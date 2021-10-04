Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/4

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

Press Conference

Monday, October 4, 2021

On the atmosphere last night:

BB: Yeah. There was a lot of energy in the stadium. For sure.

On his concern with the team's running game:

BB: We've got to do better. That's obvious.

On the decision to kick the 56-yard field goal last night:

BB: It really wasn't much of a decision there. We converted two third downs in the game. Nick [Folk] kicked well. No, there wasn't any consideration.

On how he reflected on the game last night:

BB: I just got to do a better job. We just got to do a better job as a team. Need to figure out how to do that.

On where he thinks the offense needs to improve:

BB: Well, there's a lot of areas that we can improve, and we can improve everywhere, and so we'll keep working on all of them. Fundamentals, execution, timing, physicality, coaching. We need to do a better job in a lot areas in all three phases of the game.

On N'Keal Harry's performance last night:

BB: I'd have to go back and, you know, I haven't gone all the way through it yet, so I don't think I really can give you a good answer on that.

On Matthew Slater's penalty:

BB: I think it'd be better if the officials give their explanation on it. They're the ones who called it, and based on what they called, I thought it was handled correctly based on the way the play was called.

On the growth and chemistry of the offense:

BB: Well, I think we've made progress in the passing game, but there's still, obviously, a lot more to do, and you know, we'll just continue to work on it and work harder on it and try to continue to improve it.

On how nice it was to have Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry both score touchdowns yesterday: