he has an update on Damien Harris' injury:

BB: No. No update yet.

On if the offense playing well in the second half yesterday will inspire the team going forward:

BB: Well, sure. I think any time you do things well, it builds your confidence, whether it's in practice or, more importantly, in game situations, but until you do something and see it done successfully, I don't think you have quite the same level of confidence, and, of course, doing it in a game starts in practice, but then doing it in a game just reinforces that, so, again, I think we have some things to build on and we have some things we need to continue to work on or little details that could make a big difference in some of the plays in all three phases.

On how Matt Judon has impacted the defense:

BB: Matt's [Judon] an explosive player. He's certainly given us a number of significant plays. I think as he continues to work with his teammates and build communication and adjustments in the defense that it'll continue to get better. I think that's still an area that he's, I wouldn't say it's deficient, but I think it will improve, and it has improved over the course of the year, and I think it will continue to do that, but he's made a number of big plays. He's strong. He's fast, and he's instinctive, so he's got some good tools to work with.

On the offensive line's performance yesterday:

BB: I think, overall, as a group, they played hard. They played with a high level of intensity and competitiveness. Overall, the pass protection was pretty good, and we were able to punch out some yards in the run game, but I thought they fought hard, competed hard. For guys who haven't really played much or played together much, I thought they did a pretty good job. 

On Yodny Cajuste's performance:

BB: I think all the things I said about the group would apply to each of the individual players as well. Good effort. A lot of positive things. Not perfect, but more good than bad for sure.

On Jamie Collins' sack and his overall performance:

BB: Well, it was a good play by Jamie [Collins]. He was unblocked up the middle, but he made some plays for us in the kicking game and on defense, and we'll see how his role develops going forward, but it was good to have him, and, certainly, that was big play for us.

On his preparation for the Dallas Cowboys:

BB: We really spent all last week focusing on the Texans, and so after we get through with the film this morning, we'll turn the page and move onto Dallas. We have other members on our staff who have prepared for them and gotten some of the preparations ready for the rest of us, but, obviously, they're a good team, and we have a ton of respect for them, but as far as a lot of details and all that, I haven't really focused on them yet.

On Jake Bailey being the team's backup placekicker:

BB: Yeah. Of course. He does that every week. He would be our backup placekicker. That's right. 

On if the team would be confident in Jake Bailey if he were to kick field goals in a game:

BB: Yeah. Jake's [Bailey] a dual specialist. He would obviously be our kicker if we didn't have Nick [Folk], but, overall, Nick's kicked very well for us, so I certainly wouldn't put Jake in ahead of Nick, but if something were to happen, Jake's certainly showed the ability to kick the ball off the ground as well as punt it and vice versa. Nick would have to back up Jake in the punting area as well.

On the Red Sox and his relationship with Alex Cora:

BB: Yeah. It was a great win last night. Saw the highlights and the walk-off. It must've been a heck of a game. We were on the plane, but yeah. I've known Alex [Cora] for quite a while. I have a lot of respect for him. Certainly, all he's done here for the Red Sox and the championship they won. Looks like they put together another good team here, and it's fun to watch them play.

Related Content

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/10

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Mac Jones and select players discuss their 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
news

Houston Texans Postgame Quotes 10/10

Houston Texans head coach David Culley, quarterback Davis Mills and select players comment on their 22-25 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/8

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, October 8, 2021.
news

What They're Saying: Houston Texans

Houston Texans coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 10/6

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference from Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/6

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference from Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/4

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference from Monday, October 4, 2021.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/3

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their 17-19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Postgame Quotes 10/3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, quarterback Tom Brady and select players comment on their 19-17 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/1

Read the full transcript from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, October 1, 2021.
news

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/11

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Texans presented by CarMax

Bill Belichick's text to Alex Cora is 'highlight' of his year

James Develin takes on new challenge in retirement: the 125th Boston Marathon

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/10

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 10/11: "We have some things to build on"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 11, 2021.

What Went Right: Patriots complete the comeback

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 25-22 victory against the Houston Texans.

Press Pass: Patriots react to 25-22 win

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matt Judon, Jamie Collins and others address the media following the week 5 victory against the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/10: "It felt great to get back out there with my team"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising