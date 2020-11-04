Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/4

Q: Do you like the name Isaiah?

BB: Yeah, we are collecting them.

Q: I will start by asking you about Isaiah Ford and Isaiah Mack. What stood out to you about facing Isaiah Ford the last couple years in terms of what type of player he is?

BB: Well, we felt like both players could add depth at two positions that we feel like we could use the depth at. So, one claim, one trade. We'll see. We won't really be able to do anything with these players for another week, so we'll see what happens then.

Q: Was Devin Asiasi going on injured reserve yesterday a result of him sustaining a physical injury in practice, or was that more related to what led to him not making the trip to Buffalo due to personal reasons?

BB: Yeah, Devin didn't travel to Buffalo for personal reasons.

Q: Is that tied to why he's on IR, or is that a separate issue?

BB: No, it's separate. Yeah, he's on the injured reserve with an injury, not a personal situation.

Q: You had some ties to the 2019 Miami coaching staff and I know that Brandon Bolden played with Isaiah Ford back in 2018. Would you have reached out to anyone, like Brandon or Tiquan Underwood about what you would be getting in Isaiah Ford?

BB: Yeah, we have various ways of trying to do our research on all players. So, it really would depend on the players and the contacts and so forth, but if we have an opportunity, whatever opportunities we have to research and gain information on players, that's what we do. We keep those in our personnel records and use them as their opponents or if a player's available.

Q: Have you been able to put a finger on the inability of the offense to produce points early in games? How much of a necessity is it to change that narrative?

BB: Yeah, we definitely want to change it and need to change it. So, that's not what we are trying to do, but we haven't done a very good job of it so far. So, we'll keep working on it and see if we can be more productive in the early part of the game, for sure.

Q: Is it is it a matter of execution, or just a combination of factors that have led to that statistic?

BB: Well, every game is different. But, whenever they are, we need to do a better job than we've done. That's just not the way we want to play. It's not a good path to winning football.

Q: With your shortcomings late in games, how you can try to improve in those areas in practice to replicate those high-pressure situations?

BB: Yeah, well, we practice those situations every week. So, you can never predict exactly what the situation is going to be, but you practice those, the concept of those. So, in all areas of game, we just have to continue to work on those. Like I said, each one's different and the team you play is different, so you have to make it specific to your opponent. But, we've just got to perform better there. Some of it's schematic; some of it's really fundamentals, as well. So, execution, game planning – I mean, all the above. We all have to do a better job.

Q: Devin Asiasi wasn't on the injury report last week. Did his injury come away from the field or was it something that didn't really manifest itself until later on?

BB: Yeah, I mean, I don't really have anything to add. He wasn't in Buffalo for personal reasons and he's on injured reserve because of an injury. I don't know what else to tell you.

Q: You mentioned yesterday, before the trade deadline, that sometimes it's more talk than action on a day like that. Is that kind of how it ended up? Were there offers made to you guys that you just didn't feel like were good values for you, or was there even a lack of talk?

BB: Yeah, Phil [Perry], I appreciate the question. So, whatever conversations we have with other teams, we'll keep those private between us and the teams.

Q: Did you get a sense that there were deals to be made yesterday? Why do you think it was quiet, not just for your team but around the league?

BB: Yeah, I'd say I just kind of answered that one. I don't know about the rest of the league. I can't tell you what everybody else is doing.

Q: There was also a report that you guys at least entertained offers for Stephon Gilmore. Is there any truth to that?

BB: Not that I'm aware of.

Q: How much did the time you had in Nashville last August play any part in the claim for Isaiah Mack, just as part of the information that you're evaluating?