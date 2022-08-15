Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Aug 12 - 12:00 AM | Mon Aug 15 - 11:55 PM

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

5 Things to Watch in Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

Patriots offense eyes first real test

Day 12 blogservations: Patriots prepping for Panthers

Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

Patriots teammates, NFL world praises James White after retirement news

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense in the Preseason Opener

Boston Renegades honored by Robert Kraft, Patriots after 4th straight WFA title

Patriots Running Back James White Announced His Retirement

Young Patriots receivers seize preseason opportunity

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Opener

5 Keys from Patriots preseason loss to Giants

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/11

Game Notes: Eight of ten 2022 draft selections made their NFL debuts

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Giants Preseason Week 1

James White leaves a lasting legacy

What Patriots fans should know before coming to Gillette Stadium for preseason game vs. Giants

New England Fan Reminders for the 2022 Preseason Opener

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 1

Ten Training Camp Risers Heading Into the Patriots Preseason Opener

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/15

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Aug 15, 2022 at 01:15 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

PRESS CONFERENCE
August 15, 2022

BB: Morning, everyone. Got a lot going here this morning. Big week for us here, getting ready for Carolina. Second really big week of training camp here after last week's work against the Giants. Spoke with Coach Rhule several times. I feel like this is a good opportunity for us. He's been great to work with. Panthers have been great to work with. So, I just look forward to the opportunity to compete with them tomorrow and Wednesday. Today's kind of a good day for us to clean up some things that we need to work on from last week, and going forward into this week, obviously, we want to continue to install and add things on a regular basis so that we'll be ready. As ready as we can be when we get to September. I look forward to the week, and hopefully we can get off to a good start here today and string some days together this week.

Q: What are some of the best things you get out of joint practices?

BB: There's so many things. The individual matchups are good. We've been working against each other for a long time, so new individual matchups, schemes are different. We'll see some different x's and o's, but also maybe techniques on the way guys pass-rush or route-running or things like that. And, I would say, less predictability of practice. We kind of know what's on the other side of the ball and what we can and can't do. Some things we aren't going to see from the opposite side of the ball. With a new team, everything's kind of new, so it keeps you on your toes and forces more communication and more awareness, and we need that.

Q: Do you ultimately get more out of the practices than the game on Friday?

BB: Yeah, in some respects, you do. We had a couple of great situations come up in the game against the Giants: the Giants got the ball at the end of the half and they were backed up, and they drove the ball and got it around midfield and then they couldn't quite get into field goal range and ultimately had a Hail Mary situation at the end of the half that they ended up scrambling on. Same thing at the end of the game: we took the lead, they came back. A lot of our players obviously weren't in there in those situations. The great thing about practice is our players get more opportunities at those situations, especially guys that probably have a higher chance of being in there during the regular season than were in there at those two points in the Giants game, as an example. So, a lot of reps out here for our players. Obviously more reps in practice – when you add all the practices up – than there are in the games. Just more practice opportunities, more chances to get better, more ways to improve, and more things you can find that you need to work on. I mean, in the end, the games have a lot of value too because it's a game, and it's structured differently, but there's certainly a lot to be gained in practice. So, they're both really important.

Q: When it comes to play-callers and going through that process, what is the nature of that process – is it competitive like it is for the players, where you're competing for opportunity and being evaluated?

BB: No, that doesn't have anything to do with it.

Q: Then how would you characterize the process?

BB: We don't have time for that. I appreciate the question, I really do. I know how interested you are in that subject, and I'd love to be able to shed a little more light on it, but, honestly, it's a much longer conversation. Hey, just trying to help out.

Q: You spoke last week about the team being in pretty good health. How big of a factor is strength and conditioning with the joint practices coming up and resting a good chunk of the roster in the game last week?

BB: Well, the players that played a lot in the game did less in some of the practices leading up to the game, and the players that played less in the game or didn't play at all in the game, did a lot more. So, I think when you look cumulatively, over, call it Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, which actually we have – the volumes are pretty close. So, some guys played a lot in the game, but really didn't get a whole lot of practice reps. Now, they did in the stadium practice, where everybody got a lot of reps in, so those were split up pretty evenly. But from that point on, I would say the overall number is sort of the same, but some of the numbers were a lot higher in the game, some of the other numbers were a lot higher in practice. Both in terms of number of plays and actual volume of what the player did, I think it balanced out. Not perfectly, but it balanced out.

Q: What's your relationship with Matt Rhule?

BB: I have a ton of respect for Matt Rhule. Matt's done a tremendous job at Temple, ran a great program there, then of course went down to Baylor and did an outstanding job down there. Then look at the Draft this year: the number of players that came out of Baylor this year, they were really his players. So, on all levels, whether it's recruiting, motivation, strategic development of players – not all the players at those two schools are necessarily the top high school prospects going there, but he turned out a lot of good players. Had a good connection with him when he was at Temple, some mutual friends there and so forth. I followed him and watched him come into this league. I have a ton of respect for the way he approaches the game. He's a football guy, so we have a lot in common there. Really enjoy football.

Q: What has Sam Roberts done well this summer and what does he still need to work on to earn a role on the team?

BB: Sam, like a lot of our rookies – I think you could really say this about just about all of them – he's fast, he's certainly had some good moments and good plays. It's a big jump for him: the level of competition, scheme, everything else. He was one of the best where he played, and that's flipped now. He's a talented guy, he works very hard. He's improved a lot. He's got a lot of room to grow. His fundamentals and his recognition and obviously experience in the league – he has a long, long way to go on that. But, he's better every time he steps onto the field, he's been healthy, he's been on the field, he's gotten a lot of reps, which is how you improve. I like working with him, but we'll see how it goes. He's got a ways to go, but he's making a lot of progress.

Q: What have you seen from Vinnie Sunseri as he's taken over the running back room?

BB: Vinnie does a great job for us. Football family, so football's his whole life, just like Josh McDaniels, guys like that that grew up with it. So, he has a lot of football experience – not just the actual resume experience, but just life experience of being a football family, being around football his entire life. He's got a really good feel for the game. He came in and worked on defense, now he's worked on offense. I think he sees the game well, he understands the game: what defenses do to offenses, how offenses attack defenses. He was a player – of course played here. He has a good feel for player-coach relationships, relating to players, understanding what players are going through at this level. Different than myself, who didn't play – I just had to figure out what those were, I never actually experienced them myself. Vinnie, Jerod [Mayo], Troy [Brown], those guys like that add a lot to – they help me, and they add a lot to understanding putting the whole team together and where guys are at different points in their career. Older guys, rookies, and so forth. I think he's got a really good skillset and has helped us a lot and will continue to grow. He's only been doing it at this level now for a short amount of time. Had a great year at Alabama, working, obviously, in a great program there with Coach [Nick] Saban and the other coaches down there as well. So, glad we have him, he's done a great job for us.

Q: What have you seen from Ja'Whaun Bentley, particularly from a leadership standpoint?

BB: Ja'Whaun's got great leadership ability, I think you saw that all the way – however far you want to go back – but even going back to DeMatha, high school, and his role there and some of the things we talk about in high school, then of course at Purdue. Then he got hurt, he had a little set-back there, but then he came back. The conversations, comments about him and what he was with his team, whether it was high school team, college team, and then what we've seen here where he's really come in and grown from his rookie year. He's had a very strong voice, but not overpowering. But he has really good leadership. Each year it's gotten better. This year, he's had an outstanding training camp. He's a very smart player, he understands situations, calls, adjustments – knows how to apply them and does a great job of communicating. He's a very good communicator. I know Jerod [Mayo] and Steve [Belichick] have spent a lot of time with him and encouraged that. Of course, Jerod was probably the best communicator on defense we've ever had here, so I'm sure that Bent's learned a lot from him, but at the same time, he has a lot of those natural qualities himself. He's done a great job for us. I'm really glad we have him. He and Devin [McCourty] do a great job of leading the defense: Bentley in the front seven, McCourty in the back end. And they work together well.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/12

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, August 12, 2022.

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/11

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their preseason game against the New York Giants on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

news

New York Giants Postgame Quotes 8/11

New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players comment on their preseason game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/9

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/9

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/8

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, August 8, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/4

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/2

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/3

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/2

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/28

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Things to Watch in Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

Patriots offense eyes first real test

Day 12 blogservations: Patriots prepping for Panthers

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/15

Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

Patriots Re-Sign DB Devin Hafford

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 8/15: "I have a ton of respect for the way he approaches the game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Press Pass: Players praise benefits of joint practices

Patriot players Hunter Henry, Mack Wilson, Sr., Kendrick Bourne, and more discuss why they are looking forward to joint practices with the Carolina Panthers.

Mack Wilson 8/15: "Just being able to go out, just play fast, play physical and have fun"

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson addresses the media on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Trent Brown 8/15: "You can't fake ten thousand hours, you've got to put in the time"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Monday, August 15, 2022.

David Andrews 8/15: "There's ups and downs, it's just how the season goes"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Christian Barmore 8/15: "It's all about getting better every day"

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore addresses the media on Monday, August 15, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

The New England Patriots confirmed the final dates for Training Camp practices open to the public.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising