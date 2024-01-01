Official website of the New England Patriots

Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Dec 31 2023 - 05:52 PM | Tue Jan 02 2024 - 07:30 AM

What's at Stake in Patriots Season Finale vs. Jets?

NFL Week 18 Update: Patriots - Jets Game to Be Played on Sunday, January 7 at 1 PM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills in Week 17

6 Keys from Patriots turnover-laden loss in Buffalo

Coach Bill Belichick 12/31: "Turnovers were a big story of the game"

Bailey Zappe 12/31: "We're not putting two halves together as an entire offense"

Game Notes: WR Jalen Reagor returns opening kickoff 98 yards for a TD

Patriots at Bills Full Highlights | NFL Week 17

Photos: Patriots vs. Bills Week 17

Ezekiel Elliott rushes for a 6-yard touchdown vs. Buffalo Bills

Zappe unloads deep ball to Jalen Reagor for 39 yards

Demario Douglas dodges defenders for 17-yard catch and run

Bailey Zappe steps up in pocket and finds Demario Douglas for 15-yard gain

Zappe tightropes sideline during 18-yard scramble

Zappe finds Tyquan Thorton for 14-yard pass down the sideline

Alex Austin picks off Josh Allen's deep ball for key INT

Kevin Harris weaves 48 yards through Bills' defense with tremendous burst

Zappe does it himself on 17-yard TD trot

DeVante Parker climbs the ladder to reel in 16-yard pass from Zappe

Kevin Harris bursts up the middle for 15-yard rush

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Conference Call 1/1

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's conference call with the media on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Jan 01, 2024 at 11:26 AM
New England Patriots

PATRIOTS HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

PRESS CONFERENCE

January 1, 2024

Q: In reviewing the game, just start with that opening kickoff return. On the blocking, what did you see as a key block that maybe sprung that for Jalen [Reagor] to be able to do that?

BB: Yeah, pretty much all of them. I think we had everybody. [Matthew] Slater and Pharaoh [Brown] got the kickout blocks. A good double-team block by [Josh] Uche and [Marte] Mapu, [Jahlani] Tavai, Mack Wilson [Sr.] did a great job on the backside. It was obviously a good run by Jalen, getting past the safety and then running through fast. We pretty much had hats on everybody through the alley there.

Q: Christian Barmore had the big game last week. When you reviewed the film, did you notice by any chance the Bills do anything in terms of paying extra attention to him, maybe based on that game last week?

BB: Yeah, I'd probably have to take a little closer look at that. I haven't gone through it as thoroughly as I would hope. But, we talked about that all week with him.

Q: It was the first we saw of Jake Andrews late in the game over there at left guard. I don't know if you had a chance to watch it close enough, but I was just curious how you thought that looked and if that was a result of maybe Atonio [Mafi] not being available at that time, or if it was more something else?

BB: Yeah, I would say something else. We planned on playing him.

Q: Did it look like he hung in there okay?

BB: Yeah.

Q: What did you see on Alex Austin's interception from him, personally, on that play?

BB: It was similar to the play that [Jalen] Ramsey made. They were running the tight end from the defensive left all the way across down the right sideline and trying to clear out the corner. And, Alex read it, fell off his guy, came over and made the play. Not the same play, but a similar type of play – good play, good catch. He went up high, pointed the ball, made a nice play on it.

Q: What does Bailey Zappe offer with his mobility and his occasional ability to make plays with his legs? What does he offer?

BB: I'm not really following. He's able to run for a first down. There's nobody there. I don't think – not that that's a quarterback there's going to be a lot of designed runs for – but any quarterback that's under pressure, steps up in the pocket and there's space, that's what he should do, is run.

Q: Obviously, there's been a lot of focus this week on your future. I was just wondering what your level of desire to return to the Patriots is and if there's been any discussions regarding that?

BB: Yeah, I'm focused on getting ready for the Jets. We haven't played them in a long time, been all season, so I'm going to work on the Jets here and get ready to go.

Q: In terms of your time in New England, you spent over a third of your life as the head coach of this team. What have the fans, what has everything meant to you? Has there been any time for reflection?

BB: I'll deal with that some other time. Right now, it's trying to get the team ready for the Jets, finish up the Buffalo game, continue to coach the team and try to help the players and the team play better.

Q: In terms of the Bills game, you mentioned the start was problematic and led to the conclusion. But, when you look at the competitiveness the team has shown down the stretch, what has that meant to you?

BB: I've talked about that quite a bit, Chris. I don't really have anything to add. We hung in there, fought all the way.

Q: Last night after the game, you were asked why Trent Brown was a healthy scratch. It was tough to make out your answer, whether you said you guys activated the players you wanted to play as a staff or if you said you activated the players who wanted to play themselves. I didn't know if you were insinuating that Trent didn't want to go or if that was a decision by the coaching staff.

BB: No, it was a decision by the coaching staff.

Q: So, he did want to go?

BB: Our decision was the coaching staff's decision.

