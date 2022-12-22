Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Dec 22 - 04:00 PM | Sat Dec 24 - 01:40 PM

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bengals

How to Watch/Listen: Bengals at Patriots

Game Preview: Bengals at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place LS Joe Cardona on Injured Reserve, Sign LS Tucker Addington to 53-Man Roster, Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad

Week 16: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

10 to Watch: Patriots face AFC test vs. Bengals

Do Your Life: David Andrews

One-On-One with Josh Uche

Patriots This Week: Las Vegas Raiders Takeaways and Cincinnati Bengals Preview

Patriots All Access: Bengals Preview

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Jalen Mills, WR DeVante Parker, LS Joe Cardona for Saturday's Game vs. Bengals

What They're Saying: Cincinnati Bengals

Scouting the Bengals: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive vs. Cincinnati

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Analysis: Judon punches Pro Bowl Games ticket

NFL Notes: Pats playoff hopes dealt a blow

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the Patriots close out 2022?

Bill Belichick 12/19: "We just have to do a better job"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/22

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Dec 22, 2022 at 09:28 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

Press Conference
Thursday, December 22, 2022

Q: When Logan Wilson was coming out, did you have the chance to interact much with him?

BB: Not too much.

Q: Do you view him as sort of a linebacker that fit in any scheme? Or was he sort of the type of linebacker that might be better in a specific?

BB: He definitely has a lot of strong points. He could probably play in anything.

Q: How do they use [Ja'Marr] Chase and [Tee] Higgins? Are those guys pretty interchangeable? Or do they have set roles?

BB: They're versatile. I mean they do certain things more than others. I'd say there's a degree of interchangeability. I don't know, that's a question for Zac [Taylor] really.

Q: What does it look like that makes Chase a hard guy to bring down? It feels like he does a lot of work after the catch.

BB: He does. Yeah, he has a ton of production after the catch. Very good.

Q: Any trait that he has that helps him as far as that goes?

BB: Fast. Quick. Strong.

Q: What has made Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty such great leaders over the years with you here?

BB: They both have a lot of natural leadership. They're very passionate. They set a great example. So it's easy to lead when you kind of do everything right, which they do. They're very unselfish.

Q: Matthew Judon said that you called him last night and told him that he made the Pro-Bowl. How enjoyable has he been to coach these past two seasons?

BB: Yeah, great. He's got a great attitude. Works hard. Puts the team first. Got a lot of energy every day. Great on and off the field, and in the locker room.

Q: Did you get to take a look the past couple days at the rookie offensive tackle there [Andrew] Stueber? Is this similar to like [Joshuah] Bledsoe last year, when you got him in at the end of the year? Does he maybe even have a chance to possibly help you here at the end of the year?

BB: I don't know [inaudible]. He's only been out there two days.

Q: How's it looked in two days? You actually haven't even been in pads, right?

BB: You're exactly right.

Q: Good to have him back?

BB: Yeah, it's good to have every player out there that we have out there. For sure.

Q: With Joe Cardona on the injury report, Tucker Addington to the practice squad last week, what have you seen from Tucker on long snaps?

BB: Getting acclimated. It's timing and acclimation to punt and field goal protection. Obviously, punt protection there's a lot more to it. But calls, blocking assignments, coverage responsibilities and so forth.

Q: I want to ask about the weather on Saturday. I know it's your favorite topic. But as far as the winds that are projected, could be 30-40mph throughout the game. How do you account for that in your preparation when obviously it's not that windy out for practice?

BB: We talk about what it could be. But like you said, it's a lot easier to wait and see what it is. Instead of waste time on 10 different forecasts and then figure out which one it actually is. We've practiced in wind all year.

Q: What do you remember about Ted Karras and the impact he had here in his time with you?

BB: Great, yeah. Ted's - all positive. Came in as a rookie, worked hard. Got bounced around a lot but he hung in there. Was on the practice squad for a short time, I think his second year. David [Andrews] got hurt, started at center all year. Tough, good energy, smart, plays hard, always plays with high effort.

Q: One thing he said this year is that he learned how to be a leader here because there are so many leaders in that locker room. Is that something you could kind of see that personality from Ted, grow and develop in terms of becoming you know he's a captain there now?

BB: He's got a very positive personality. Every day big smile on his face ready to go. But working hard. He smiles and he works hard. Smiles when things aren't going good, but looks forward to the next play. He doesn't dwell on anything negative in the past. He's happy when he wins. He looks ahead to the next opportunity if things don't go as well. He's got a great outlook.

Q: I think the first thing you mentioned yesterday when we asked you about [Joe] Burrow was toughness. Why is that an important characteristic for that position?

BB: Because you get hit.

Q: Is there anything to like that position setting an example maybe even in terms of what they show there?

BB: Yeah, sure. That position is the center piece of every pro offense. So, there's a lot of things that position carries.

