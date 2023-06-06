Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Jun 06 - 04:00 PM | Thu Jun 08 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Downtime: From the Field to the Table with LB Josh Uche

OTA Blogservations: Rookies getting involved

Versatility Could be the Key to the Patriots Secondary's Success After Devin McCourty's Retirement

Bill Belichick 6/6: "We all have something to work on"

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting Patriots bounce backs and breakouts

Devin McCourty serves as honorary captain in dominant Renegades win

Six Things to Watch in the Patriots Second Open Organized Team Activity

Patriots players call for end to gun violence in Roxbury during Wear Orange Weekend

OTA Blogservations: Offense back to 'normal'

Press Pass: Day 1 of OTAs

Patriots Offense Focusing on 'Building Our Own Thing' as Offseason Program Continues

Bill Belichick 5/31: "It's really about all of us building a good foundation"

Pats defense recommences ball-hawking ways at OTAs

PHOTOS: Patriots OTAs - May 23 and May 31

Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31: "I feel like everyone is on the same page"

Patriots Mailbag: Will Mac Jones have competition?

Gillette Stadium Officials Announce Upgrades to Row of Honor

Patriots OTA Preview: Eight Things to Watch at Pats First Open Spring Practice

Patriots assign new veteran numbers, temporary rookie numbers

Building the 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 NFL Draft Recap

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/6

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Jun 06, 2023 at 04:22 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

PRESS CONFERENCE
June 6, 2023

BB: Alright, we're going to kind of tempo things down a little bit here today. We had a good day yesterday, a big day yesterday. Did some teaching, get some situations handled that we feel like we need to get handled today, and then push it back up on Thursday. Trying to put one foot in front of the other here, move forward every day, and take it one day at a time. Long way to go, but moving forward.

Q: What does it mean when you said you had a big day yesterday?

BB: Just had a big day. Ran a lot of plays. Got a lot done.

Q: My big day is different from your big day, so that's why we ask. Did you get a bunch installed? Did the guys-

BB: We ran a lot of plays.

Q: Bill, what are your thoughts on Jalen Mills' versatility?

BB: Good. Jalen's a smart kid. He's got a lot of playing experience in different spots. He's done a good job for us.

Q: Since you've had him, would you say he's been playing more outside, or have you worked him inside, since you've had him prior to this spring?

BB: Yeah, he's done a lot of different things.

Q: What does he have going for him if he were to play less outside corner and more safety?

BB: We're working a lot of guys in a lot of different positions now, so we'll see how it all plays out. Let them compete, see where the team needs different guys, and see how it goes. We want to give players an opportunity to learn multiple spots. I think that helps them understand the overall system, but also gives them a chance to compete at different spots, so we'll see how it plays out.

Q: Bill, what did you see in Malik Cunningham? You moved him around a little bit in practice last week when we were there. What are your first impressions?

BB: He played quarterback at Louisville, so we're giving him some work at receiver. We'll see how it goes. He's an athletic kid, smart. He's able to learn two spots. We'll see.

Q: Is there an added value with a player like Malik for scout team and things like that if things develop?

BB: Yeah, maybe. I don't know.

Q: What have you learned working with Adrian Klemm now, 23 years after you drafted him? How is he?

BB: Good. Klemm's been great. Works hard, smart guy. He's had different experiences in college, a couple years in Pittsburgh. He's been great to work with.

Q: Bill, what are your impressions of Ty Montgomery and how would you describe what it took for him to get from where he was, injured last year, to this point?

BB: Yeah, I mean, we'll see how it goes with Ty. His availability is probably a big thing for him. Some other guys are probably in that category, too, so we'll just have to see how it plays out. But, he's a skilled player, can do a lot of different things in the kicking game and offensively. We'll give him an opportunity to do those things and see how it goes.

Q: Bill, just to follow up on Adrian. When a coach comes in like that from a different program, does he bring a language or vocabulary with him that players need to pick up on once he's here? Or, does he try to pick up on things that you guys have done in the past? How does that work?

BB: It all depends. Every situation's a little bit different. There's certainly a little bit of both. But, yeah, it just really depends on what it is we're talking about, whether it's a specific play or technique, so it could be a little bit of both.

Q: Have you found that there's much carryover between what Adrian brought with him and some of the stuff you guys already had?

