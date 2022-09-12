Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Sep 12 | 08:55 AM - 06:00 PM

4 Keys from Patriots season-opening loss to Dolphins

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Stumble Out of the Gate in Loss to Dolphins

Bill Belichick 9/11: "Not enough good things to win"

Matthew Judon 9/11: "We're going to go back out there and work"

Devin McCourty 9/11: "We had too many bad plays"

Press Pass: Players Discuss Season Opening Loss

Inactive Analysis: Isaiah Wynn, Jakobi Meyers, Ty Montgomery Active for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

Can Patriots Revamped Defense Find Answers Against Dolphins RPO Attack?

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 1 at Dolphins

Scouting the Dolphins: How Will the Patriots Defend the New-Look Dolphins Offense?

Patriots QB Mac Jones On Being Named a Team Captain: 'I'll be happy to help anyone on our team'

Five X-Factors for the Patriots Heading Into the Regular Season

NFL Notes: Patriots predictions and more

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting roles and stat lines, offensive process

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/12

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Sep 12, 2022 at 10:15 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

PRESS CONFERENCE
September 12, 2022

BB: Yeah, not really too much new to add from last night because it's just kind of a quick recap. But looking at the game, the two big plays really affected the score. Fourteen points on two plays that we gave up. Obviously have to do a much better job on that, coaching, execution, everything. We've got to eliminate those. Otherwise, it was a pretty competitive game from a yardage standpoint, and all that. Our turnovers are our problem. Again, that's something that we have to do a better job of and, just in general, playing better all around football. There's some positive things to build on, but plenty of things to work on. And that's what we'll do, is look at the game, identify the things that we did well, try to keep doing those well and things that we need to improve on, we need to work harder to improve on. So no update on Mac [Jones]. We'll see how he is today. But he came back with us. So we'll see how that goes. Yeah, that's about the news from yesterday.

Q: Bill, I know you said no update on Mac. We didn't have anything from you yesterday on that. It was reported his x-rays were negative. Does that mean that's the entirety of your understanding about the severity of his injury?

BB: Yeah, like I said, we'll take a look at it today. It has nothing to do with Mac [Jones]. Just in general, where players are immediately after the game and where they are, let's call it 18 hours after the game is often quite different. I know everybody's hungry for an up to the second update, but honestly the best way to handle these situations is always to give a little time, see what happens, run whatever tests or analysis need to be run and then go from there. So that's what we always do. That's what we're going to do in this case. That's what we're going to do in every other case with every other injury. Unless something is more clear cut or obvious in a very short period of time, which sometimes it is, but that's why we have these medical procedures and we're going to use them. So it'll be that way with just about everybody. I'm sure there'll be a couple examples, maybe a broken bone, or something that shows up on an x-ray right away, that's a little bit different. But other injuries or potential injuries are evaluated much more thoroughly on the day after when there's just a lot more information.

Q: We're going to speak to him a little bit later it sounds like, so perhaps he'll know best, but were you aware at any point in the game, if, and when he suffered this back injury?

BB: Yeah. We're aware of anything that's reported.

Q: Bill, on the strip sack that they returned for the touchdown. What contributed to the free rusher there?

BB: We didn't block him. We had enough people to block him and we just didn't get it handled right. Obviously.

Q: Is that communication before the snap or more after the snap when the safety comes down?

BB: Yeah. It's execution. It's execution.

Q: How would you characterize the overall pass protection?

BB: Again, there were a lot of plays that there was no issue on the rush. There were some plays where there was. Obviously we had two plays where we had enough people to block, the rushers didn't block them and got hit. So, we need to eliminate those. So shouldn't have any of those.

Q: Morning Bill. In regard to the run game, how would you categorize the consistency or inconsistency there and your general sense as to what you got production wise?

BB: I thought there was some consistency in the running game. Like everything else, it could be better. But that's a pretty good run front. I thought we had some openings inside and outside. But certainly room for improvement and we'll keep doing that. But I thought overall it was competitive.

Q: And on Kyle Dugger, his trajectory as a player and also his tackling ability. How well has he done in that area and how is that kind of shown in the Miami game?

BB: I think overall Kyle's [Dugger] one of our better and stronger tacklers. Anybody that plays an NFL game is going to have plays that they would like to have back or do a little bit differently. On the touchdown there were a couple things that could have happened better on that play. So hopefully all of us can, we can coach and execute a little bit better. So that, that doesn't happen. That play was certainly, the result of that was preventable. So we have to do it.

Q: How would you evaluate the way the tight ends performed yesterday? We saw Hunter [Henry] and Jonnu [Smith] on the field together a lot.

BB: Yeah, I think the game is probably about the same for just about all of us that participated in the game. There's some positive things. There's certainly things we could all do better. Things we need to work together better on as units, or combinations, or as a team, however -- it varies. But there's all things that we can do better. There were a lot of positive things in the game. But we need to eliminate some of the bad things that happen and be a little bit better on some of the things and take advantage of some of the opportunities that we had to make some plays that would've changed the game. We just, unfortunately, weren't able to make them. But I'm sure if we keep working and just do a few things better, do a few little things better, do a few big things better, that we'll be better. So that's what we're going to do.

Q: Coach, you've mentioned a couple of times that September is sort of an extension of the preseason as things start getting ramped up. How much patience do you feel you need to have, or the coaching staff needs to have, as players get into the feel for the regular season? And how much would you say, some of what happened yesterday was a result of still needing to again, get into the swing of things, work on fundamentals, and just get back into regular season football?

BB: Well, it's the same for all 32 teams. So it's no different here than it is anywhere else. No teams had played a regular season game until this weekend. Sure, everybody needs to -- will learn from these games and get better and improve. It's really the rate that that happens. So it's not like we're sitting around waiting for the hands on the clock to turn. But try to get better every day. We saw some things that showed up in the regular season game that obviously didn't show up in preseason because it was a, different level of competition. We'll learn from those, and we'll work on those, and we'll improve those. But it's a race against time. Everybody's trying to improve quickly, and have a good record in the early part of the season, and get stronger as the year goes on. So that's the National Football League. It's the same thing for everybody.

Q: Morning, Bill. You mentioned the two big plays that swayed the game in a big way. Would you categorize the end zone interception in that group, too?

BB: Well, it was a big play in the game, but I mean, it wasn't a seven-point play like the other two were.

Q: Is that a play where the design or the goal is to have DeVante [Parker] have more of a chance to go up and get it than he had in the actual game?

BB: It was a close play. [Xavien] Howard made a good play on the ball and then it ended up, which most of those ended up on the ground, and that one ended up back up in the air and then [Jevon] Holland came over and got it. So it was a good play on their part. Kind of went their way. Holland made a good play on the ball, ran it back to the 20 yard line or whatever it was. So, could we execute it a little bit better? I mean, sure.

Q: I wanted to ask you about Anfernee Jennings being inactive today. I know Jahlani [Tavai] plays in all four units and special teams. Was that the decision or the reason he might have played over Anfernee?

BB: Well, practice and pre-season games are two different things. Regular season, you can only activate so many players. You activate the ones that you think will give your team the best opportunity as a total team to win. So that's what we did. That's what we'll continue to do. That's the way it'll always be.

Q: Hey Bill. First on the end zone interception, did you think there was a penalty on that play, there looked like there was grabbing on both sides?

BB: Yeah. I think if you have any questions about the officials or the calls, you should talk to the officials that made the call. I mean, that's really the only person's opinion that matters.

Q: And just one quick question about the Steelers, any early thoughts on facing them? Obviously, they have a different quarterback there than we're used to seeing.

BB: Well, we'll dig into them after we finish up this game, but obviously a big win on the road against the Bengals, a good team. So home opener in Pittsburgh, I'm sure that there'll be a lot of energy in the stadium and they'll be ready to go.

Related Content

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/11

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their 7-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

news

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 9/11

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and select players comment on their 20-7 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

news

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

A look at what Miami Dolphins coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/7

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/31

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/30

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/29

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, August 29, 2022.

news

Transcript: Matt Groh Press Conference 8/29

Read the full transcript from Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh's press conference on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Finding building blocks from Patriots loss to Miami

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Dolphins presented by CarMax

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/12

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Stumble Out of the Gate in Loss to Dolphins

4 Keys from Patriots season-opening loss to Dolphins

Game Notes: Belichick enters 23rd season as Patriots head coach

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 9/12: "Hopefully all of us can coach and execute a little bit better"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Press Pass: Players Discuss Season Opening Loss

Patriots players DeVante Parker, Matthew Judon, Hunter Henry and more address the media on Sunday, September 11th, 2022.

Bill Belichick 9/11: "Not enough good things to win"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Matthew Judon 9/11: "We're going to go back out there and work"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

David Andrews 9/11: "We beat ourselves"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Devin McCourty 9/11: "We had too many bad plays"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Throwback Games: Your Way

Vote on our in-stadium throwback designs for 10/9 and 12/1 and be entered to win a VIP Game Day Host Package for the first throwback game on October 9, 2022 vs. Detroit Lions courtesy of Socios.com.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising