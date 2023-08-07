Official website of the New England Patriots

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/7

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Aug 07, 2023 at 03:45 PM
PATRIOTS HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

PRESS CONFERENCE

August 7, 2023

BB: Alright, afternoon. Kinda rolling into the next phase of training camp here, playing Thursday. It was a good experience in the stadium on Friday night, good tempo, got a lot of work done. The guys did a lot of running and ran pretty fast, so it was good to see that, you know, get some confidence in the stadium and be able to handle some situations and whatever the conditions were. That was good, especially for some of our young guys. Back at it here, back in pads and let's grind through some fundamentals here and work towards Thursday night.

Q: Were the officials here today?

BB: Yeah, they're here. I guess they're the ones that are going to do the game, yeah. We'll see what that is.

Q: Did they do anything with you guys with the rules and the rule changes or anything or is that sort of an offseason thing?

BB: No, there's a rules meeting that is required by the league. I don't know if we'll do it here or in Green Bay, but obviously we'll do it. We've talked a lot about the rules, so covered a lot of that on our own as well.

Q: We haven't spoken with you since Matthew Judon's deal was reworked. We spoke with him yesterday, and he said he's happy, the team's happy and it's on to football. What made that a good piece of business for the New England Patriots?

BB: I'm not going to get into any contract talks, before, during or after.

Q: Are you at least happy that it is resolved?

BB: Yeah, any time we sign a contract, then we were happy with it, they were happy with it, and it's done.

Q: How important is it to have him out at practice this time of year?

BB: He's been here every day. He's been a pretty active participant in everything. I won't say he's taken every rep, but he's been out there. He's been working hard; he's been doing stuff inside.

Q: How aggressive is the classroom part of training camp? How far along in an install do you guys get before the preseason game this Thursday?

BB: I mean, we've got most everything in that we're going to do. We've been through every situation on a practice field. We covered most of them in the stadium the other night. I mean, there's always more to do. We've covered all of the situations. We haven't covered every single play we're going to run, but we're pretty far along.

Q: We haven't talked to you since we saw Jack Jones walk off the field on Thursday, left early from practice and then came back. Was that disciplinary or was that him voluntarily walking off?

BB: No, we're just working through practice day-by-day. I think Mike [Pellegrino] talked about it. I don't have anything to add.

Q: I saw Trent Brown in pads. Are you hoping to get a few more pieces back on the offensive line this week as you get ready for the preseason?

BB: Yeah, we'll see. It's always good to have as many players as possible out there participating. Guys are in different stages of participation and activity, so whatever they can do. It's always good to have as many as possible.

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference on Monday, August 7, 2023.
Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, July 31, 2023.
Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Read the full transcript from Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh's press conference on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Patriots center Jake Andrews addresses the media on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore addresses the media on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Monday, August 7, 2023.
With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection. 

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