BB: I'm not really too concerned about what he used somewhere else. We just kind of look at what's best for our team. There's some things that he does or has done that make sense for us, and there's things that we do that either he's had to learn or maybe he already knew, I don't know. But, yeah, we'll get him.

Q: A day yesterday where you ran a lot of plays, how do you assess how Bill O'Brien and Mac [Jones] looked communication-wise running the offense?

BB: Yeah, it's just a teaching process for all of us. So, all the players, and again the coaching staff, we've got to get back into coaching and teaching, and so forth. We all have something to work on out there. Players, coaches, all of us.

Q: Bill, what stands out about Ed Lee's skill set, bringing him in yesterday?

BB: Just get a little more depth at the position. We had him here at rookie minicamp, have an opportunity, have a spot for him. So, we'll take a look at him in OTAs here and see how it goes.

Q: What do you lose without Raekwon McMillan, having put him on injured reserve, within the last couple of weeks?

BB: Yeah, Raekwon gave us a lot of versatility. It just was an unfortunate situation, but you know, he's young. I think things went well when he came back from the ACL a year ago, played in every game, except for one. I think he missed with a thumb or something, but, hopefully he'll be back.

Q: I don't think we've asked you about Jim Brown since his passing, so I wanted to ask you about your relationship with him.

BB: I had a great relationship with Jim. Ton of respect for Jim on so many fronts. He was a great friend, mentor, and I was a huge admirer of his. He helped me in a lot of different ways. Thanks.

Q: Christian Gonzalez is a pretty unique athlete. I wondered, now that you've seen him on the field a little bit more, whether you're impressed with the athleticism and whether it surprised you in any way?

BB: Again, a lot of what we are doing is really teaching. So, the evaluations will come in training camp when they are able to go out there and compete against each other. He's a smart kid. He's got good skill, and a pretty good level of experience from what he did in college at Colorado and Oregon. He's learning out there every day like they all are.

Q: Can you gauge how quick a player is or how a player moves during these practices? Obviously, no pads involved, so does it give you any kind of evaluation?

BB: Again, we will evaluate them when we can evaluate them.

Q: Not happy that you've scheduled the big day for yesterday and [the media] comes in today.

BB: After a couple days off, that is usually what we do. We give them the weekends off, and obviously since the weekend is off, they come in Monday.

Q: It seems like a few teams are canceling minicamps. Do you still feel like you guys can get a lot out of those practice sessions, or where is it in the offseason? What value does it provide?

BB: We're going day by day. Take care of today and see how that goes. Deal with the next opportunity when that comes along, potentially on Thursday, and see where we are at. I can't speak to what other teams are or aren't doing. You'd have to talk to them about that. I'm not really sure.

Q: Jack Jones finished off last season with a suspension. What have you seen from him since he's come back this offseason?

BB: He's still working his way back in there. It's good to see him out there. We'll see how that goes.

Q: Are you expecting to have JuJu [Smith-Schuster] at practice today?

BB: Yeah, I think he'll be here.

Q: I know he was out of town yesterday, but what has it been like working with him in the time you've had?

BB: Good. It's been great. He's great to work with. Smart kid, a lot of leadership, a lot of experience. It's been good.

Q: What's your impression so far of Kayshon Boutte, and what it's been like to work with him?

BB: All the rookies, they've all been good. They've got a lot to learn and they're trying. Drinking through a fire hose, but that's what it is for rookies coming into the NFL. They've all put in extra time. They're trying. They're overwhelmed, but they're still afloat, still swimming, treading water. Eventually it will sort itself out. No issues with any of them, really. They're all working hard, but it's a lot.

Q: How do you feel about your depth at the receiver position?

BB: We're teaching the guys that we have out there. Everybody's learning. There's a lot of instruction, a lot of learning, we'll see how it goes.

Q: Can it put stress on that group on a day like yesterday when you run a lot of plays? Do you feel like the numbers are kind of low there?

BB: The guys got a good amount of work yesterday.

Q: When you have the college coaches coming at a time like this, how much do you enjoy that and interact with them? Are they sort of more detached?

BB: Those guys do a great job of accommodating us when we come in there, whether it's our college scouts during the year or the spring when we go in for Pro Days and things like that. We have a good working relationship with the college coaches, schools. It's mutually beneficial, I think.

Q: With the new kickoff rule, do you anticipate spending more time practicing, executing and receiving squib kicks?

BB: We'll see how it goes. Right now we're just putting in our basic stuff in every area. Specific situations and things like that, we will deal with those a little bit later. We're not ready for that right now. We'll see if we can just get in the basics and teach the fundamentals, and then build off of that. But, maybe.

Q: With the new rule on emergency quarterbacks, does that at all change it for you when you are compiling your 53? Does it make having a third quarterback more important?

BB: We'll take a look at it.

Q: There was an announcement or a press release about you all working with Jerod [Mayo] about an extension. What made you all want to put together an effort to keep him around?

BB: I'm not going to get into any contract talks. You can talk to somebody else about that.

Q: How about just generally?

BB: Jerod's great. He's great to work with, adds a lot to our program. Good staff. He's part of it. It certainly helps to have people like Jerod, Troy [Brown] and Adrian, that have played in the system, that have played here, that have playing perspective, as well as an organizational and coaching perspective.

Q: Is he the kind of guy you guys don't want to let go?

BB: No, I love working with Jerod.

Q: Regarding assistant coaches, DeMarcus [Covington] has had a lot of extracurricular work in the offseason with Senior Bowl games, as well as Troy with the Shrine Bowl had the chance to kind of organize and coach the team as a head coach. What have you seen from their development and how those experiences have improved the staff?

BB: DeMarcus has done a great job for us. He has a lot of responsibility with the number of players that he coaches. He's coached multiple positions, linebackers, edge guys, all the defensive linemen, and as you mentioned he's involved in some of the other NFL programs. We all had an opportunity to work in the all-star games this year. He was at the Senior Bowl, we were at the East-West game. He continues to grow and adds a lot of value to our staff and our team, and does a great job for us.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31

Read the full transcript of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference after the first day of open OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday May 31, 2023.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/31

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference prior to the first day of open OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday May 31, 2023.

news

Transcript: Mike Vrabel Press Conference 5/4

Patriots Hall of Fame inductee Mike Vrabel addressed the media May 4, 2023.

news

Transcript: Matt Groh Press Conference 4/29

Read the full transcript from the Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh's post-draft press conference on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

news

Transcript: Ameer Speed Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots sixth round draft pick Ameer Speed addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.

news

Transcript: DeMario Douglas Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots sixth round draft pick DeMario Douglas addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.

news

Transcript: Bryce Baringer Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots sixth round draft pick Bryce Baringer addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.

news

Transcript: Kayshon Boutte Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots sixth round draft pick Kayshon Boutte addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.

news

Transcript: Sidy Sow Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots fourth round draft pick Sidy Sow addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.

news

Transcript: Atonio Mafi Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots fifth round draft pick Atonio Mafi addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.

news

Transcript: Chad Ryland Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots fourth round draft pick Chad Ryland addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Tight ends offer intrigue at Patriots OTAs

OTA Blogservations: Rookies getting involved

Versatility Could be the Key to the Patriots Secondary's Success After Devin McCourty's Retirement

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/6

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting Patriots bounce backs and breakouts

Patriots Sign Rookie Free Agent WR Ed Lee

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Downtime: From the Field to the Table with LB Josh Uche

Take a trip to Mansfield, Massachusetts with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche as he heads to Cibo Matto for a Philly cheesesteak. Uche talks about growing up watching the food network at his grandmother's house with Rachael Ray being one of his favorite chefs. As an aspiring food critic, Uche rates each dish as he highlights what makes a good meal.

Bill Belichick 6/6: "We all have something to work on"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media prior to OTA practice at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Press Pass: Day 1 of OTAs

Patriots players Matthew Slater, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mac Jones, and David Andrews address the media after the first day of open OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31: "I feel like everyone is on the same page"

Patriots quarterback addresses the media after the first OTA practice at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Bill Belichick 5/31: "It's really about all of us building a good foundation"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media prior to the first OTA practice at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Building the 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 NFL Draft Recap

As the Patriots ramp up their on the field activities this spring, go behind the scenes, as Matt Groh helps wrap up the draft, and meet the Draft Class of 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising