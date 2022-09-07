Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Sep 07 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots QB Mac Jones On Being Named a Team Captain: 'I'll be happy to help anyone on our team'

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Five X-Factors for the Patriots Heading Into the Regular Season

NFL Notes: Patriots predictions and more

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting roles and stat lines, offensive process

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

Patriots Sign 15 Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Transition to Regular Season Mode

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit

Mac Jones 8/31: "I think we've ironed out a lot of things and I feel confident"

NFL Notes: Countdown to Kickoff

Mac Jones on WEEI 8/29: "It's all about growing as an offense together"

Breaking Down the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster: Pats Embrace Youth Movement in Several Areas

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Sep 07, 2022 at 04:18 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

PRESS CONFERENCE
September 7, 2022

BB: Welcome to Florida, how are we doing? We had a start yesterday on Miami, but this will really be kind of the regular Wednesday, Thursday, Friday week now, so we'll get rolling today. We hope to have a good week and get ready to go on Sunday.

Q: How was the trip down?

BB: Good. Smooth.

Q: How are these facilities, are they suffice to get what you need to get done?

BB: Should be good.

Q: You've faced Tyreek Hill a number of times in Kansas City, can you explain the difficulty of dealing the unknown of how they [Miami] will use him?

BB: I think that's the big thing. We'll see how they play him, how they use him. Might be different than Kansas City, might not, we'll see.

Q: Is he unique in terms of his speed?

BB: It's rare speed.

Q: Mike McDaniel has a body of work as a coordinator, do you look at what Mike's tendencies were as a coordinator or is it different here, in this role?

BB: I think it's always different on opening day no matter if the coordinator has been there for ten years, it's still opening day of a new season, so we'll see what that brings. Certainly looks like from preseason, that the kicking game is similar to what Danny [Crossman] did in the past and the defense is similar to what Josh has done, so we'll see. But that's what it looks like and then Mike's influence on the offense is definitely 49ers flavor. What he did at the 49ers and also obviously similar to what it was in Washington, (Kyle) Shanahan system.

Q: Can you talk on why specifically this location instead of something closer to Miami?

BB: It just worked out. We looked at several options. This is the best one.

Q: Can you tell us about Bailey Zappe and his progression in the preseason?

BB: Sure. Young player, took a lot of snaps, a lot of new things for him, but he's a hard working kid. Very diligent, improved. Like every rookie, has a lot to learn, but he's learning quickly and making progress.

Q: What impresses you about Tua Tagovailoa?

BB: Productive player, knows how to use his weapons, receivers, backs. Makes a lot of good critical plays, goal line, third-and -one, fourth-and-one. Couple plays that formatted against us last year. Smart football player.

Q: What do you think about Deatrich Wise and his growth with you since 2017 as a player and an individual?

BB: Wise has always been a pretty mature kid. Very hardworking. One of the most diligent workers we have. Great attitude, always puts the team first, always looking to do extra. Whatever you tell him to do, he works really hard to do it. It's kind of always been that way. Like any player, he's physically developed, improved his techniques, just become a more experienced player. But, all the traits were there. I don't think they've really changed.

Q: Is the acclamation a part of every week or is it unique to this week, coming down to this heat?

BB: We've been away for a week during the season multiple times in the last few years. If it works out, it can be a good experience. I think this will.

Q: Did you know as soon as the schedule came out that you wanted to get down here to get used to this heat?

BB: We looked things over to see what are options are. This wasn't as obvious a stay as the Arizona-Vegas situation will be. Monday night game to Sunday, but we're here. It's good.

Q: Considering your offense was one of the most pressed in the league last year, do you think seeing a press heavy team in Miami is a good test of the improvements you might have made in that area over the off season?

BB: I think every game is a good test for your team, regular season. Every game is a good test. All the teams are good, all the teams will attack your weaknesses and try to make it hard on you. We'll try to do the same thing to them, see how it goes.

Q: How have you seen Christian Barmore develop defending the runs and what you're asking those guys to do?

BB: I think he's improved like all of our second-year players have. Better fundamentals, better techniques, better understanding of the blocking schemes. He's played a lot of different positions from three to two to one to zero, little bit of five technique. Just the volume of that, it's not the easiest thing, especially from a young player. I think he's gotten more comfortable with that. Guys he has, he's playing with them, DG [Davon Godchaux], [Lawrence] Guy, Carl [Davis Jr.], Dan [Ekuale] when he was here. Those guys are pretty good. I think they've all worked well with him. He's worked well with them. So I think it's good to have that same continuity to have those same guys back.

Q: What have you seen on film from Jevon Holland?

BB: Versatile player. Plays a lot in the deep part of the field but then they bring him around the line of scrimmage. Blitz, good tackler, pretty instinctive player. He makes some good, safe decisions in the middle of the field on over routes and seam routes. He reads the quarterback well. He's a good, young player.

Q: Being familiar with Mike McDaniel's style of play, what are you going to do in these days of practice to get ready?

BB: Whatever we think we need.

Q: What stands out to you about DeVante Parker?

BB: Good player, real good hands, very competitive. There's a lot to like about him. He's big, he runs well, catches well, he's tough. I'm excited to see him play in a regular season game for us.

Q: Is there a way to get Barmore to the point of someone like Vince Wilfork?

BB: I think there's some players that play in those percentages. Yeah, but we'll see, I don't know. We're just trying to win a game, we're not trying to hit a percentage. We want our best players out there. We want to cause problems for the other team. There's a management level that goes into that, especially early in the year. We'll see how it all plays out. I don't know.

Q: Any similarities between Barmore and Wilfork?

BB: They both play defensive tackle.

Q: You mentioned all the uncertainty that comes with a season opener, does that mean the game takes longer to declare or do you typically know how things are developing about the same time as games later in the year?

BB: I don't think it takes longer to declare. Games are the same length. I think it's just you have to decide once you see how the game's going, what you want to keep in, what you want to throw out or maybe what you might need to add based on the way it's going. It's hard to get everything ready for everything. Put your chips on a few numbers and if those numbers come up, you're good, and if some other numbers come up, probably need to do something. I can't think of too many opening days that there wasn't in-game adjustments that were an important part of the game. I'm sure it's true both ways. It's opening day, nobody's really shown anything. We'll see what happens first game. That'll declare a lot more going into the second game, that'll declare a lot more going into the third game and then there'll be a point that we get a pretty good feel for what the other team's going to do and probably what you're going to do, too.

Just announce our captains for this year. Matt Slater on special teams, Devin [McCourty], Ja'Whaun Bentley and [Deatrich] Wise [Jr.] on defense and David Andrews and Mac [Jones] on offense. There's six captains.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/7

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/31

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/30

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/29

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, August 29, 2022.

news

Transcript: Matt Groh Press Conference 8/29

Read the full transcript from Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh's press conference on Monday, August 29, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Postgame Press Conference 8/26

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's postgame press conference on Friday, August 26, 2022.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/24

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/23

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/22

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Looking for fast start in Week 1, Patriots won't let Florida heat slow them down

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/7

Patriots QB Mac Jones On Being Named a Team Captain: 'I'll be happy to help anyone on our team'

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Players discuss 2022 Team Captains

Patriots players Mac Jones, Rhamondre Stevenson, Matthew Judon and more address the media on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Bill Belichick 9/7: "Every game is a good test for your team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 9/7: "We've got to prepare and be ready for Sunday"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Matthew Judon 9/7: "You've got to respect everyone you are playing"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Mac Jones 9/7: "I want to become an even better leader"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

DeVante Parker 9/7: "Just have to come out, play hard like any other game"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

With just one preseason game remaining, Patriots Unfiltered offers a projection of what the opening 53-man roster may look like.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising