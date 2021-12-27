Official website of the New England Patriots

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/27

Dec 27, 2021 at 07:31 AM

On the reason for the Bills converting on third and fourth downs:

BB: Yeah, that was really the story of the game, their efficiency on third and fourth down. You know, we're one-for-10 on third down, so obviously got to do a better job in both areas.

On Isaiah McKenzie:

BB: Yeah, I mean, Allen made a couple great throws. He made a couple good catches and a couple plays in zone. A couple were speed sweeps or just handoff plays but yeah, what hurt us were some of the over routes against man and zone. We obviously didn't do a good enough job of rushing or those plays take a while, so between the pass rush and the coverage, it's just not good enough and great execution on their end.

On Mac Jones' first interception:

BB: Yeah. I mean, obviously we didn't execute it well enough. So, [we] have to coach it better next game.

On what you've seen from Daniel Ekuale:

BB: Yeah, Dan's done a good job for us. He's played in multiple situations and as he's gained experience, he's given us some good quality depth there.

On the Bills executing positive plays more:

BB: Really just consistency. I'd say they did it on more consistent basis than we did. Some of the opportunities we had, we didn't take advantage of and opportunities they had, I would say they really capitalized on. They did a good job.

On the passing game and getting Kendrick Bourne and Hunter Henry involved:

BB: They were involved. Buffalo plays a man coverage and we just have to do a better job of completing and converting those situations.

On if the Jaguars or Raiders have requested permission to speak to any of your coaches:

BB: I haven't heard from anybody.

On the pass rush and struggle to get Josh Allen down:

BB: We have to do a better job. We have to coach it better and maybe scheme it a little bit differently and obviously win one-on-one rushes. They did a good job. Allen did a good job of at times, when we had some rushes, he did a good job of escaping out of the pocket or getting rid of the ball, getting the ball out. He avoided some sacks by throwing the ball away. Overall, it wasn't obviously good enough.

On taunting penalties:

BB: Yeah, the officials have explained it. I mean, whatever they said, they said. They're the ones calling the game, so doesn't really matter what anybody else thinks.

On the message to the team moving forward:

BB: Same as it is every week. Have a good week of preparation and a good win on Sunday.

On how to get back to good January football:

BB: Prepare well, practice well, put it out there on Sunday.

