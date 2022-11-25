Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Nov 25 - 01:00 AM | Mon Nov 28 - 08:55 AM

Patriots offense comes to life vs. Vikings

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving Night

7 Keys from Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

Pool Report: Interview with NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson

Patriots vs. Vikings Highlights | NFL Week 12

Bill Belichick 11/24: "We just came up short"

Mac Jones 11/24: "I thought we played with a lot of effort and toughness"

Photos: Patriots at Vikings Week 12

Rhamondre Stevenson sets up his blockers beautifully on 40-yard catch-and-run

Jones drops 40-yard bomb in a bucket to Parker

Hunter Henry shakes two Vikings defenders en route to a 37-yard TD

Nick Folk's third FG ties the game at 16 headed into halftime

DeVante Parker shows some fancy footwork on toe-tapping 14-yard reception

Jahlani Tavai lays the boom on a 2-yard TFL of Dalvin Cook

Marcus Jones weaves through special teams traffic on 46-yard kick return

Jonathan Jones sets up Pats in the red zone off of Cousins misfire

Mac Jones keeps his composure, finds Meyers for 26 yards

Mac Jones with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots at Vikings

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Center David Andrews (Thigh) Inactive for Thursday Night's Game vs. Vikings

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/25

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Nov 25, 2022 at 02:18 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

PATRIOTS HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

PRESS CONFERENCE
November 25, 2022

Q: On the kickoff return, what did you see, that contributed to that result?

BB: We obviously didn't do a good enough job. The other returns, I think they got to the 20-yard line or not much past that. But obviously that was a bad play. We just had a couple of breakdowns on the play.

Q: I know it wasn't quite like last week where the red zone drives started moving backwards. But 0-for-3 on getting it into the end zone. Is there something philosophical you think that has to change? Or do you find it game-to-game? I don't know what it was last night.

BB: Well, we lost yardage on the reverse. But there was the end of the half drive and the drive after [DeVante Parker's] catch. So yeah, obviously we have to do a better job there. Not any one thing, just in general. There's different circumstances, different plays. We just have to do a better job.

Q: Just on special teams as a whole, obviously Mike [Reiss] mentioned the return. What was the sense as to what you got there in the punting game and all around?

BB: All around. Well like I said, the kickoff coverage was good except for one play. We had good field position on a kickoff return. Then they touchbacked us I think on the rest of them. Overall net punt was certainly less than theirs. So they cover well. Hit a couple long balls. We weren't able to get the returns started which we should've been able to do, but we weren't. We forced a missed extra point. Good edge rushes. But that was pretty much of a wash. So couple big plays there that really skewed the game. Obviously, you referred to them and those were huge plays in the game. But we didn't do well.

Q: On the kickoff return it looked like [Kyle] Dugger may have been held. Did you see that? Do you coach just to fight through that and make a play there? What were your feelings on that because that was obviously a huge game changer?

BB: Well I mean obviously we need to do a better job than what we did. Like I said, there's a couple things on that play that came up that we didn't do well enough.

Q: I had another one on special teams. I know with a minute left receiving that punt it's long odds either way so it might not be right or wrong necessarily. But do you want that return in that situation instead of letting it go in the end zone hoping to maybe get more than the 20 yards even if it costs some time?

BB: It was a tough one. Yeah, in retrospect I don't know. We ended up getting it out to, I don't know, the 15-yard line, something like that and just a couple of yards. I think take a shot at making a big play in that situation. I'm alright with that. If we had done a better job with our blocking, did a better job to get him started, we might've had a chance there. So that situation. You don't have a lot of options right there. I'd say punt return in that situation is not a bad option.

Q: When you look at this game obviously against an elite team on a short week, do you see progress for this group in that you were competitive, and a couple of mistakes moved the game here or there? And you're pleased with where the team sits at this point, just need to clean up some things? What is your evaluation?

BB: Well every week we play there's some things, there are good things to work with and there are other things we need to work on and improve. This game is no different. So that's the way it is every week. Things to build on. Things that need to be better.

Q: Going back to the Hunter Henry replay reversal, I'm just curious how you thought that reversal affected the flow of the game, or how much it changed the game?

BB: I don't know. It's a four-point play. I don't know. There were a lot of other things that happened besides that.

Q: Just wanted to ask about Ja'Whaun Bentley overall and the job you think he has done this year with the defensive unit just as a play caller and also his on-field play

BB: Yeah, good. Ja'Whaun's been really good for us since first day of the offseason program, all spring, training camp. His communication, leadership on defense. He has made a lot of big plays for us. Obviously he's done a really good job.

Related Content

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/24

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

news

Pool Report: Interview with NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson

PFWA Pool Reporter Mike Reiss Interviews NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson.

news

Minnesota Vikings Postgame Quotes 11/24

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and select players comment about their game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

news

What They're Saying: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and select players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Tuesday, November 23, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/22

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/21

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, November 21, 2022.

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/20

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the New York Jets on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

news

New York Jets Postgame Quotes 11/20

New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/18

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, November 18, 2022.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/16

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/25

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Vikings presented by CarMax

Patriots offense comes to life vs. Vikings

7 Keys from Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving Night

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/24

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 11/25: "There are things to build on and others that need to be better"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Press Pass: Players on the Thanksgiving night loss

Patriots players Hunter Henry, Devin McCourty, Mac Jones and more discuss New England's Thanksgiving night loss to the Vikings.

Bill Belichick 11/24: "We just came up short"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during during his postgame press conference following New England's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Matthew Judon 11/24: "We've got to play better on defense"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during during his postgame press conference following New England's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 11/24: "We just have to find a way to win"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media during during his postgame press conference following New England's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Devin McCourty 11/24: "We can't hang our heads for too long"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during during his postgame press conference following New England's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising