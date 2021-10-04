Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Oct 04 | 08:55 AM - 03:30 PM

Mac Jones 10/3: "I think we're moving in the right direction"

Bill Belichick 10/3: "Just fell a little bit short"

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Tampa Bay to 19 points

Game Observations: Maybe not a classic, but memorable nonetheless 

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Buccaneers

Patriots All Access: Buccaneers Preview

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview, Lawrence Guy One-on-One

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

Notebook: Pats locked and loaded for Buccaneers

J.J. Taylor ready if opportunity knocks

Player 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Press Pass: Ramping up for prime time matchup 

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Belestrator: Breaking down the Buccaneers defense

Mac Jones 9/29: "It will be a great atmosphere"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Notebook: McDaniels on balancing Mac's development, Brady's return

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Patriots Mailbag: Brady, Bucs coming to Foxborough

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/4

Oct 04, 2021 at 10:25 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

Press Conference
Monday, October 4, 2021

On the atmosphere last night:

BB: Yeah. There was a lot of energy in the stadium. For sure.

On his concern with the team's running game:

BB: We've got to do better. That's obvious.

On the decision to kick the 56-yard field goal last night:

BB: It really wasn't much of a decision there. We converted two third downs in the game. Nick [Folk] kicked well. No, there wasn't any consideration.

On how he reflected on the game last night:

BB: I just got to do a better job. We just got to do a better job as a team. Need to figure out how to do that.

On where he thinks the offense needs to improve:

BB: Well, there's a lot of areas that we can improve, and we can improve everywhere, and so we'll keep working on all of them. Fundamentals, execution, timing, physicality, coaching. We need to do a better job in a lot areas in all three phases of the game.

On N'Keal Harry's performance last night:

BB: I'd have to go back and, you know, I haven't gone all the way through it yet, so I don't think I really can give you a good answer on that.

On Matthew Slater's penalty:

BB: I think it'd be better if the officials give their explanation on it. They're the ones who called it, and based on what they called, I thought it was handled correctly based on the way the play was called.

On the growth and chemistry of the offense:

BB: Well, I think we've made progress in the passing game, but there's still, obviously, a lot more to do, and you know, we'll just continue to work on it and work harder on it and try to continue to improve it.

On how nice it was to have Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry both score touchdowns yesterday:

BB: Well, again, we got production really out of everybody in the passing game. Tight ends, receivers, backs. Mac [Jones] spread the ball around, and we had good production from a lot of different people, but we still need to continue to work on, as I said, our timing, our execution, pass protection, blitz pick-up, you know, situational football, red area, third down. Like all those things are always important, and that's the key to the passing game is throwing the ball in those situations. We'll continue to work hard on those areas and try to improve.

Related Content

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/3

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their 17-19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Postgame Quotes 10/3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, quarterback Tom Brady and select players comment on their 19-17 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/1

Read the full transcript from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, October 1, 2021.
news

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.
news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/29

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference from Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Read the full transcript from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/27

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference from Monday, September 27, 2021.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/26

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their 13-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
news

New Orleans Saints Postgame Quotes 9/26

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and select players comment on their 28-13 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/24

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference from Friday, September 24, 2021.
news

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Buccaneers presented by CarMax

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell now a Matt Judon fan after funny Twitter exchange 

Breaking down Patriots' red zone progress vs. Bucs

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/4

Deatrich Wise Jr. to host annual block party at Mattapan Teen Center

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Buccaneers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 10/4: "We can improve everywhere"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Press Pass: Players react to close loss

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matt Judon, Devin McCourty and others address the media following the week 4 defeat against the Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday, October 03, 2021.

What Went Wrong: Patriots lose 19-17

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bill Belichick 10/3: "Just fell a little bit short"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Matt Judon 10/3: "We'll continue to learn"

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media on Sunday, October 03, 2021.

Jonathan Jones 10/3: "Everyone on this team fights for each other"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Sunday, October 03, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising