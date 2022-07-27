Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Jul 27 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Press Pass: Training Camp Kicks Off

Bill Belichick 7/27: "We're just taking it one day at a time"

Mac Jones 7/27: "It's all about having that championship mindset and going to work everyday"

Day 1 blogservations: Parker, Bourne bring the energy

Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium

New-look Patriots defense makes training camp debut

Mac Jones Talks Year Two, Patriots Offense on Day One of Training Camp

24 finalists named for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/27

Kendrick Bourne 7/27: "We are competing with each other and getting better "

Matthew Judon 7/27: "It's just getting acclimating to football"

Patriots Veterans Set the Table for Training Camp on Report Day

Bill Belichick praises former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola after retirement news

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots training camp has arrived!

Belichick kicks off Year 23 with Patriots

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

10 Burning Patriots Training Camp Questions

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/27

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Jul 27, 2022 at 12:32 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

PRESS CONFERENCE
JULY 27, 2022

BB: Morning. We'll get started off in the red area, you can see the way the fields are lined, that'll be the emphasis here for a few days and we'll get into that – that's something we didn't do in the spring – and then at the end of the week should complete most of our basic offensive and defensive stuff and there's still a lot to do, but we'll have covered the major situations at that point and then roll into padded practices on Monday. That's it.

Q: Bill how's the first day of camp for you after so many years, do you still get excited about coming out here with the fans at practice and getting things going officially?

BB: Yeah, it's good to get started. We've been practicing since the offseason program back in April and then that ramped up, so this is kind of a continuation really of the spring workouts. And as I said, training camp next Monday when pads come on. But for the next four days this is really like phase three.

Q: How did you spend your vacation?

BB: It was great, good to have some time off and I spent a lot of it around Nantucket, so it was good.

Q: Did you read a book or something?

BB: Relaxing.

Q: Even though today is just an acclimation period, no pads on, what are you hoping to see?

BB: Just a continuation of phase three. Same thing we did in spring.

Q: You had a more normal offseason than the last two years, do you feel like first-year guys are just a little bit more accustomed to your program starting now?

BB: Sure, yeah. Definitely.

Q: In your opinion, what is the headline going into this season?

BB: I don't know. We're just taking it one day at a time.

Q: What's it like getting back to work with Malcolm Butler this offseason?

BB: Good, Malcolm's playing great. Been here the whole spring, worked hard, made a lot of improvement. We'll see what happens in training camp – for all of us.

Q: Is [Malcolm] going to be a full participant today?

BB: As far as I know.

Q: Bill, how much is this first couple of days more of a mental challenge for these guys than it is a physical challenge?

BB: It's the same thing as we've been doing all spring, so once we started the OTA's at the end of May, these days and these practices are the same as the OTA's and the days are the same as the veteran minicamp days. So, we're used to this, and then training camp will shift a little bit next week.

Q: Bill, since the last couple of years the training camps are changing, including the CBA --back in the day it was more physical. Do you think that's an advantage for the players, not to have that much physical contact? Or is it a disadvantage?

BB: Well, it's not for me to decide, so whatever the rules are, we'll try to make the most of our time and our opportunities.

Q: Bill, with Raekwon McMillan getting activated off PUP, what have you seen from him as he's worked his way back from injury last year?

BB: Raekwon works really hard, really smart player, has experience, understands a lot at the linebacker position, obviously there's a lot going on there, but he handles things well. Signal caller, multiple-position player. It's good to see him back out there. He looks like he's recovered very well and based on what we saw in the spring and limited looks here this first week, I'd say he's doing very well.

Q: As Matt Patricia transitions from defense to offense, have you given him any advice on moving from one side of the ball? Does he need it? Is it very different?

BB: He's been involved in that for the last four years, so no.

Q: How do you think that transition's going, has it been pretty seamless for him?

BB: It's not about a one-person transition, it's about putting together – four staff members went to Las Vegas, we had new staff members and new players, quarterback going into his second year, it was a lot of things going on, it's all got to come together on all the ends, it's not one person. All right, welcome to camp!

Related Content

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 7/27

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/26

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 6/9

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/8

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/31

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/23

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference on Monday, May 23, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/23

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, May 23, 2022.

news

Transcript: Vince Wilfork Conference Call 5/17

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame inductee Vince Wilfork addresses the media via conference call on Tuesday, May 17

news

Transcript: Matt Groh Post-Draft Press Conference 4/30

Read the full transcript from Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh's post-draft press conference on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Conference Call 4/30

New England Patriots fourth-round draft pick Bailey Zappe addresses the media via conference call, Saturday, April 30.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

24 finalists named for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 7/27

Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium

Patriots Foundation Launches Road Trip Raffle

Day 1 blogservations: Parker, Bourne bring the energy

New-look Patriots defense makes training camp debut

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Training Camp Kicks Off

Patriots players Josh Uche, Matthew Judon, Hunter Henry, Mac Jones, and more address the media on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Mac Jones 7/27: "It's all about having that championship mindset and going to work everyday"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Day 1 of Training Camp at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Kendrick Bourne 7/27: "We are competing with each other and getting better "

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Wednesday, July 27th, 2022.

Trent Brown 7/27: "Everybody came back ready to go"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Josh Uche 7/27: "As defensive players, we just control what we can control"

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Hunter Henry 7/27: "Every time we step out on the field we're trying to get better"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising