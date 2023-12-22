Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Dec 21 - 02:00 PM | Sun Dec 24 - 05:55 PM

Patriots at Broncos: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

PRO Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

Josh Uche Opens Up About Fourth Season With the Patriots 

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Broncos

Week 16 Injury Report: Patriots at Broncos

Patriots at Broncos: 10 Important Matchups to Watch

Patriots Gameplan: How Opponents Defend Bailey Zappe, Keys to Victory, and Key Matchups vs. Broncos

Game Preview: Patriots at Broncos | NFL Week 16

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

NFL Notes: Look out for Buffalo

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Patriots Mailbag: Evaluating the Future for Key Patriots as Regular Season Winds Down

Patriots Place OL Cole Strange on Injured Reserve

After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots Offense in Bailey Zappe's Third Start of the Season in Week 15

3 Young Patriots Who Seized Opportunity vs. Chiefs

Game Observations: 10 Takeaways From the Patriots loss to the Chiefs in Week 15

7 Keys from Patriots 27-17 Loss to Chiefs

Chiefs at Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 15

Coach Bill Belichick 12/17: "It was competitive, they're a good football team"

Bailey Zappe 12/17: "I've got to be smarter and better"

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/22

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Dec 22, 2023 at 01:40 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

PATRIOTS HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

PRESS CONFERENCE

December 22, 2023

Q: What did you see from Marte [Mapu]?

BB: He's got a little more playing time last week. Maybe a few weeks before that maybe.

Q: Has he been coming along?

BB: Yeah, he gets a lot of reps in practice on the scout team, and then, cumulatively, piling up on defense. So, it's good to see him get an opportunity, made a couple of good plays for us. Same thing in the kicking game, punt team, kickoff team. So, progress. We've got pretty good depth at that position, so we've got some pretty good players in front of him.

Q: On the same lines with the depth, Adrian Phillips just maybe playing a little more in the kicking game this year. What would you say about his –

BB: Very professional. He does whatever we ask him to do, ready to go. Stepped in, played well when he's had the opportunity. Same thing, we have a lot of depth at that position. But, he's done a good job for us in the kicking game. He did a really good job when Cody [Davis] was out. He was a personal protector for the punt team that first third of the season. So, a guy you can really count on. He just does everything he has to do.

Q: Were you ever made aware that there was an issue with the kicking balls on Sunday?

BB: Yeah, we were aware of it in the first quarter.

Q: Did you ever get an explanation for how that happened, or what happened?

BB: Well, the officials handle that, and they were underinflated by 2-2.5 pounds. I think you could see that by the kicks. Both kickers missed kicks. [Harrison] Butker hadn't missed a kick all year. Kickoffs, we had two of them that almost went out of bounds. So, they had six balls. It was both sets of balls. It was all six of them. So, I don't know. You have to talk to the League about what happened on that because we don't have anything to do with that part of it. They control all that. They fixed them at halftime, but didn't do it before then, which is another question you could ask. But, we don't have anything to do with it. Were we aware of it? Definitely. But, as I understand it, they were all the same.

Q: Considering what happened 10 years ago, the money that was spent on that, is it just sort of wild to you that something like that could happen, whatever it is, nine years –

BB: Again, the things that are out of our control, I don't know what the explanation is. But, it was the same for both teams. So, whatever that means. I mean, [Harrison] Butker had a perfect season going.

Q: Coach, not a lot of people were aware that you actually used to coach for Denver back in 1978. Just wondering if anything stands out to you from that season or just kind of the organization in general still that pertains to this day?

BB: Yeah, it was a great year for me. It was a great experience. The two years before that, I was in Detroit – coached the tight ends and receivers in Detroit. And then, in Denver, I went back to working on the special teams – worked on special teams in Detroit, too – but worked more on special teams and the defensive side of the ball in Denver. And, that was with Joe Collier and Richie McCabe, so it was Stan Jones, Bob Zeman, Richie McCabe and Joe Collier. And then, I did the breakdowns and stuff like that. So, I learned a ton out there. It was a graduate course from Joe, from Richie about the secondary play, and just in general the 3-4 defense. And then, we played a over defense. It was like a version of a 3-4 Detroit, but it was a little bit different. Joe played the 3-4 defense that he played in Denver, which was –the spacing was the same, but it was configured a lot differently than what we eventually ran in the Giants when Coach [Bill] Parcells came. So, Baltimore was all 4-3. Detroit was a different version of odd spacing, 3-4 defense in Denver. Then, we played 4-3 for a couple years with Ralph Hawkins in New York. And then when Coach Parcells came, it was all 3-4, but it was a different type of 3-4 defense than what Joe ran in Denver, even though the spacing was the same. And that was – looking back on it – again that was a great learning experience, because I saw kind of the same thing, but they were actually very different in the way they were coached and the way they were – the schematics of it. And, of course, that changed some of the fundamentals too. The red area coverages that Joe ran out there, I'd say at that time, he was pretty far ahead of his time. They're pretty common now, but at that time they were pretty unique for the most part. So, that was a great experience. I really didn't have too much interaction on the offensive side of the ball, other than – I was there, but I wasn't in those meetings, and that type of thing. We lost in the playoffs there, but had a good team the year before – they had gone to the Super Bowl, beat Oakland three times. So, coming off of that year, coming off the 77' season, they lost to Dallas in the Super Bowl. So, a lot of good players, a lot of really good players out there, and a lot of good coaches, a lot of good experience that I gained. Babe Parilli, who was quarterback coach – they had [Craig] Morton – I learned a lot from Babe, too, because I spent a lot of time with Babe. He kind of mentored me from the opposite side of the ball. I mean, I asked him a lot of questions and bothered him a lot, but he couldn't have been more accommodating, from just the quarterback coaching perspective, because that's something I hadn't done. So, I learned a lot out there that year.

Q: Coach, you mentioned the 3-4 and odd spacing. I was wondering how do you differentiate those and how have you seen them change from your days with Denver to the modern day?

BB: How have we seen what change?

Q: The structures evolve and how teams kind of use them. You mentioned there were different variations in spacing and things like that.

BB: Are you talking about the 3-4 defense? Right, well, Pittsburgh has their 3-4 defense. I would say that's a lot different than – way, way different than what Joe's defense was in Denver. The spacing is the same, but the coverages and the way the defense is structured is just a lot different. In Denver, we played the ends in five techniques. Pittsburgh plays them inside the tackles. We call it 4-I. They over, over, shift and some under. Joe, at Denver, we'd go into a game with 50 different fronts. So, the 3-4 became a 4-3. It became an over, it became an under, it became an even, it became a multitude of fronts and stunts that went with those fronts. But, we really only ran, call it two coverages, three coverages. But, the variety of the fronts were – it was hard to block those fronts because there were so many different looks, so many different combinations. And, we had good players. We had Rubin Carter on those who was really good. [Lyle] Alzado, who was good, [Barney] Chavous, who was good. Then [Randy] Gradishar – [Tom] Jackson and [Bob] Swenson were the two outside linebackers, so they were both really good. They could rush. They could set the edge. Jackson was fast. So, those guys on the front were a real problem. If they just sat there and never moved, they would have been a problem, then, when you put all the different combinations together. And, Billy Thompson is the safety who was really one of the best. I mean, I've coached a lot of good safeties, but he's right up there. He's one of the best ones I've coached, that I was with. So, it's just a different system, that's all. Again, it was a good learning experience. When came to the Giants from New England and brought the 3-4, his version of the 3-4, which was from Fritz Shurmur. Fritz was in Detroit when I was there. When we played that over 5-2 at Detroit, Bill's 3-4 was a lot different than Joe Collier's. As a coach, I kind of sat back and saw some ways to maybe merge some of those things together, which as I've gone on in my career, I've taken some things that Joe did, some things that Bill did, merged them together along some other stuff, too.

Q: This season, how has David Andrews, with all the challenges, how has he shown himself as a leader?

BB: Fantastic. Fantastic. He's been, I mean, it's been as good as I've seen, honestly. Every day, his performance on a daily basis is really exceptional. Attitude, effort, communication, energy, leadership of the younger players, leadership of his peers, communication, you name it. Look, like everybody who plays a lot of football, you get banged up, you're going to deal with some stuff during the year. He's shown a lot of physical toughness to play through that, a lot of mental toughness. He would never come out of practice for a play. We have to take him out to help manage some of the bumps and bruises that he has. But, this guy is a warrior.

Q: He came out the other day with the cut-off sweatshirt look and said he got it from you. What do you think about that, with him coming out with that look?

BB: My fashion trends. One of the things I'm known for, fashion.

Q: You haven't had to face him very much throughout your careers, but what kind of challenges does Sean Payton's offense present?

BB: Sean does a great job. Sean's a really, really smart guy, has a great background in terms of just football fundamentals, toughness, a playing style that's a little bit of a throwback style, but at the same time very creative. Understands defenses extremely well, and knows how to attack defenses and really puts a lot of pressure on the defense. Almost every play he runs, especially once he runs against you, and he may run other stuff against other teams that wouldn't be that big of a problem for you, and you probably won't see it. The things that you see are things that are designed to give you a headache, and they usually do, especially if you can hit it right. Sometimes, the plays don't match up, but you can see what he's trying to do and come out of there saying, 'Well, we were fortunate we were in this defense and not that defense because that would have really put us in a bind.' They play fast. There's not much no-huddle, but the tempo that they play with in the huddle, the motion, snap the ball, receivers are aggressive. [Lil'Jordan] Humphrey, guys like that, guys that he's had, [Michael] Thomas in New Orleans and all, so they have a very aggressive style of play. Play with a fullback, play with multiple tight ends, play with heavy linemen. Then, you have to deal with a passing game, too, that's obviously got a good quarterback and multiple good receivers, good tight ends. Tight end's been hurt a little bit, but you've got to deal with a heavy run, heavy personnel with an aggressive running game, all the way to multiple receivers and good skill players with a very mobile quarterback. I think the offensive line, he's done a good job of – those guys have really, I'd say, continued to get better on a week-to-week basis. [Quinn] Meinerz has had a good year, [Mike] McGlinchey, [Garett] Bolles, [Ben] Powers. Sean's built certain things around what he – what the team is right now. I don't know if that's what it'll be eventually, but what it is right now, We've done a good job of building and playing into those player's strengths. He's got a bunch of veteran players in there that know how to play, know what they're doing. Kind of once they've got going, they've played really well. A ton of respect for Sean. He's one of the best. We had a common experience through Bill Parcells. We've both been yelled at a lot. We share a lot in common there.

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

Find out what Denver Broncos coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 12/20

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe's press conference on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/20

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/18

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Monday, December 18, 2023.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/17

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
news

Kansas City Chiefs Postgame Quotes 12/17

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/15

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Friday, December 15, 2023.
news

What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

Find out what Kansas City Chiefs coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 12/13

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe's press conference on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/13

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/8

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Friday, December 8, 2023.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 16 Injury Report: Patriots at Broncos

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/22

PRO Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

Patriots at Broncos: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Josh Uche Opens Up About Fourth Season With the Patriots 

Patriots at Broncos: 10 Important Matchups to Watch

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Do Your Life: Adam Vinatieri

Get an inside look into former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri, as he returns to Gillette Stadium and relives some of his all-time greatest kicks in NFL history.

Coach Bill Belichick on the Denver Broncos: "They have a very aggressive style of play"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Friday, December 22, 2023.

One-on-One with Anfernee Jennings

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings to talk about the excitement leading into their primetime Christmas Eve matchup against the Denver Broncos. Anfernee also speaks to the opportunities gifted to him throughout the year.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 12/21: Broncos Preview, Chiefs Takeaways, 1-on-1 with Jahlani Tavai

Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault, and Tamara Brown recap the Patriots loss against the Kansas City Chiefs and look ahead to the Week 16 road matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Belestrator: Previewing the Denver Broncos Offensive Playmakers

Watch as Bill Belichick along with Scott Zolak break down the Denver Broncos offensive playmakers as the Patriots prepare for their Christmas Eve matchup in Denver.

Nathan Rourke 12/21: "Trying to learn the system"

Patriots quarterback Nathan Rourke addresses the media on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising