Transcript: Conference Call Anthony Lynn 12/3

Dec 03, 2020 at 03:31 PM
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn gestures on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Q: What was your experience with Adrian Phillips like?

AL: It was a great experience. Adrian is a really good football player. We miss him dearly. It didn't surprise me at all that he would go somewhere and start and help a football team out. His intangibles are just as good as his leadership and talent.

Q: What have you noticed from studying the Patriots play in terms of how he fits into their scheme and maybe some similarities that you saw from what he did with you?

AL: Well, he's a young man with a lot of versatility. You can use them a lot of different ways and put him in a lot of different positions and he's going to figure it out. So, I see him doing exactly that right now.

Q: From the Chargers' perspective, did you have younger players you were looking at at that spot that led you in a different direction or how did that play out?

AL: You never want to lose a player like Adrian, but in free agency, ever year a team is going to turn over a third of the roster and sometimes you just can't keep everyone and he just happened to fall into that category. But, no, we liked him a lot. He was very good, very productive player for us. Happy that he's doing well.

Q: What makes Keenan Allen so consistent and how does he stand out year after year?

AL: Well, we're going to target Keenan, number one. He's a big receiver and very, very intelligent – big-time football IQ. I think he gets underrated a lot of times because he doesn't have that top end speed. But, he's a guy that, like I said, with tremendous size and quickness that you can play inside and outside. Usually guys that big you don't see inside, but Keenan has that exceptional quickness to separate and get open. I can say he identifies coverages and reads coverages really well, so he can find a soft spot in the defense. And once you get that chemistry, that me-to-you chemistry with him and the quarterback, that can be pretty lethal. But, he's our number one target.

Q: I couldn't help but notice Joey Bosa's performance against the Bills last week, so I was surprised to see him miss practice yesterday. Do you have any update on him?

AL: Well, it's good to see Joey back out there. He's been out. He's been dealing with injuries all year. It's just little things here and there, but it's kept him out for a few games and a lot of practices. It was good to see him back out there healthy and just turn it loose. He had a heck of a day last week. But, he will slowly work his way back into practice today and tomorrow and be ready to go, hopefully.

