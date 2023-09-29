Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Sep 28 - 04:00 PM | Sun Oct 01 - 01:55 PM

Christian Gonzalez Named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September

Inside Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez's Defensive Rookie of the Month Campaign 

10 to Watch: Patriots eye big road test in Dallas

Game Preview: New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 4

Ezekiel Elliott looking for a win in Dallas

Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Cowboys

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cowboys

Belichick Breakdown: Pharaoh Brown's TD, Run Defense, Matthew Judon's Safety and More Key Plays from Win Over the Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs. New York Jets

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

NFL Notes: Rookie Gonzalez impresses out of the gate

Unfiltered Mailbag: Where has the Patriots Offense Improved in the First Three Weeks of the Season? 

Locker Room Celebration Following Win Over Jets

After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots Passing Game, Christian Gonzalez's Performance, and More in the Win Over the Jets

New faces emerge from Patriots first victory

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We moved the ball ... just need to score more points"

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2023 season

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From a Much-Needed Win for the Patriots in the Meadowlands

Mac Jones 9/24: "Really proud of those guys"

Bill Belichick 9/24: "Glad to get out of here with a win"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Sep 29, 2023 at 01:40 PM

PATRIOTS HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

PRESS CONFERENCE

September 29, 2023

BB: Alright, Friday morning here.

Q: Are you staying outside today?

BB: Yeah, see what happens out there. We talked about how bad it was going to be last week, and it barely rained.

Q: You and Terry Francona were in Boston at the same time, and kind of at similar stages when your teams were first winning championships. Did you have much of a relationship with him and what are your thoughts on him retiring this week?

BB: Yeah, I had a great relationship with Tito, loved having him here. I had a good relationship with all of the Boston coaches, really. But yeah, he was great, very supportive, and I was down there in training camp with him, spent a decent amount of time with him.

Q: Did you keep track of him after he left?

BB: Yeah, a little bit. You know, it's hard, still got a lot of loyalties here, too. But, I love him. He's great.

Q: What kind of progress have you seen with two of the rookie offensive linemen, Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow?

BB: Yeah, Jake [Andrews], all three of them. Yeah, they're out there working hard every day, getting better. It's a tough position to play, long way to go, but they're improving.

Q: You said over the summer that Jabrill Peppers is taking a forward, I forgot the exact verbiage that you used about Peppers this summer, but how have you seen that continue into this season?

BB: Yeah, Pep had a great offseason, good training camp. He started this year healthy, and last year he missed all spring. I forget when he started practicing, somewhere around the middle of training camp, middle of August, something like that. He's just way ahead of where he was, plus he has all of last year under his belt. So, he's way ahead of where he was last year, looks good out there.

Q: The other day when you ran down the Cowboys, Jerry Jones and a lot of the Cowboys staff, personnel, Gil Brandt was someone that you had a relationship with as well. I was curious, he passed away not too long ago. What do you think about his legacy – what he meant to you, what he meant to the game of football and his time in Dallas?

BB: Yeah, Gil had a big impact on both the college and the pro game. With [Clint] Murchison [Jr.], [Tex] Schramm, Brandt and [Tom] Landry, it was a pretty formidable operation they had down there, 20 straight winning seasons, or whatever it was. It was a lot. Gil was a college scout, so he spent a lot of time with the draft and college players, all the way – I mean, when I talked to him a few weeks ago, he was asking about our draft choices. So, and then of course, it goes back to my dad. He was a college coach and they had a relationship from Gil scouting, and my dad being a scout and being at a lot of games that Gil would be at, looking at different things. So, I knew him through my dad, and of course [Roger] Staubach down there, all that. Then, when I got to Cleveland, Mike Lombardi and I spent a lot of time with Gil just trying to get some insight from him on team building and so forth, things related to not the coaching side of it, but the scouting side, the administrative side of it. When Gil stepped away from the Cowboys, then I obviously spent a lot of time with him at that point, really going back over scouting systems, grades, various other tips and so forth that he had. So, he was a great friend, great person, glad to obviously see him get inducted into the Hall of Fame a couple of years ago. What a great legacy he left, did a lot for the game, did a lot for scouting. Guys like him and Bucko [Kilroy] really are the pillars of pro scouting and college scouting. Gil was one of those guys that because he saw so many college games and so many college teams, had a lot of influence with college presidents on who to hire and so forth, because he had seen all the college coaches – the coordinators at other schools where they weren't going to get the head coach, but who are the up and coming coordinators, coaches and so forth. I know he had a lot of influence with college presidents and college ADs who were looking to hire, and outside of their circle, who do they really know? Maybe the guys in their conference and all of that, but Gil really was a national resource. I'd say there was a period of time there when – I don't want to say controlled, but had a lot of influence in the college hiring process, and probably did all the way up until the end, because he was still very well connected within those circles. Not just the coaches, but ADs, college presidents, a very respected guy in all circles.

Q: Is that where the nickname 'Godfather' came from?

BB: Probably. Everybody owed him something, probably a lot more than one favor. He helped out a lot of people. I wouldn't even be able to count the number of people that he got jobs for, especially head coaching jobs. Which then, that rolls into another however many people they hire – eight, 10, however many are on their staff – it's a big ripple effect. He was like a tidal wave, a lot of ripples in the water from wherever he landed.

Q: Christian Gonzalez was named Defensive Rookie of the Month. I was just wondering what you've seen from him and what it's like to see him get recognized so early on in his career?

BB: Yeah, it's great for him. It's not really what we're in it for, though. So, just trying to win games, get better. Of course, getting a recognition like that is probably a good sign that things are going fairly well, but there's still a lot to work on. Every week's a new challenge. Congratulations, but really our goals are different and bigger than that.

Q: We saw Pharaoh Brown get some snaps at fullback last week. What kind of traits do you look for when you are inserting someone into that role on a full time or part time basis?

BB: Well, he's done it before, so he's had experience with it before. So, there's some advantages to being in the backfield, and there's some advantages to being on the line of scrimmage. He can do both, and it gives us some flexibility, you know, create some different blocking angles, blocking patterns, play actions, those different spots.

Q: I know we're dealing with a small sample here, but after the Cowboys lost [Trevon] Diggs, before the Cardinals game, did you see anything structurally – man/zone splits or anything defensively – that shifted after they lost one of their better players in the secondary?

BB: Yeah, I think it would be hard to couple a tendency based on one game. I'm sure DQ [Dan Quinn] did what he felt was best in the Arizona game, whether that's what he would do against us or not. I think it's definitely too small of a sample. But, [DaRon] Bland's been a good player for them, and they were going to get [Jourdan] Lewis in there anyway. So, Lewis and Bland were going to kind of – it looked like there was some kind of a competition with those guys at star. Lewis was out, but now he's back, and he's been back for a couple of weeks. So, I think those are their four top corners – [Stephon] Gilmore, Diggs, Blanc, Lewis, so three of them are out there. I'd be surprised if he overhauls the defense, let's put it that way. That would shock me.

Q: Have you seen his [Dan Quinn] defense evolve? I mean, you've had plenty of battles with him over the years.

BB: Yeah, it's definitely evolved. Being in the NFC, we didn't see him too much, but from Atlanta, 21' in Dallas. He's definitely changed some things that he did in Atlanta, coverage standpoint, some fronts. But, we all have. That's part of it. He does a good job. Dan does a great job. I think he's a really good coach.

Q: Mike McCarthy's still there, but different coordinator – have you seen anything different from Dak Prescott this year?

BB: I think Dak's talked about his game. I think his comments are probably more relevant than mine.

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Dallas Cowboys

Find out what Dallas Cowboys coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/27

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/27

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/25

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, September 25, 2023.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/24

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
news

New York Jets Postgame Quotes 9/24

New York Jets head coach Rob Saleh and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/22

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, September 22, 2023.
news

What They're Saying: New York Jets

New York Jets coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/20

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/20

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/18

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, September 18, 2023.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Patriots-Cowboys 

PRO Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Cowboys

Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats ride out of Dallas with a win?

Dr. Bryan Beaubrun reflects on fellowship with Patriots medical staff: 'In order to dream something, you need to see it'

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Marquee Matchups in Sunday's Showdown vs. the Cowboys in Dallas

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Kendrick Bourne 9/29: "It's going to be an exciting atmosphere"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Jalen Mills 9/29: "Have to communicate at all times"

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Bill Belichick 9/29: "There's still a lot of work to do"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Jets Recap, Cowboys Preview, Pharaoh Brown 1-on-1

Watch as Tamara Brown, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault recap the Patriots win against the New York Jets in the Meadowlands. Plus, they look ahead to the Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jabrill Peppers on facing the Cowboys 9/28: "Staying locked in"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Will Grier 9/28: "I'm prepared to play if I need to play"

Patriots quarterback Will Grier addresses the media on Thursday, September 28, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising