Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/22

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Sep 22, 2023 at 12:28 PM
New England Patriots

PATRIOTS HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

PRESS CONFERENCE

September 22, 2023

BB: Happy Friday. How are we doing? We signed Will Grier off the Cincinnati practice squad, and he'll be the third quarterback this week. We put Marcus Jones on IR, so roster transaction there, and practice squad signings yesterday, which you guys have, corners.

Q: Will he, Will, be the emergency third quarterback?

BB: Yeah, that's it.

Q: What do you lose without Marcus? What does he bring to the team?

BB: Yeah, it's unfortunate. He obviously had a good rookie year, explosive player.

Q: Is it a season-ending injury?

BB: Well, he's on IR for right now, so he'll be out for a while.

Q: What made you want to work with Will Grier?

BB: Yeah, wanted to work with him, felt like we needed depth at that position – two quarterbacks, long year.

Q: You drafted a quarterback the year that Grier came out. Was he somebody that you had interest in even back then?

BB: Yeah, we track all of these guys.

Q: How do you feel about the depth at corner now with Marcus and Jack Jones out?

BB: Well, that's the depth we have.

Q: Jalen [Mills], we've seen him more at safety, probably in the diamond package? Is that an easy …

BB: Sure, he's played out there.

Q: How would you describe the level of urgency you've seen from your players this week?

BB: Yeah, good. It's Jets week, division game. Yeah, it's been good.

Q: Have you tried to convey in any way some level of urgency to them?

BB: There's urgency every week. There's 17 games. They're all big games.

Q: We've heard stories and things in the past, where you bury a football. Have you done any sort of outside-the-box explanations as to the importance of this week?

BB: Yeah, we get ready to play them all.

Q: You said Jets week a couple of times. Is there a rivalry feel here for you?

BB: Well, it's a division game.