Q: On the long snapper, could it be difficult to introduce somebody into that operation this late in the season with how much timing it requires there? Obviously, it's not something you've had to deal with in quite a while with Joe playing every game since he's been here.

BB: It's not ideal. We wouldn't go into the year saying, 'We hope this is what happens.' But when it happens, that's why your personnel department always has who your next up players are at every position. If you have to go to those players, like Conor McDermott or whoever, then you go to them and try to get them ready. Or if they're on your practice squad, you already have them in your system, then great. If you don't then you have to go out and get them. It's hard to carry back-ups or depth at every single position across your team. You do the best you can. But you have to make decisions on who they are based on their skill, and the position depth that you have there, or don't have. That can change pretty quickly. But yeah, you have to bring somebody in. I would just say there's a lot more to bringing in an offensive lineman and him learning the offensive line system than there is a long snapper learning the snapper system. Not diminishing that there isn't a degree of timing and execution in both of them, there is. But every team in the league has to go through that, so it is what it is. It's the National Football League.

Q: You mentioned yesterday Burrow that he sees the game well, manages it well. The importance of disguise on Saturday, how high is that?

BB: Always important.

Q: How do you feel like your defense has done in that regard lately? I think Adrian [Phillips] put it to us the other day that defense is mysterious, that sort of what he was getting at hat it feels like they've been doing a good job at disguise. Do you feel like that's been a positive aspect?

BB: Always try to do it and always try to do it better. Always room to improve.

Q: The other side of the ball, I wanted to ask you the RPO package that you guys have had. Maybe I'm wrong, but as far as I can tell they've been one or two downfield and breaking RPOs versus what seems to be mostly bubbles for the routes that are incorporated about that. Why is that best for the offense relying mostly almost entirely on those bubble routes versus kind of a wider, more diverse tree?

BB: I don't know. I'm not sure exactly the whole pass offense you're referring to. But I'd say the general concept of the RPOs is inside runs versus outside passes. If you want to throw the ball down the field, just throw it down the field. If you're going to try to throw it behind the guys, then that's really play-action RPO. It's the same concept. The timing on it is a little bit different, but it's really the same concept. That's what play-action generally does is draw somebody up and try to throw it behind them. So I'm not sure the specific plays you're referring to. But if you run the ball inside and throw the ball inside and everybody's inside, I'm not really sure what you're trying to accomplish. Unless you're trying to throw it behind them, then that's the concept I just talked about.

Q: Yeah, I was curious more because of Mac's [Jones] success with throwing glance routes to the single side at Alabama, something he seemed to do a lot of. I know you guys have incorporated more RPOs this year than last season. Why has it shifted more in that direction as opposed to something he had done then at least less down field I should say?

BB: Yeah, I don't know. You'll have to go back and watch the Alabama games or whatever. I don't really know. But if the concept is the defense to pack the middle of the field, then you run the ball inside and then throw the ball inside, like I'm not really sure I understand what the point of that is. Maybe I'm missing it?

Q: So, when teams throw that slant or something on RPO, is that usually because they're running a wide run fake?

BB: Well, there's somebody that's drawn, there's somebody outside to open that up. The idea of RPOs is basically to attack the width of the field. If you want to throw behind them, then that's a different concept. Similar to a play-action pass that you throw behind the front part of the coverage.

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals coaches and players comment on their game against the New England Patriots.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 12/21

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/21

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/19

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, December 19, 2022.

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/18

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Mac Jones and select players comment on their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Las Vegas Raiders Postgame Quotes 12/18

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, quarterback Derek Carr comment on their game against the New England Patriots.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/16

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, December 16, 2022.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 12/15

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

news

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/14

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/12

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Mac Jones and select players comment on their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How to Watch/Listen: Bengals at Patriots

Game Preview: Bengals at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bengals

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

Analysis: Patriots Place LS Joe Cardona on Injured Reserve, Sign LS Tucker Addington to 53-Man Roster, Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad

Patriots Place LS Joe Cardona on Injured Reserve; Announce Additional Roster Moves

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Hype Video: Patriots are home for the holidays

Get ready for Patriots - Bengals with this week's holiday themed hype video.

Patriots This Week: Las Vegas Raiders Takeaways and Cincinnati Bengals Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Las Vegas Raiders and preview the Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Patriots All Access: Bengals Preview

On a special holiday edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, 3rd year player Josh Uche discusses his approach, as he enjoys his most productive season to date. In addition, Coach Belichick highlights another explosive receiver to be wary of on the Belestrator, and see another side of captain David Andrews, as this native Georgian now calls New England home. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Holiday 'This or That' with Josh Uche

This or that holiday edition with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche.

Do Your Life: David Andrews

Get an inside look into Patriots captain and center David Andrews and his love for fishing and being in the outdoors. Andrews speaks about spending quality time with his family, and his 'Massachusetts parents'.

One-On-One with Josh Uche

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche and they talk about his 'sack-tacular' season on the field. Uche also speaks about his preparation and his plans to improve moving forward.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising