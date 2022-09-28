Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Sep 28 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

10 to Watch: Rodgers, tough Packers D provide another big test for Pats

Bill Belichick 9/28: "Brian [Hoyer] will be ready to go if he has to be ready to go"

Game Preview: Patriots at Packers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

NFL Notes: Mac Jones could benefit from some time off

Patriots Mailbag: How to round out the offense

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/26: "Just trying to do the right things to recover"

Jones, Pats defense look to build off takeaways

Mac Jones 9/26: "Just taking it day by day"

After Further Review: Mac Jones Attacking More Downfield in Second Season With Patriots

Bill Belichick on WEEI 9/26: "We need to keep working, keep improving"

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from the Patriots Loss to the Ravens in Week 3

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 3

Bill Belichick 9/25: "We had too many mistakes today"

Every DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game Week 3

Photos: Patriots vs. Ravens Week 3

Nick Folks' 50-yard FG before halftime trims Pats' deficit to one

Mac Jones runs it in himself for 3-yard TD

Jonathan Jones intercepts Lamar Jackson pass

Transcript: Brian Hoyer Press Conference 9/28

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer's press conference on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Sep 28, 2022 at 06:22 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

QUARTERBACK BRIAN HOYER

PRESS CONFERENCE
September 28, 2022

Q: What's up Axel?

BH: Thanks a lot [Matthew] Slater.

Q: How would you describe the way practice went today, taking over?

BH: I mean, I did this two Thursdays ago too. Practiced and ran the whole practice. For me, it's fun. To be able to get out there and take some reps with those guys, maybe I haven't done since training camp. I enjoy it. You know, go through and prepare to play, and see how it goes.

Q: Brian, you've been through this before, what's your basic approach to this week, in an unknowing week?

BH: My approach is the same always. Whether I get reps or I don't get reps, you always got to be ready to play. As we saw on Sunday, you're only one play away. I mean, that was the last offensive play of the game, so it didn't really come up that day. But, it's the nature of your job and the business that we're in. Always try to be as prepared as I can, whether I'm taking every rep in practice or I'm taking none. It's just a day-by-day process and how we're handling it and go from there.

Q: Kind of an odd feeling though, isn't it, just in terms of you're in the room with Mac [Jones], you're helping him along, and now you have your opportunity. I'm sure there's part of you that feels bad for what happened?

BH: Of course. You never want to see anyone get hurt, ever. And we all know Mac's hunger to compete, to be out there. For me, you support him, but also be ready to play, in the same sense. That's just the nature of the job.

Q: We've seen you in training camps, minicamps, all the way through, but for a lot of fans, the last time they saw you compete was in that Kansas City game. It's worth reminding folks, this week, that it was a weird week.

BH: Sure.

Q: Cam [Newton] was down with COVID, I think you guys played on a Tuesday and the plane went out. It wasn't your best game.

BH: Yep.

Q: So in trying to add context to that and in saying, 'the guy, he's still a good player…'

BH: I don't think I'd still be here if I wasn't, so.

Q: Right. So, when you look at this week and you have the full lead up and you know what's going on, are you still, even at your age, anxious to say, 'I'm going to dispatch that memory from Kansas City'?

BH: I mean look, I've played for 14 years, I have a lot of bad memories. I have a lot of good memories, too. One game doesn't define me, one play doesn't define me. I'm excited for any opportunity I get to go play. I really could [not] care less about that.

Q: Brian, how significant is the difference going into a game coming off of a week where you've had full practices, starter reps, versus a game like that, when you presumably had none?

BH: Look, it's obviously more beneficial than finding out Saturday morning that Cam [Newton] has COVID and I'm thinking to myself, 'I have COVID, I was around him all day yesterday.' That was a unique year, a unique situation. For me, if I get to take more practice reps, that obviously is beneficial and hopefully you take that. Coach Belichick always says … practice execution becomes gameday reality. I know Julien [Edelman] likes to use that one a lot. I've heard it a million times. Obviously, hope it translates to that.

Q: Along those lines too, in terms of gameplan and stuff like that, how have those discussions gone about what you like and what you would want to run during the game on Sunday?

BH: I think it's the same as always. We always, whether it's me and Mac [Jones] or Matt [Patricia] or Joe [Judge], there's always an ongoing conversation of that. I don't think it really changes much. I think we all kind of see it the same way, and it's really game plan oriented. What does their defense do? How do we want to attack them? That type of thing.

Q: How is this your third stick with the Patriots and we just found out your real name is Axel and how did you get the name?

BH: My dad's name is Axel. I know I saw Albert Breer thought maybe it was like Beverley Hills Cop. It's actually a family name. No, it's A-x-e-l. My dad's from Germany, so I think it's a pretty common name there. I think my mom gave him the okay, like 'we'll name him Axel, but I'm only ever going to call him Brian.' It's all I've ever known. First and second grade roll call was always rough when the teacher would call out Axel and all the kids would laugh at me. Eventually my parents sent in a note and said, 'he goes by Brian.'

Q: When you guys are implementing a new look offense how much confidence do you have in yourself to go out and execute it? How difficult is it to build camaraderie and trust with the receivers when you don't get as many reps as Mac [Jones]?

BH: I think you kind of go back to training camp. You get a lot of reps with everyone. Training camp is also you talk about the "new" look offense. I've said it before, offense is new ever year. Whether it was Josh [McDaniels] year, after year, after year, we were adding something, taking things out. It's always adjusting to your players, who you're going to be playing against. So I feel confident with that level of it. It's obviously good to get more — come back in the swing and get more reps with the guys that I maybe haven't been taking with. But I have a great confidence level in all of those guys, the receivers, the tight ends, the running backs — obviously the offensive line are all guys I know very well and have known them for over a year now.

Q: It's been six years since you were in a similar situation, with Chicago, backing up Jay Cutler, going into Lambeau, to play the Packers. Obviously got hurt that game...

BH: Yeah that's a bad memory

Q: Obviously you've played since then. How have things changed for you from that point? It was the last time you've played the Packers. Been almost six years. What are you taking from all that time into this game?

BH: Anytime you get a chance to play at Lambeau, I think that's a pretty cool experience there. I heard Devin [McCourty] talking about it. It's a historic place. A historic organization. Obviously my first and only time, didn't get to finish it off the way I like due to the injury. But it's a great opportunity. Anytime you get to go in there and play. They're obviously a great team. They have gone deep in the playoffs for however many years. They have a great quarterback in Aaron [Rodgers]. Their defense, you look all around, they're very solid. Whether it's the D-line, the linebackers, the defensive backs. It's a unique challenge. I think I heard today they're like 13-2 in their last 15 home games. So it's obviously a hostile environment to go into. But it's always a great opportunity to see where you're at too.

Q: Where are you at in your career, as far as this opportunity? You're doing what you do, obviously because you love the game. How do you look at it? You've been year-to-year. How do you look at an opportunity? How exciting is this for you?

BH: At this point you don't know how many chances like this you get anymore. So obviously, it's a part of the job. You're always ready to play. So for me, it's an opportunity to go out there and have fun, and go out and execute really. Have fun. I really love my teammates, what they do, how hard they work. So an opportunity to go out there and play with those guys.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/26

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, September 26, 2022.

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/25

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

news

Baltimore Ravens Postgame Quotes 9/25

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, quarterback Lamar Jackson and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/23

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, September 23, 2022.

news

What They're Saying: Baltimore Ravens

A look at what Baltimore Ravens coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/21

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/21

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, September 19, 2022.

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/18

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

news

Pittsburgh Steelers Postgame Quotes 9/18

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Brian Hoyer Press Conference 9/28

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference

Week 4: Patriots - Packers Injury Report

10 to Watch: Rodgers, tough Packers D provide another big test for Pats

Game Preview: Patriots at Packers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

David Andrews 9/28: "Every team we are going to play is going to be a great team"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Brian Hoyer 9/28: "I have a great confidence level in all of our guys"

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer addresses the media on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Devin McCourty on Hoyer's experience level: "He's a guy who taken snaps on a lot of different teams, in a lot of different situations"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Bill Belichick 9/28: "Brian [Hoyer] will be ready to go if he has to be ready to go"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Get an inside look at the Patriots 26-37 loss against the Baltimore Ravens in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Jerod Mayo 9/27: "Everyone across the league is trying to figure out who they are"

20220927JMAYOPC

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising